As the college football season heats up, the SEC continues its tradition of fostering fierce competition and spotlighting some of the best talent in the nation. These teams are not only battling for supremacy within their conference but are also seeking national glory. And as is often the case, the stakes are sky-high. In this edition of our SEC Power Rankings, we break down the performances, expectations, and potential of each team based on the action we’ve seen so far.
The opening weeks of college football have already provided fans with thrillers, upsets, and statement games. But within the hallowed halls of the SEC, the narrative is being written, re-written, and thrown out the window with every snap. As we inch closer to the crux of the season, every game, every play, and every decision can influence a team’s fate in the rankings and beyond.
Without further ado, here are the SEC Power Rankings for Week 2.
WEEK 2 SEC POWER RANKINGS
|Rank
|Team
|AP Rank
|National Championship Odds
|Notes
|1
|Georgia Bulldogs
(1-0)
|1
|+240
|Week 1: vs. UT Martin, W 48-7
Week 2: vs. Ball State
UGA are still the number one team in college football and with good reason. The back-to-back national champions just keep rolling and churning out top-tier talent. We won’t learn much over the first two weeks of the season, but when the Gamecocks come to town in Week 3 for the Dawgs SEC opener, we will have a clearer picture of where the Bulldogs are at this season. For now, they are still rightfully favorites for the National Championship and number one in the Week 2 SEC Power Rankings.
|2
|Alabama Crimson Tide
(1-0)
|3
|+650
|Week 1: vs. MTSU, W56-7
Week 2: vs. #11 Texas
Nothing less was expected of Alabama in Week 1 than a blowout win, and they delivered. But now, the real tests begin. In week 2, the 11th-ranked Texas Longhorns are in Tuscaloosa. Bama struggled to put them away last year and only did so by virtue of a last-gasp field goal. This is a litmus test for both teams, and we will have a much clearer understanding of what both teams have once the final whistle blows on Saturday’s top-ranked game.
|3
|Tennessee Volunteers
(1-0)
|9
|+5000
|Week 1: vs. Virginia. W 49-13
Week 2: vs. Austin Peay
UVA were not expected to do much this season, but the Vols dispatched them aplomb in the opener. Their offense looks potent with Joe Milton under center, and a two-headed rushing attack with Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. This could be another big year for Tennessee as they seek to go one better than last year and make the College Football Playoffs.
|4
|LSU Tigers
(0-1)
|14
|+3300
|Week 1: @ Florida State, L 45-24
Week 2: vs. Grambling
In the biggest game of Week 1, LSU were the big losers. They went into the game against FSU as favorites, but were put away by Jordan Travis and company very comfortably. Brian Kelly will have his work cut out to get this team a spot in the CFP, but it is probably for the best that the loss came early in the season. Now, with odds of +3300 to win the National Championship, the Tigers must go perfect the rest of the year, and that starts in Week 2 vs. Grambling State. They may be rank in tied-third among SEC teams with BetOnline to win the College Football Playoffs, but they are only good enough for fourth in our Week 2 SEC Power Rankings.
|5
|Texas A&M Aggies
(1-0)
|23
|+3300
|Week 1: vs. New Mexico, W 52-10
Week 2: @ Miami
Texas A&M were another team that more or less did what was expected of them in Week 1. They will be in for a tougher test this week as they travel to take on Miami. They have the talent to challenge anybody and Jimbo Fisher is tasked with getting it out of them. For now, they sit in fifth, but an impressive performance this week could see them shoot up a couple of places.
|6
|Ole Miss Rebels
(1-0)
|20
|+15000
|Week 1: vs. Mercer, W 73-7
Week 2: @ #24 Tulane
Jaxson Dart and the Mississippi offense were firing on all cylinders to open the season. They may be above the Aggies in the AP Poll, but we agree with the sportsbooks that they have less of a chance of winning a National Championship than Jimbo Fisher’s men. When they take on a tough Tulane team on Saturday, it will give us a better understanding of where they are at (broken record alert). For now, we are skeptical about this Ole Miss team, but we are happy to be proven wrong.
|7
|Kentucky Wildcats
(1-0)
|N/R
|+20000
|Week 1: vs. Ball State, W 44-14
Week 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky
A solid start for the Wildcats, dispatching Ball State without breaking a sweat. It should be another week where the Wildcats roll before we get into the real tests.
|8
|Auburn Tigers
(1-0)
|N/R
|+20000
|Week 1: vs. Massachusetts, W 59-14
Week 2: @ California
The Tigers opened their season with a resounding win over Massachusetts, but a long trip to California beckons. The Tigers are a touchdown favorite, and QB Payton Thorne gets a chance to prove his talent against tougher competition.
|9
|Arkansas Razorbacks
(1-0)
|N/R
|+20000
|Week 1: vs. Western Carolina, W 56-13
Week 2: vs. Kent State
It was a comfortable enough victory for Arkansas last week. Much like the rest of the SEC, they blew out their opponents and the biggest tests lay ahead. But with the talented KJ Jefferson under center, don’t be surprised to see the Razorbacks jump a few spots in the SEC Power Rankings before the season is up.
|10
|Missouri Tigers
(1-0)
|N/R
|+40000
|Week 1: vs. South Dakota, W 35-10
Week 2: vs. Middle Tennessee
Mizzou started strong against South Dakota. With leaders like Brady Cook, Missouri can probably count on climbing up the SEC ladder. A matchup against Middle Tennessee will provide another opportunity to fine-tune their team dynamics.
|11
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
(1-0)
|N/R
|+25000
|Week 1: vs. SE Louisiana, W 48-7
Week 2: vs. Arizona
The Bulldogs are off to a good start, showing off their offensive prowess against SE Louisiana. Will Rogers and Jo’Quavious Marks have looked sharp, and they will be keen on making a statement against Arizona in Week 2.
|12
|South Carolina Gamecocks
(0-1)
|N/R
|+30000
|Week 1: vs. North Carolina, L 31-17
Week 2: vs. Furman
A tough Week 1 loss against UNC put the Gamecocks on the back foot. The offensive line for the Gamecocks looks like it may get Spencer Rattler hurt before the season is over. They gave up NINE sacks to the UNC defense, and unless they improve sharpish, this season is destined to be a disaster for South Carolina. Thankfully, a little bit of relief is on the horizon, as they take on lowly Furman in Week 2.
|13
|Florida Gators
(0-1)
|N/R
|+30000
|Week 1: @ Utah, L 24-11
Week 2: vs. McNeese
A rough start for the Gators in Utah. Graham Mertz’s passing couldn’t secure a win, but he has a much easier task back in Gainesville for Week 2 against McNeese State.
|14
|Vanderbilt Commodores
(2-0)
|N/R
|+50000
|Week 1: vs. Alabama A&M, W 47-13
Week 2: @ Wake Forest
Two games in, and the Commodores are unbeaten. However, their next challenge against Wake Forest will be a much sterner test. Let’s see how good the Commodores really are before we rank them above anybody else in the SEC.
