Steelers Trade QB Kenny Pickett To Eagles

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is on the move as the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading their 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Pittsburgh is trading Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Philadelphia for a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.

Pickett is now the third quarterback from the 2022 Draft to be traded. Washington traded Sam Howell to Seattle, and Atlanta traded Desmond Ridder to Arizona.

Drafted with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett was selected as the successor to Steelers’ legend Ben Roethlisberger.

However, Pickett’s play was very inconsistent. In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickett went 14-10 in 24 starts, finishing with 4,474 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The 2023 campaign was a disaster for Pickett. The offense struggled for the first half of the season, leading Mike Tomlin to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Tomlin then elected to play Mason Rudolph over Pickett to end the season, with the former leading the Steelers to the Wild Card Round.

the 2022 QB draft class was a NIGHTMARE pic.twitter.com/m4Oy0VxFD1 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 14, 2024

Steelers Moving Forward With Russell Wilson

Kenny Pickett grew up in New Jersey as an Eagles fan. Now he gets to go play for the team he rooted for. pic.twitter.com/ttY7Yeacfi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

The writing was on the wall for Pickett once the Steelers signed free agent Russell Wilson. While Pickett believed it would be a quarterback competition, Schefter reported that Wilson was “viewed as the starting quarterback.”

Because of that, Pickett “preferred to get a fresh start elsewhere.” Pickett gets that fresh start in Philadelphia, where he will likely be the backup for Jalen Hurts.

Pickett grew up in New Jersey and rooted for the Eagles. Now, he gets a chance to wear an Eagles uniform.