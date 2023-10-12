Shriners Children’s Open History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is set to tee off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Thursday morning. The third event of the fall schedule will feature a full field of 156 players. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Shriners Children’s Open, along with a list of past winners and results since 1983.
Shriners Children’s Open History
The Shriners Children’s Open has been hosted at TPC Summerlin for the last few years. Prior to that, the tournament had been hosted at various locations across Las Vegas, including TPC Las Vegas, Bear’s Best Golf Club, Southern Highlands Golf Club, and more.
The event was founded in 1983 as the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational. Over the years, sponsors have changed and was officially taken over by the Shriners Children’s Hospital in 2007.
It’s been known by various titles but the Shriners Children’s Open was originally played over five rounds across several courses. In its first year in 1983, the tournament boasted the highest purse on the Tour at $750,000.
Now that it’s placed in the fall schedule, the tournament doesn’t have as much prestige. However, it is still a very important tournament that brings out some star power.
The format was officially changed to 72 holes in 2004.
Shriners Children’s Open Past Winners & Results
With 40 years of history, the Shriners Children’s Open has seen many name changes.
The name of the tournament has changed 10 different times over the years but it remains an iconic event that has cemented its place in golf history.
Some of the biggest names have won the Shriners Children’s Open in the past. The most notable winners include Kevin Na, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Davis Love II, and more.
The Shriners Children’s Open was actually the site of Tiger Woods’ first career PGA Tour win. Back in 1996, Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational, marking his first win his professional career.
There are only a few people to ever win the event more than once, including three-time champion Jim Furyk, and two-time winners Kevin Na and Martin Laird.
Here are the players with the most Shriners Children’s Open wins of all time.
Most Shriners Children’s Open Wins of All-Time
- Jim Furyk (3)
- Kevin Na (2)
- Matt Laird (2)
For the complete Shriners Children’s Open results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Shriners Children’s Open
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
|TBDD
|$1,512,000.00
|2022
|Tom Kim
|−24
|3 strokes
|$1,440,000.00
|2021
|Im Sung-jae
|−24
|4 strokes
|$1,260,000.00
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|2020
|Martin Laird (2)
|−23
|Playoff
|$1,260,000
|2019
|Kevin Na (2)
|−23
|Playoff
|$1,260,000.00
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|−21
|1 stroke
|$1,260,000.00
|2017
|Patrick Cantlay
|−9
|Playoff
|$1,224,000.00
|2016
|Rod Pampling
|−20
|2 strokes
|$1,188,000.00
|2015
|Smylie Kaufman
|−16
|1 stroke
|$1,152,000.00
|2014
|Ben Martin
|−20
|2 strokes
|$1,116,000.00
|2013
|Webb Simpson
|−24
|6 strokes
|$1,080,000.00
|Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|2012
|Ryan Moore
|−24
|1 stroke
|$810,000.00
|2011
|Kevin Na
|−23
|2 strokes
|$792,000.00
|2010
|Jonathan Byrd
|−21
|Playoff
|$774,000.00
|2009
|Martin Laird
|−19
|Playoff
|$756,000.00
|2008
|Marc Turnesa
|−25
|1 stroke
|$738,000.00
|Frys.com Open
|2007
|George McNeill
|−24
|4 strokes
|$720,000.00
|2006
|Troy Matteson
|−23
|1 stroke
|$720,000.00
|Michelin Championship at Las Vegas
|2005
|Wes Short Jr.
|−21
|Playoff
|$720,000.00
|2004
|Andre Stolz
|−21
|1 stroke
|$720,000.00
|Las Vegas Invitational
|2003
|Stuart Appleby
|−31
|Playoff
|$720,000.00
|Invensys Classic at Las Vegas
|2002
|Phil Tataurangi
|−29
|1 stroke
|$900,000.00
|2001
|Bob Estes
|−30
|1 stroke
|$810,000.00
|2000
|Billy Andrade
|−28
|1 stroke
|$765,000.00
|Las Vegas Invitational
|1999
|Jim Furyk (3)
|−29
|1 stroke
|$450,000.00
|1998
|Jim Furyk (2)
|−25
|1 stroke
|$360,000.00
|1997
|Bill Glasson
|−20
|1 stroke
|$324,000.00
|1996
|Tiger Woods
|−27
|Playoff
|$297,000.00
|1995
|Jim Furyk
|−28
|1 stroke
|$270,000.00
|1994
|Bruce Lietzke
|−28
|1 stroke
|$270,000.00
|1993
|Davis Love III
|−29
|8 strokes
|$252,000.00
|1992
|John Cook
|−26
|2 strokes
|$234,000.00
|1991
|Andrew Magee
|−31
|Playoff
|$270,000.00
|1990
|Bob Tway
|−26
|Playoff
|$234,000.00
|1989
|Scott Hoch
|−24
|Playoff
|$225,000.00
|Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
|1988
|Gary Koch
|−14
|1 stroke
|$250,000.00
|1987
|Paul Azinger
|−17
|1 stroke
|$225,000.00
|1986
|Greg Norman
|−27
|7 strokes
|$207,000.00
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|−17
|1 stroke
|$171,000.00
|1984
|Denis Watson
|−15
|1 stroke
|$162,000.00
|Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic
|1983
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|−18
|4 strokes
|$135,000.00
