With the Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta set to begin, the Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Thursday.

The Cardinals are sending former second-round WR Rondale Moore to Atlanta, sources say. After adding WR Darnell Mooney earlier in the week, the Falcons land another receiver to put around Cousins. https://t.co/achEefaGzv — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 14, 2024

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, entered the 2023 season as the Falcons starter. However, inconsistent play led to Ridder being relieved by backup Taylor Heinicke on numerous occasions.

Ridder finished the 2023 season with 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 64.2% completion rate. The Falcons went 8-9 in Ridder’s 17 starts over two years.

For Moore, the former 2021 second-round pick has struggled to emerge as a top receiving threat. Moore finished his 2023 campaign with 40 receptions, 352 yards, and one touchdown.

Falcons And Cardinals Heading In Two Different Directions

2024 #Falcons:

QB Kirk Cousins

RB Bijan Robinson

WR Drake London

WR Darnell Mooney

WR Rondale Moore

TE Kyle Pitts Coach: Not Arthur Smith — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) March 14, 2024

After three straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith and hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the next head coach.

The Falcons made a splash in free agency by signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins might be the missing piece to a Falcons offense that boasts running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Drake London. With the addition of Moore and Darnell Mooney, the Falcons’ offense should be much improved in 2024.

For Arizona, the Cardinals get a solid backup in Ridder for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild. With the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, the Cardinals will likely take one of the top receiving prospects.