Talor Gooch was one of the first players to commit to the PGA Tour. He played all eight events in its inaugural season last year. Despite forfeiting his hopes of any major championships due to ranking points and playing in any exempted events, Gooch has taken LIV Golf by storm.

At the age of 31, he claimed the 2023 LIV Golf League individual title. The lucrative bonus was set at $18 million, nearly double what he made on the PGA Tour in 123 starts.

Talor Gooch Claims LIV Golf Individual Champion Title

LIV Golf Jeddah marked the last individual competition of the season. At the end of the event, the league named the individual champion based on the points standings. Similar to the FedEx Cup, the winner receives a massive bonus.

There were only three players who had a shot at the 2023 LIV Golf individual title heading into Jeddah: Gooch, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith.

The competition was tight at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City as Gooch and Koepka went into a playoff on Sunday. While Koepka won the tournament, Gooch won just enough points to hold off Smith and Koepka to secure the individual title.

Gooch finished the season with 192 points, including three wins, a runner-up, and six top-20 appearances, taking home the $18 million prize. Across 13 events, Gooch brought in a total of $15,137,066 in individual earnings, not including team earnings or the Team Championship finale prizes in Miami this weekend.

Gooch Heads Into LIV Golf Team Championship With Chip on His Shoulder

Despite being the LIV Golf League individual title holder, Gooch is still playing with a chip on his shoulder. He hasn’t received proper recognition for winning despite playing against former major championship winners.

Heading into the Team Championship, Gooch still carries that motivation with him. To add more fuel to the fire, last year, he received major backlash from his former team captain, Dustin Jonhson for switching teams. On the podium last year, Johnson called out Gooch, stating it was the last win he would ever enjoy after he moved teams.

“I think I always play with a chip on my shoulder,” Gooch said in the aftermath of his Individual title at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. “I’ve gone under the radar if you will, which is fine. For me, it’s a driving factor. Then you circle all the way around to the end of last season with what DJ had said and being on the new team, it’s motivating for sure.”

Gooch was formerly on the 4 Aces, who won the Team Championship last year. In his second season, he moved the RangeGoats to play with his good friend Harold Varner III after a spot on Bubba Watson’s team was available.

Gooch took no time to prove Johnson wrong after winning three events this year and is in a spot once again to win the Team Championship.

