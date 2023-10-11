Golf News and Rumors

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 20% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open this week with players competing for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open winner will take home a substantial $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Shriners Children’s Open 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

For the third event in the inaugural FedEx Cup fall schedule, the PGA Tour heads to the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas this weekend.

Along with 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, players will take their shot at an $8.4 million purse. The winner’s share is valued at $1.512 million while the top 90 players are guaranteed at least $13,860.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Shriners Children’s Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Shriners Children’s Open has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1983. The event is played annually in October in Las Vegas. It’s currently held at TPC Summerlin, which is just west of Las Vegas with an average elevation of 2,700 above sea level.

The Shriners Children’s Open is an iconic tournament.

In fact, it is forever cemented in golf history as the site of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour win in 1996.

This year, the tournament will feature LPGA Tour member Lexi Thompson. She will try to become the first woman in 70 years to make a cut at a PGA Tour event.

While it doesn’t boast the biggest purse in the Fall schedule, plenty is still on the line this weekend in Las Vegas. The field will be battling for a share of an $8.4 million purse with the winner taking home a cool $1.512 million payout, along with 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Unlike the regular season, the top 90 players are paid out in the fall with the 90th-place player taking home $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $579,600
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060
66th $17,892
67th $17,724
68th $17,556
69th $17,388
70th $17,220
71st $17,052
72nd $16,884
73rd $16,716
74th $16,548
75th $16,380
76th $16,212
77th $16,044
78th $15,876
79th $15,708
80th $15,540
81st $15,372
82nd $15,204
83rd $15,036
84th $14,868
85th $14,700
86th $14,532
87th $14,364
88th $14,196
89th $14,028
90th $13,860

Shriners Children’s Open Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021

Like the top regular season tournaments, the Shriners Children’s Open will feature the same benefits for the winner, including a two-year exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points, spots in the PLAYERS, and Sentry Test of Championship.

In addition, the FedEx Cup Fall schedule will finalize the top 125 players who retain their status for 2024.

Since it’s a fall event, the purses won’t be as lucrative as the regular season. While the rest of the fall schedule will determine the rest of the FedEx Cup ranking, the purses will be on the lower end of the spectrum.

Overall, the purse is up 20 percent over the last two years. While there was no increase from 2018-2021, the purse has jumped from $7 million to $8.4 million since.

Last year, winner Tom Kim earned a healthy $1,440,000 payout at TPC Summerlin.

Check out the table below to view the Shriners Children’s Opena purses and winners since 2013.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s

Share

2023 TBD $8,400,000 $1,512,000
2022 Tom Kim $8,000,000 $1,440,000
2021 Im Sung-Jae $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2020 Martin Laird (2) $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2019 Kevin Na (2) $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2018 Bryson DeChambeau $7,000,000 $1,260,000
2017 Patrick Cantlay $6,800,000 $1,224,000
2016 Rod Pampling $6,600,000 $1,188,000
2015 Smylie Kaufman $6,400,000 $1,152,000
2014 Ben Martin $6,200,000 $1,116,000
2013 Webb Simpson $6,000,000 $1,080,000
2012 Ryan Moore $4,500,000 $810,000
2011 Kevin Na $4,400,000 $792,000
2010 Jonathan Byrd $4,300,000 $774,000
2009 Martin Laird $4,200,000 $756,000
2008 Marc Turnesa $4,100,000 $738,000

Golf News and Rumors
