Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Scorecard For TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open will tee off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The 156-player field prepares to kick off the third event of the FedExCup Fall Schedule at one of the more iconic tournaments left on the Tour.

Originally opened in 1991, the Par 71 course now stretches 7,255 yards and was the site of Tiger Woods’ first-ever PGA Tour victory.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open scorecard.

Shriners Children’s Open Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,610 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,625 yards
  • Total: Par 71, 7,255 yards

Just west of central Las Vegas, TPC Summerlin will be hosting the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. The course has an average elevation of 2,700 feet above sea level and will present some unique challenges for golfers this weekend.

The Tour has been stopping at TPC Summerlin regularly since 1992. The course features bentgrass green and was designed by Booby Weed with Fuzzy Zoeller, who was the Player Consultant.

TPC Summerlin is beautifully lined with honey mesquite and pine trees on the fairways. It’ll be integral for the field to be hitting the fairways this weekend.

The Front 9 spans 3,610 yards and favors elite ball strikers. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will present some different difficulties at 3,625 yards.

There are four par-3s, three par-5s, and 11 par-4s in the long layout. Generally, the winning score is 20-under par. It’s generally a high-scoring course and players have breezed by over the years.

4 Holes To Watch At The Shriners Children’s Open

  • Hole 4 — Par 4, 492 yards
  • Hole 7 — Par 3, 382 yards
  • Hole 13— Par 5, 606 yards

Shriners Children’s Open Scorecard

The most important stats in the course historically have been Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting. Both stats have the highest correlation with Strokes Gained: Total in Las Vegas.

Most golfers will hit one-third of their approach shots from 100 to 150 yards which means players will need to dial on wedges and short irons from this range.

Check out the complete Shriners Children’s Open scorecard for TPC Summerlin.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 408
2 4 469
3 4 492
4 4 450
5 3 197
6 4 430
7 4 382
8 3 239
9 5 563
Par 35 3,610
10 4 420
11 4 448
12 4 442
13 5 606
14 3 168
15 4 341
16 5 560
17 3 196
18 4 444
Par 36 3,625
Total 71 7,255

