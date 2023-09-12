Rank Team AP Rank

National Championship Odds Notes

1 Georgia Bulldogs

(2-0)

1

+250 Week 2: vs. Ball State, W 45-3 Week 3: vs. South Carolina UGA is still atop the AP Poll Top 25 and rightfully sits at number one in our Week 3 SEC Power Rankings. Their first real challenge of the season is on the horizon as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have looked really good this season so far, and they should likely have no issues putting Spencer Rattler and company to the sword when they visit Sanford.

2 Tennessee Volunteers

(2-0)

11

+5000 Week 2: vs. Austin Peay, W 30-13 Week 3: @ Florida Despite a win over Austin Peay, the Vols slipped two places in the AP rankings this week. But that win is enough to leapfrog Alabama in our SEC Power Rankings for Week 3. They still have an ultra-talented backfield with Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. Meanwhile, Joe Milton at QB will get another chance to impress in Gainesville when the Volunteers take on the Gators, in their toughest task so far this year, on Saturday.

3 Alabama Crimson Tide

(1-1)

10 +2000 Week 2: vs. #11 Texas, L 34-24 Week 3: @ South Florida The big losers of Week 3 were the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dominated at home by Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns, it will be difficult for the CFP Committee to brush aside this loss when it comes to picking the four semifinal teams. Texas looked head and shoulders above the Tide in terms of talent and their slide from 3 to 10 in the AP Poll is indicative of that. They stay ahead of LSU in the SEC Power Rankings for now as they gear up for an easier task against USF in Week 3.

4 LSU Tigers

(1-1)

14

+3300 Week 2: vs. Grambling, W 72-10 Week 3: @ Mississippi State LSU bounced back from the Week 1 loss to FSU in emphatic fashion. They start conference play this week with a visit to Mississippi State and will be keen to get off to a 1-0 start in the SEC.

5 Ole Miss Rebels

(2-0)

17 +10000 Week 2: @ #24 Tulane, W 37-20 Week 3: vs. Georgia Tech Mississippi were involved in one of only two top-25 clashes in Week 3 and emerged victorious against Tulane. Tulane’s starting QB Michael Pratt was forced to sit out, but his replacement was more than serviceable. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels took a while to get the game under control, and the result was maybe a little bit flattering, but that was a tough win to grind out. They’ll be hopeful of keeping their winning streak alive when Georgia Tech is in town on Saturday.

6 Texas A&M Aggies

(1-1)

N/R

+20000 Week 2: @ Miami, L 48-33 Week 3: vs. UL Monroe Texas A&M went into Miami ranked 23 in the AP Poll this week and 5th in our SEC Power Rankings. The loss to the Hurricanes, now means the Aggies have shot out from 33/1 shots to 200/1 shots to win the National Championship with BetOnline. Jimbo Fisher needs to find a way of doing something with all the talent he’s recruiting or he could end up spending football season watching on his couch, like the rest of us.

7 Auburn Tigers

(2-0)

N/R +17500 Week 2: @ California, W 14-10 Week 3: vs. Samford Auburn leaps over Kentucky in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. They overcame a tough cross country trip to face California and emerged as 14-10 winners. Their defense looked good, and they will have a much easier task against Samford in familiar territory this weekend.

8 Kentucky Wildcats

(2-0)

N/R

+25000 Week 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky, W 28-17 Week 3: vs. Akron Kentucky finds themselves leapfrogged by Auburn after a disappointing outing against Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky were expected to win by around 36 points but kept Eastern Kentucky in the game most of the day. They face Akron next up, another game where they are expected to win by big.

9 Arkansas Razorbacks

(2-0)

N/R

+25000 Week 2: vs. Kent State, W 28-6 Week 2: vs. BYU Arkansas has not had much of challenge in their first two weeks, but that is set to change when BYU comes to town. The Cougars are 2-0 and fresh off thrashing Southern Utah. Arkansas is favored by more than a touchdown according to BetOnline, so it should be another win, but can the Hogs deliver in Week 3?

10 Mississippi State Bulldogs

(2-0)

N/R

+20000 Week 2: vs. Arizona, W 31-24 (OT) Week 3: vs. #14 LSU Mississippi State leaps into the top-10 of the SEC Power Rankings with an overtime win over Arizona. But they have a lot on their plate this week when number 14 ranked LSU comes to town. It’s a good chance for the Bulldogs to see where they are at against one of the college football’s best teams.

11 Missouri Tigers

(2-0)

N/R +40000 Week 2: vs. Middle Tennessee, W 23-19 Week 3: vs. #15 Kansas State Missouri scraped by Middle Tennessee in Week 2 and now face a top-15 Kansas State team, who are looking good. This could spell trouble for Mizzou who are currently 5.5-point home underdogs.

12 South Carolina Gamecocks

(1-1)

N/R +40000 Week 2: vs. Furman, W 47-21 Week 3: @ #1 Georgia We fear for South Carolina in Week 3 as they take on the best team in college football, Georgia, on Saturday. Furman managed to keep this game close for a long time, and the scoreline definitely flatters the Gamecocks some. They’ll have no such leeway against UGA, and the Dawgs could absolutely roll them in Week 3.

13 Florida Gators

(1-1)

N/R

+40000 Week 2: vs. McNeese, W 49-7 Week 3: vs. #11 Tennessee After a rough loss to Utah in Week 1, the Gators bounced back with a convicing win over McNeese State in Week 2. However, Week 3 is another challenge when the #11 ranked Vols come into Gainesville.