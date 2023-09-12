College Football

SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
7 min read
CFP National Championship

The SEC is always a cauldron of competition, but this season, it’s shaping up to be even more unpredictable. From shocking upsets to emerging rivalries, the narrative is constantly evolving. As Alabama grapples with an unexpected blow from Texas and Texas A&M navigates rocky waters, the stakes are undeniably high. Here are the Week 3 SEC Power Rankings:

With each passing game, traditional powerhouses are being tested, and new storylines are forming. Alabama’s humbling at the hands of Texas, helmed by the brilliant Quinn Ewers, points to heightened battles when the Longhorns officially enter the SEC.

Meanwhile, murmurs grow louder around Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies after their stumble in Miami. As we march deeper into the season in the SEC, expect the unexpected.

Here are the SEC Power Rankings for Week 3.

Best SEC Football Betting Sites 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

WEEK 3 SEC POWER RANKINGS

 

Rank Team AP Rank
 National Championship Odds Notes
1 Georgia Bulldogs
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 1
 +250 Week 2: vs. Ball State, W 45-3

Week 3: vs. South Carolina

UGA is still atop the AP Poll Top 25 and rightfully sits at number one in our Week 3 SEC Power Rankings. Their first real challenge of the season is on the horizon as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have looked really good this season so far, and they should likely have no issues putting Spencer Rattler and company to the sword when they visit Sanford.
2 Tennessee Volunteers
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 11
 +5000 Week 2: vs. Austin Peay, W 30-13

Week 3: @ Florida

Despite a win over Austin Peay, the Vols slipped two places in the AP rankings this week. But that win is enough to leapfrog Alabama in our SEC Power Rankings for Week 3. They still have an ultra-talented backfield with Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. Meanwhile, Joe Milton at QB will get another chance to impress in Gainesville when the Volunteers take on the Gators, in their toughest task so far this year, on Saturday.
3 Alabama Crimson Tide
(1-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 10 +2000 Week 2: vs. #11 Texas, L 34-24

Week 3: @ South Florida

The big losers of Week 3 were the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dominated at home by Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns, it will be difficult for the CFP Committee to brush aside this loss when it comes to picking the four semifinal teams. Texas looked head and shoulders above the Tide in terms of talent and their slide from 3 to 10 in the AP Poll is indicative of that. They stay ahead of LSU in the SEC Power Rankings for now as they gear up for an easier task against USF in Week 3.
4 LSU Tigers
(1-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 14
 +3300 Week 2: vs. Grambling, W 72-10

Week 3: @ Mississippi State

LSU bounced back from the Week 1 loss to FSU in emphatic fashion. They start conference play this week with a visit to Mississippi State and will be keen to get off to a 1-0 start in the SEC.
5 Ole Miss Rebels
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 17 +10000 Week 2: @ #24 Tulane, W 37-20

Week 3: vs. Georgia Tech

Mississippi were involved in one of only two top-25 clashes in Week 3 and emerged victorious against Tulane. Tulane’s starting QB Michael Pratt was forced to sit out, but his replacement was more than serviceable. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels took a while to get the game under control, and the result was maybe a little bit flattering, but that was a tough win to grind out. They’ll be hopeful of keeping their winning streak alive when Georgia Tech is in town on Saturday.
6 Texas A&M Aggies
(1-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R
 +20000 Week 2: @ Miami, L 48-33

Week 3: vs. UL Monroe

Texas A&M went into Miami ranked 23 in the AP Poll this week and 5th in our SEC Power Rankings. The loss to the Hurricanes, now means the Aggies have shot out from 33/1 shots to 200/1 shots to win the National Championship with BetOnline. Jimbo Fisher needs to find a way of doing something with all the talent he’s recruiting or he could end up spending football season watching on his couch, like the rest of us.
7 Auburn Tigers
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R +17500 Week 2: @ California, W 14-10

Week 3: vs. Samford

Auburn leaps over Kentucky in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. They overcame a tough cross country trip to face California and emerged as 14-10 winners. Their defense looked good, and they will have a much easier task against Samford in familiar territory this weekend.
8 Kentucky Wildcats
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R
 +25000 Week 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky, W 28-17

Week 3: vs. Akron

Kentucky finds themselves leapfrogged by Auburn after a disappointing outing against Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky were expected to win by around 36 points but kept Eastern Kentucky in the game most of the day. They face Akron next up, another game where they are expected to win by big.
9 Arkansas Razorbacks
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R
 +25000 Week 2: vs. Kent State, W 28-6

Week 2: vs. BYU

Arkansas has not had much of  challenge in their first two weeks, but that is set to change when BYU comes to town. The Cougars are 2-0 and fresh off thrashing Southern Utah. Arkansas is favored by more than a touchdown according to BetOnline, so it should be another win, but can the Hogs deliver in Week 3?
10 Mississippi State Bulldogs
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R
 +20000 Week 2: vs. Arizona, W 31-24 (OT)

Week 3: vs. #14 LSU

Mississippi State leaps into the top-10 of the SEC Power Rankings with an overtime win over Arizona. But they have a lot on their plate this week when number 14 ranked LSU comes to town. It’s a good chance for the Bulldogs to see where they are at against one of the college football’s best teams.
11 Missouri Tigers
(2-0)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		  N/R +40000 Week 2: vs. Middle Tennessee, W 23-19

Week 3: vs. #15 Kansas State

Missouri scraped by Middle Tennessee in Week 2 and now face a top-15 Kansas State team, who are looking good. This could spell trouble for Mizzou who are currently 5.5-point home underdogs.
12 South Carolina Gamecocks
(1-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R +40000 Week 2: vs. Furman, W 47-21

Week 3: @ #1 Georgia

We fear for South Carolina in Week 3 as they take on the best team in college football, Georgia, on Saturday. Furman managed to keep this game close for a long time, and the scoreline definitely flatters the Gamecocks some. They’ll have no such leeway against UGA, and the Dawgs could absolutely roll them in Week 3.
13 Florida Gators
(1-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R
 +40000 Week 2: vs. McNeese, W 49-7

Week 3: vs. #11 Tennessee

After a rough loss to Utah in Week 1, the Gators bounced back with a convicing win over McNeese State in Week 2. However, Week 3 is another challenge when the #11 ranked Vols come into Gainesville.
14 Vanderbilt Commodores
(2-1)
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama Slide Down After Disappointing Loss to Texas Longhorns		 N/R +50000 Week 2: @ Wake Forest, L 36-20

Week 3: @ UNLV

Vanderbilt remain at the bottom of the SEC Power Rankings after a disappointing loss on the road to Wake Forest. The road trip continues this week as they head to UNLV.

 

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF SEC
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
dabo swinney 2

Could Clemson Fire Dabo Swinney With His Huge Buyout? A Closer Look at the Tigers’ Head Coach Contract

Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
shedeur sanders 3
Heisman Watch 2023: Shedeur Sanders & Quinn Ewers Improve Chances After Week 2
Author image David Evans  •  22h
College Football
mel tucker headset
Will MSU Have To Buyout Mel Tucker’s Contract If Spartans Fire Their Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
siu v niu
2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 3: Southern Illinois Up to 15 After Win Over FBS Northern Illinois
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist
College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 3: New Poll Has Colorado Buffaloes Ranked 18, Up 4 Spots
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 11 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Duke Blue Devils in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Clemson Tigers in South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top