The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open this week with players competing for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open winner will take home a substantial $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Shriners Children’s Open 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

For the third event in the inaugural FedEx Cup fall schedule, the PGA Tour heads to the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas this weekend.

Along with 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, players will take their shot at an $8.4 million purse. The winner’s share is valued at $1.512 million while the top 90 players are guaranteed at least $13,860.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Shriners Children’s Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Shriners Children’s Open has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1983. The event is played annually in October in Las Vegas. It’s currently held at TPC Summerlin, which is just west of Las Vegas with an average elevation of 2,700 above sea level.

The Shriners Children’s Open is an iconic tournament.

In fact, it is forever cemented in golf history as the site of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour win in 1996.

This year, the tournament will feature LPGA Tour member Lexi Thompson. She will try to become the first woman in 70 years to make a cut at a PGA Tour event.

While it doesn’t boast the biggest purse in the Fall schedule, plenty is still on the line this weekend in Las Vegas. The field will be battling for a share of an $8.4 million purse with the winner taking home a cool $1.512 million payout, along with 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Unlike the regular season, the top 90 players are paid out in the fall with the 90th-place player taking home $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Shriners Children’s Open Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021

Like the top regular season tournaments, the Shriners Children’s Open will feature the same benefits for the winner, including a two-year exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points, spots in the PLAYERS, and Sentry Test of Championship.

In addition, the FedEx Cup Fall schedule will finalize the top 125 players who retain their status for 2024.

Since it’s a fall event, the purses won’t be as lucrative as the regular season. While the rest of the fall schedule will determine the rest of the FedEx Cup ranking, the purses will be on the lower end of the spectrum.

Overall, the purse is up 20 percent over the last two years. While there was no increase from 2018-2021, the purse has jumped from $7 million to $8.4 million since.

Last year, winner Tom Kim earned a healthy $1,440,000 payout at TPC Summerlin.

Check out the table below to view the Shriners Children’s Opena purses and winners since 2013.

Year Winner Purse Winner’s Share 2023 TBD $8,400,000 $1,512,000 2022 Tom Kim $8,000,000 $1,440,000 2021 Im Sung-Jae $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2020 Martin Laird (2) $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2019 Kevin Na (2) $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2018 Bryson DeChambeau $7,000,000 $1,260,000 2017 Patrick Cantlay $6,800,000 $1,224,000 2016 Rod Pampling $6,600,000 $1,188,000 2015 Smylie Kaufman $6,400,000 $1,152,000 2014 Ben Martin $6,200,000 $1,116,000 2013 Webb Simpson $6,000,000 $1,080,000 2012 Ryan Moore $4,500,000 $810,000 2011 Kevin Na $4,400,000 $792,000 2010 Jonathan Byrd $4,300,000 $774,000 2009 Martin Laird $4,200,000 $756,000 2008 Marc Turnesa $4,100,000 $738,000

