At the age of 10, Stephen Curry has been playing golf. While he has made a name for himself on the court with his sweet stroke, he’s actually a very talented golfer as well. Curry is a scratch golfer, meaning he shoots even or better on the course.

During the off-season, it’s not unusual to see Curry competing in charity golf tournaments or on practicing his swing. While he isn’t a professional golfer, Curry is very involved in the sport during his time off of the court.

In fact, for the last six years, Curry has been funding the Howard Men’s Golf team, which has become one of the nation’s top HBCU golf programs.

Stephen Curry Funds Howard Men’s Golf Team

In just three years, Howard University skyrocketed into one of the nation’s premier HBCU golf programs. Part of that is thanks to Curry, who helped jump-start the program which was left on the backburner for nearly five decades.

No HBCU program has grown as rapidly as Howard’s of late. The team dominated the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, finishing 57 strokes ahead of the runner-up and claiming each of the top three spots in the individual competition.

Curry has been on a mission trying to make golf more accessible to kids of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous backgrounds. Due to his involvement in the sport, he is set to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work in diversifying golf.

Curry Announced as Owner of New TGL San Francisco Team

It’s been a big week for Curry. After receiving the Sifford Award, it was just announced that he will be a part of an ownership group for the San Francisco TGL team.

He will join Marc Lasry of the Avenue Capital Group and his NBA teammates, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, as the newest investors in the TGL Product.

TGL San Francisco will join Atlanta Drive GC, Boston, Los Angeles Golf Club, and TGL New York as team franchises. The indoor primetime golf league is set to tee off next year in January.

Right now the league boasts 24 PGA Tour players as its inaugural members, including seven of the top 10 players in the world.

