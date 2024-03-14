NFL News and Rumors

Falcons Trade QB Desmond Ridder To Cardinals For WR Rondale Moore

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9)

With the Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta set to begin, the Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Thursday.

Falcons Desmond Ridder To Cardinals For WR Rondale Moore

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, entered the 2023 season as the Falcons starter. However, inconsistent play led to Ridder being relieved by backup Taylor Heinicke on numerous occasions.

Ridder finished the 2023 season with 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 64.2% completion rate. The Falcons went 8-9 in Ridder’s 17 starts over two years.

For Moore, the former 2021 second-round pick has struggled to emerge as a top receiving threat. Moore finished his 2023 campaign with 40 receptions, 352 yards, and one touchdown.

Falcons And Cardinals Heading In Two Different Directions

After three straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith and hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the next head coach.

The Falcons made a splash in free agency by signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins might be the missing piece to a Falcons offense that boasts running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Drake London. With the addition of Moore and Darnell Mooney, the Falcons’ offense should be much improved in 2024.

For Arizona, the Cardinals get a solid backup in Ridder for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild. With the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, the Cardinals will likely take one of the top receiving prospects.

Topics  
Cardinals Falcons NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Joe Mixon

Texans RB Joe Mixon Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  55s
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead
49ers DL Arik Armstead Signs Three-Year Deal With Jaguars
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14)
Commanders Trade QB Sam Howell To Seahawks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gains yardage
NFL Free Agency Shocker: Josh Jacobs To Sign With Packers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball
NFL Free Agency: Tony Pollard To Titans, D’Andre Swift To Bears
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
Russell Wilson Contract Details: Veteran QB Signs With Steelers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top