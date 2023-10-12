Golf News and Rumors

Shriners Children’s Open History, Past Winners & Results

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is set to tee off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday morning. The third event of the fall schedule will feature a full field of 156 players. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Shriners Children’s Open, along with a list of past winners and results since 1983.

Shriners Children’s Open History

The Shriners Children’s Open has been hosted at TPC Summerlin for the last few years. Prior to that, the tournament had been hosted at various locations across Las Vegas, including TPC Las Vegas, Bear’s Best Golf Club, Southern Highlands Golf Club, and more.

The event was founded in 1983 as the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. Over the years, sponsors have changed and was officially taken over by the Shriners Children’s Hospital in 2007.

It’s been known by various titles but the Shriners Children’s Open was originally played over five rounds across several courses. In its first year in 1983, the tournament boasted the highest purse on the Tour at $750,000.

Now that it’s placed in the fall schedule, the tournament doesn’t have as much prestige. However, it is still a very important tournament that brings out some star power.

The format was officially changed to 72 holes in 2004.

Shriners Children’s Open Past Winners & Results

With 40 years of history, the Shriners Children’s Open has seen many name changes.

The name of the tournament has changed 10 different times over the years but it remains an iconic event that has cemented its place in golf history.

Some of the biggest names have won the Shriners Children’s Open in the past. The most notable winners include Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Davis Love II, and more.

The Shriners Children’s Open was actually the site of Tiger Woods’ first career PGA Tour win. Back in 1996, Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational, marking his first win his professional career.

There are only a few people to ever win the event more than once, including three-time champion Jim Furyk, and two-time winners Kevin Na and Martin Laird.

Here are the players with the most Shriners Children’s Open wins of all time.

Most Shriners Children’s Open Wins of All-Time

  1. Jim Furyk (3)
  2. Kevin Na (2)
  3. Matt Laird (2)

For the complete Shriners Children’s Open results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Winner’s

share ($)
Shriners Children’s Open
2023 TBD TBD TBDD $1,512,000.00
2022 Tom Kim −24 3 strokes $1,440,000.00
2021 Im Sung-jae −24 4 strokes $1,260,000.00
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
2020 Martin Laird (2) −23 Playoff $1,260,000
2019 Kevin Na (2) −23 Playoff $1,260,000.00
2018 Bryson DeChambeau −21 1 stroke $1,260,000.00
2017 Patrick Cantlay −9 Playoff $1,224,000.00
2016 Rod Pampling −20 2 strokes $1,188,000.00
2015 Smylie Kaufman −16 1 stroke $1,152,000.00
2014 Ben Martin −20 2 strokes $1,116,000.00
2013 Webb Simpson −24 6 strokes $1,080,000.00
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
2012 Ryan Moore −24 1 stroke $810,000.00
2011 Kevin Na −23 2 strokes $792,000.00
2010 Jonathan Byrd −21 Playoff $774,000.00
2009 Martin Laird −19 Playoff $756,000.00
2008 Marc Turnesa −25 1 stroke $738,000.00
Frys.com Open
2007 George McNeill −24 4 strokes $720,000.00
2006 Troy Matteson −23 1 stroke $720,000.00
Michelin Championship at Las Vegas
2005 Wes Short Jr. −21 Playoff $720,000.00
2004 Andre Stolz −21 1 stroke $720,000.00
Las Vegas Invitational
2003 Stuart Appleby −31 Playoff $720,000.00
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas
2002 Phil Tataurangi −29 1 stroke $900,000.00
2001 Bob Estes −30 1 stroke $810,000.00
2000 Billy Andrade −28 1 stroke $765,000.00
Las Vegas Invitational
1999 Jim Furyk (3) −29 1 stroke $450,000.00
1998 Jim Furyk (2) −25 1 stroke $360,000.00
1997 Bill Glasson −20 1 stroke $324,000.00
1996 Tiger Woods −27 Playoff $297,000.00
1995 Jim Furyk −28 1 stroke $270,000.00
1994 Bruce Lietzke −28 1 stroke $270,000.00
1993 Davis Love III −29 8 strokes $252,000.00
1992 John Cook −26 2 strokes $234,000.00
1991 Andrew Magee −31 Playoff $270,000.00
1990 Bob Tway −26 Playoff $234,000.00
1989 Scott Hoch −24 Playoff $225,000.00
Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
1988 Gary Koch −14 1 stroke $250,000.00
1987 Paul Azinger −17 1 stroke $225,000.00
1986 Greg Norman −27 7 strokes $207,000.00
1985 Curtis Strange −17 1 stroke $171,000.00
1984 Denis Watson −15 1 stroke $162,000.00
Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic
1983 Fuzzy Zoeller −18 4 strokes $135,000.00

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
