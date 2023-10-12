The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open will tee off from TPC Summerlin on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $8.4 million purse. Find the Shriners Children’s Open 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the TPC Summerlin.

The third event of the FedEx Cup Fall Schedule tees off this weekend with the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. It’ll be held at the iconic TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful with little to no chance of rain throughout the weekend. However, the field will face tough windy conditions in the desert during the first round with winds picking up to 22 mph.

The 156-player field will be loaded with some of the PGA Tour’s most promising talents looking for their first career victory. There will also be a few veterans in the mix near the top of the odds board.

The Shriners Children’s Open will also be highlighted by Lexi Thomspon, who will look to become only the second woman in history to make a cut at a PGA Tour event.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Field

There is going to be a full field at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open this weekend.

With some of the world’s best golfers back in action, the tournament will feature one of the strongest fields thus far in the FedEx Cup Fall Schedule. The field will be highlighted by top players like Tom Kim, Ludvig Aberg, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Adam Schenk, and more.

Lexi Thompson will also be among the players to watch this weekend. Thompson, who accepted a sponsorship exemption to play at the Shriners Children’s Open, will attempt to become only the seventh woman in history to play in a PGA Tour event.

Only one woman (Babe Didrikson Zaharias) has ever made the cut at a PGA Tour event.

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Tee Times

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open will feature a total of 44 groups teeing off at TPC Summerlin during the first two rounds.

Tee times begin later at around 9:00 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 11-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee off will be Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, and MJ Dauffue.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There will be a few exciting featured groups this weekend at TPC Summerlin.

The field is stronger than weeks prior and some of golf’s most promising names will be teeing off this weekend in Las Vegas.

The first featured group to tee off will include Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, and Harry Hall at 10:12 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the last featured group will see Vincent Normal, Tom Hoge, and Adam Schenk tee off at 3:24 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at TPC Summerlin.

.

10:12 a.m. ET: Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

10:23 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

10:34 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Davis, Scott Stallings

10:45 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

11:29 a.m. ET: Ludvig Aberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard

3:13 p.m. ET: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

3:24 p.m. ET: Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 9:50 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue 9:50 a.m.* Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott 10:01 a.m. Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai 10:01 a.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman 10:12 a.m. Russell Knox, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:12 a.m.* Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall 10:23 a.m. Chez Reavie, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 10:23 a.m.* Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole 10:34 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry 10:34 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings 10:45 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nico Echavarria, Chad Ramey 10:45 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam 10:56 a.m. Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker 10:56 a.m.* Charley Hoffman, Zac Blair, Alex Smalley 11:07 a.m. Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Peter Malnati 11:07 a.m.* Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Ben Taylor 11:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard, Ben Martin 11:18 a.m.* Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Davis Thompson 11:29 a.m. Ludvig Åberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard 11:29 a.m.* Austin Cook, Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab 11:40 a.m. Augusto Núñez, Brandon Matthews, Isaiah Salinda 11:40 a.m.* Trevor Cone, Kyle Westmoreland, Vijay Srinivasan 2:40 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Callum Tarren 2:40 p.m.* Scott Piercy, Alex Noren, Doug Ghim 2:51 p.m. Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Will Gordon 2:51 p.m.* Kevin Streelman, Carson Young, Paul Haley II 3:02 p.m. Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley 3:02 p.m.* Nick Watney, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg 3:13 p.m. Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim 3:13 p.m.* Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun 3:24 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk 3:24 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen 3:35 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird 3:35 p.m.* Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson 3:46 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander 3:46 p.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickok 3:57 p.m. Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu 3:57 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower 4:08 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy 4:08 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Matti Schmid 4:19 p.m. Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson 4:19 p.m.* Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Yuxin Lin 4:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Tim Widing 4:30 p.m.* Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Weather Forecast

*Denotes Tee From Hole No. 10

The Shriners Children’s Open will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, which should make for some excellent golf weather this weekend.

While there won’t be any rain in the forecast this weekend, Round 1 will start off very windy. The weather is going to be warm with highs of 82 throughout the weekend. However, Thursday’s forecast predicts some really strong winds, reaching up to 22mph gusts.

Other than the wind on Thursday, the rest of the weekend is perfect for golf. It won’t be too hot and has almost zero chances of rain.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open weather forecast for the entire weekend in Las Vegas below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 73 / 59 NW 15 mph (22 mph) 0% NW 12 mph (19 mph) 0% Friday 72 / 69 W 3 mph (5 mph) 20% E 4 mph (6 mph) 20% Saturday 79 / 61 NW 4 mph (6 mph) 20% SE 6 mph (9 mph) 0% Sunday 82 / 64 NW 5 mph (7 mph) 0% E 3 mph (5 mph) 0%

Golf Betting Guides 2023