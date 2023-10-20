Golf News and Rumors

Stephen Curry Has Been Funding The Nation’s Top HBCU Golf Program For The Last 6 Years

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Stephen Curry Has Been Funding The Nation's Top HBCU Golf Program For The Last 6 Years

At the age of 10, Stephen Curry has been playing golf. While he has made a name for himself on the court with his sweet stroke, he’s actually a very talented golfer as well. Curry is a scratch golfer, meaning he shoots even or better on the course.

During the off-season, it’s not unusual to see Curry competing in charity golf tournaments or on practicing his swing. While he isn’t a professional golfer, Curry is very involved in the sport during his time off of the court.

In fact, for the last six years, Curry has been funding the Howard Men’s Golf team, which has become one of the nation’s top HBCU golf programs.

Stephen Curry Funds Howard Men’s Golf Team

In just three years, Howard University skyrocketed into one of the nation’s premier HBCU golf programs. Part of that is thanks to Curry, who helped jump-start the program which was left on the backburner for nearly five decades.

No HBCU program has grown as rapidly as Howard’s of late. The team dominated the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, finishing 57 strokes ahead of the runner-up and claiming each of the top three spots in the individual competition.

Curry has been on a mission trying to make golf more accessible to kids of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous backgrounds. Due to his involvement in the sport, he is set to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work in diversifying golf.

Curry Announced as Owner of New TGL San Francisco Team

It’s been a big week for Curry. After receiving the Sifford Award, it was just announced that he will be a part of an ownership group for the San Francisco TGL team.

He will join Marc Lasry of the Avenue Capital Group and his NBA teammates, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, as the newest investors in the TGL Product.

TGL San Francisco will join Atlanta Drive GC, Boston, Los Angeles Golf Club, and TGL New York as team franchises. The indoor primetime golf league is set to tee off next year in January.

Right now the league boasts 24 PGA Tour players as its inaugural members, including seven of the top 10 players in the world.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Team Championship Schedule, Format, & Standings

LIV Golf Team Championship Schedule, Format, & Standings

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1 min
Golf News and Rumors
Zozo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Zozo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Zozo Championship: How Much Does An Accordia Narashino Country Club Membership Cost?
Zozo Championship: How Much Does An Accordia Narashino Country Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Talor Gooch Named 2023 LIV Golf Indiviudal Champion Ahead of Team Championships
Talor Gooch Named 2023 LIV Golf Indiviudal Champion Ahead of Team Championships
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Trump National Doral Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Trump National Doral Golf Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top