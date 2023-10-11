The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open this week with players competing for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open winner will take home a substantial $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Shriners Children’s Open 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
For the third event in the inaugural FedEx Cup fall schedule, the PGA Tour heads to the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas this weekend.
Along with 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, players will take their shot at an $8.4 million purse. The winner’s share is valued at $1.512 million while the top 90 players are guaranteed at least $13,860.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The Shriners Children’s Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Shriners Children’s Open has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1983. The event is played annually in October in Las Vegas. It’s currently held at TPC Summerlin, which is just west of Las Vegas with an average elevation of 2,700 above sea level.
The Shriners Children’s Open is an iconic tournament.
In fact, it is forever cemented in golf history as the site of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour win in 1996.
This year, the tournament will feature LPGA Tour member Lexi Thompson. She will try to become the first woman in 70 years to make a cut at a PGA Tour event.
While it doesn’t boast the biggest purse in the Fall schedule, plenty is still on the line this weekend in Las Vegas. The field will be battling for a share of an $8.4 million purse with the winner taking home a cool $1.512 million payout, along with 500 FedEx Cup Points.
Unlike the regular season, the top 90 players are paid out in the fall with the 90th-place player taking home $13,860.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Shriners Children’s Open Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021
Like the top regular season tournaments, the Shriners Children’s Open will feature the same benefits for the winner, including a two-year exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points, spots in the PLAYERS, and Sentry Test of Championship.
In addition, the FedEx Cup Fall schedule will finalize the top 125 players who retain their status for 2024.
Since it’s a fall event, the purses won’t be as lucrative as the regular season. While the rest of the fall schedule will determine the rest of the FedEx Cup ranking, the purses will be on the lower end of the spectrum.
Overall, the purse is up 20 percent over the last two years. While there was no increase from 2018-2021, the purse has jumped from $7 million to $8.4 million since.
Last year, winner Tom Kim earned a healthy $1,440,000 payout at TPC Summerlin.
Check out the table below to view the Shriners Children’s Opena purses and winners since 2013.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
|Winner’s
Share
|2023
|TBD
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|2022
|Tom Kim
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|2021
|Im Sung-Jae
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2020
|Martin Laird (2)
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2019
|Kevin Na (2)
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|2017
|Patrick Cantlay
|$6,800,000
|$1,224,000
|2016
|Rod Pampling
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|2015
|Smylie Kaufman
|$6,400,000
|$1,152,000
|2014
|Ben Martin
|$6,200,000
|$1,116,000
|2013
|Webb Simpson
|$6,000,000
|$1,080,000
|2012
|Ryan Moore
|$4,500,000
|$810,000
|2011
|Kevin Na
|$4,400,000
|$792,000
|2010
|Jonathan Byrd
|$4,300,000
|$774,000
|2009
|Martin Laird
|$4,200,000
|$756,000
|2008
|Marc Turnesa
|$4,100,000
|$738,000
