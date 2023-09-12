The SEC is always a cauldron of competition, but this season, it’s shaping up to be even more unpredictable. From shocking upsets to emerging rivalries, the narrative is constantly evolving. As Alabama grapples with an unexpected blow from Texas and Texas A&M navigates rocky waters, the stakes are undeniably high. Here are the Week 3 SEC Power Rankings:
With each passing game, traditional powerhouses are being tested, and new storylines are forming. Alabama’s humbling at the hands of Texas, helmed by the brilliant Quinn Ewers, points to heightened battles when the Longhorns officially enter the SEC.
Meanwhile, murmurs grow louder around Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies after their stumble in Miami. As we march deeper into the season in the SEC, expect the unexpected.
Here are the SEC Power Rankings for Week 3.
WEEK 3 SEC POWER RANKINGS
|Rank
|Team
|AP Rank
|National Championship Odds
|Notes
|1
|Georgia Bulldogs
(2-0)
|1
|+250
|Week 2: vs. Ball State, W 45-3
Week 3: vs. South Carolina
UGA is still atop the AP Poll Top 25 and rightfully sits at number one in our Week 3 SEC Power Rankings. Their first real challenge of the season is on the horizon as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have looked really good this season so far, and they should likely have no issues putting Spencer Rattler and company to the sword when they visit Sanford.
|2
|Tennessee Volunteers
(2-0)
|11
|+5000
|Week 2: vs. Austin Peay, W 30-13
Week 3: @ Florida
Despite a win over Austin Peay, the Vols slipped two places in the AP rankings this week. But that win is enough to leapfrog Alabama in our SEC Power Rankings for Week 3. They still have an ultra-talented backfield with Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. Meanwhile, Joe Milton at QB will get another chance to impress in Gainesville when the Volunteers take on the Gators, in their toughest task so far this year, on Saturday.
|3
|Alabama Crimson Tide
(1-1)
|10
|+2000
|Week 2: vs. #11 Texas, L 34-24
Week 3: @ South Florida
The big losers of Week 3 were the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dominated at home by Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns, it will be difficult for the CFP Committee to brush aside this loss when it comes to picking the four semifinal teams. Texas looked head and shoulders above the Tide in terms of talent and their slide from 3 to 10 in the AP Poll is indicative of that. They stay ahead of LSU in the SEC Power Rankings for now as they gear up for an easier task against USF in Week 3.
|4
|LSU Tigers
(1-1)
|14
|+3300
|Week 2: vs. Grambling, W 72-10
Week 3: @ Mississippi State
LSU bounced back from the Week 1 loss to FSU in emphatic fashion. They start conference play this week with a visit to Mississippi State and will be keen to get off to a 1-0 start in the SEC.
|5
|Ole Miss Rebels
(2-0)
|17
|+10000
|Week 2: @ #24 Tulane, W 37-20
Week 3: vs. Georgia Tech
Mississippi were involved in one of only two top-25 clashes in Week 3 and emerged victorious against Tulane. Tulane’s starting QB Michael Pratt was forced to sit out, but his replacement was more than serviceable. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels took a while to get the game under control, and the result was maybe a little bit flattering, but that was a tough win to grind out. They’ll be hopeful of keeping their winning streak alive when Georgia Tech is in town on Saturday.
|6
|Texas A&M Aggies
(1-1)
|N/R
|+20000
|Week 2: @ Miami, L 48-33
Week 3: vs. UL Monroe
Texas A&M went into Miami ranked 23 in the AP Poll this week and 5th in our SEC Power Rankings. The loss to the Hurricanes, now means the Aggies have shot out from 33/1 shots to 200/1 shots to win the National Championship with BetOnline. Jimbo Fisher needs to find a way of doing something with all the talent he’s recruiting or he could end up spending football season watching on his couch, like the rest of us.
|7
|Auburn Tigers
(2-0)
|N/R
|+17500
|Week 2: @ California, W 14-10
Week 3: vs. Samford
Auburn leaps over Kentucky in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. They overcame a tough cross country trip to face California and emerged as 14-10 winners. Their defense looked good, and they will have a much easier task against Samford in familiar territory this weekend.
|8
|Kentucky Wildcats
(2-0)
|N/R
|+25000
|Week 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky, W 28-17
Week 3: vs. Akron
Kentucky finds themselves leapfrogged by Auburn after a disappointing outing against Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky were expected to win by around 36 points but kept Eastern Kentucky in the game most of the day. They face Akron next up, another game where they are expected to win by big.
|9
|Arkansas Razorbacks
(2-0)
|N/R
|+25000
|Week 2: vs. Kent State, W 28-6
Week 2: vs. BYU
Arkansas has not had much of challenge in their first two weeks, but that is set to change when BYU comes to town. The Cougars are 2-0 and fresh off thrashing Southern Utah. Arkansas is favored by more than a touchdown according to BetOnline, so it should be another win, but can the Hogs deliver in Week 3?
|10
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
(2-0)
|N/R
|+20000
|Week 2: vs. Arizona, W 31-24 (OT)
Week 3: vs. #14 LSU
Mississippi State leaps into the top-10 of the SEC Power Rankings with an overtime win over Arizona. But they have a lot on their plate this week when number 14 ranked LSU comes to town. It’s a good chance for the Bulldogs to see where they are at against one of the college football’s best teams.
|11
|Missouri Tigers
(2-0)
|N/R
|+40000
|Week 2: vs. Middle Tennessee, W 23-19
Week 3: vs. #15 Kansas State
Missouri scraped by Middle Tennessee in Week 2 and now face a top-15 Kansas State team, who are looking good. This could spell trouble for Mizzou who are currently 5.5-point home underdogs.
|12
|South Carolina Gamecocks
(1-1)
|N/R
|+40000
|Week 2: vs. Furman, W 47-21
Week 3: @ #1 Georgia
We fear for South Carolina in Week 3 as they take on the best team in college football, Georgia, on Saturday. Furman managed to keep this game close for a long time, and the scoreline definitely flatters the Gamecocks some. They’ll have no such leeway against UGA, and the Dawgs could absolutely roll them in Week 3.
|13
|Florida Gators
(1-1)
|N/R
|+40000
|Week 2: vs. McNeese, W 49-7
Week 3: vs. #11 Tennessee
After a rough loss to Utah in Week 1, the Gators bounced back with a convicing win over McNeese State in Week 2. However, Week 3 is another challenge when the #11 ranked Vols come into Gainesville.
|14
|Vanderbilt Commodores
(2-1)
|N/R
|+50000
|Week 2: @ Wake Forest, L 36-20
Week 3: @ UNLV
Vanderbilt remain at the bottom of the SEC Power Rankings after a disappointing loss on the road to Wake Forest. The road trip continues this week as they head to UNLV.
