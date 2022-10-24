Should Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Start Cade Klubnik over DJ Uiagalelei at QB?

DJ Uiagalelei started against Syracuse on Saturday, but Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney made a change at quarterback in the third quarter. Much heralded freshman Cade Klubnik entered the game after DJ’s second interception and led Clemson back from a 21-10 deficit to a six point victory. Is this a start of a quarterback controversy?

DJ Unimpressive

DJ Uiagalelei was always going to have a tough task as Clemson quarterback. There were some big shoes to fill with the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson wearing the orange before him. But the last few years, he has failed to quite deliver on his promise as top-10 recruit and a number one pro style recruit.

He is completing just over 60% of his passes for just under 5,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His college QB rating is a disappointing 127.7 over his career. However, he has looked somewhat better this year and has played his best football so far in his time with Clemson. But that did not stop Dabo benching him on Saturday after an unimpressive display which included three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble on the goal line.

Cade Klubnik entered the game and remained error free despite doing little else. Klubnik was the sixth ranked prospect in his class and the number one ranked quarterback. However, Dabo Swinney would turn around at the end of the game and say that DJ Uiagalelei was the starter going forward.

Dabo on benching DJ Uiagalelei: "Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25 … We just needed a change. DJ's our quarterback … you can write that right now, DJ's our guy. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in there and leading these guys?" pic.twitter.com/MRHlQJLiYP — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) October 22, 2022

Dabo had said the previous week that it was embarrassing that the media were even asking if he should bench DJ. Not one to stick by what he says in the press, Dabo decided to embarrass himself make the ballsy switch regardless.

Last week: Dabo Swinney tells the media it's "embarrassing" that anyone would ask whether he'll bench D.J. Uiagalelei for Cabe Klubnik.

This week: Dabo Swinney benches D.J. Uiagalelei for Cabe Klubnik. pic.twitter.com/ER8pMAilYv — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 22, 2022

For now, Dabo says that DJ is the starter, but it sure seems like Klubnik is hot on his heels. Clemson is on a bye this week, so Dabo can take a week to make his decision. They face Notre Dame on November 5th.