Steelers Trade QB Kenny Pickett To Eagles

Dan Girolamo
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is on the move as the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading their 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Steelers Trade QB Kenny Pickett To Eagles

Pittsburgh is trading Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Philadelphia for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

Pickett is now the third quarterback from the 2022 Draft to be traded. Washington traded Sam Howell to Seattle, and Atlanta traded Desmond Ridder to Arizona.

Drafted with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett was selected as the successor to Steelers’ legend Ben Roethlisberger.

However, Pickett’s play was very inconsistent. In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickett went 14-10 in 24 starts, finishing with 4,474 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The 2023 campaign was a disaster for Pickett. The offense struggled for the first half of the season, leading Mike Tomlin to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Tomlin then elected to play Mason Rudolph over Pickett to end the season, with the former leading the Steelers to the Wild Card Round.

 

Steelers Moving Forward With Russell Wilson

The writing was on the wall for Pickett once the Steelers signed free agent Russell Wilson. While Pickett believed it would be a quarterback competition, Schefter reported that Wilson was “viewed as the starting quarterback.”

Because of that, Pickett “preferred to get a fresh start elsewhere.” Pickett gets that fresh start in Philadelphia, where he will likely be the backup for Jalen Hurts.

Pickett grew up in New Jersey and rooted for the Eagles. Now, he gets a chance to wear an Eagles uniform.

Topics  
Eagles NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
