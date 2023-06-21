College Football

Tennessee Football Recruiting: What the Vols are Getting with New 4-Star OL Max Anderson

David Evans
max anderson

The Tennessee Volunteers have made another key addition to their offensive line, securing the services of Max Anderson, a four-star recruit. Hailing from Reedy High School, Anderson’s commitment comes in the wake of his official visit to Knoxville earlier this month, bolstering the Vols’ prospects. The depth and strength of Tennessee’s recruiting pipeline only continues to solidify with this new addition.

Anderson’s decision to align with the Vols over other major contenders like Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan Wolverines comes as a significant boost for Tennessee. Their early interest in Anderson, marked by the initial offer from offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, seems to have played a pivotal role in winning over the young talent.

But let’s take a look at what the Vols are getting from ‘Big Max.’

Max Anderson Scouting Profile

  • Name: Max Anderson
  • Height: 6’5″
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • Position(s): Guard/Offensive Tackle
  • School: Frisco Reedy
  • ESPN Stars: 4
  • ESPN Overall Ranking: 214
  • ESPN Position Ranking (IOL): 20
  • ESPN State Ranking (TX): 36

Max Anderson Strengths

As a player, Anderson boasts a myriad of strengths. His versatility is perhaps one of his biggest assets. Capable of playing both guard and offensive tackle positions, Anderson provides the Tennessee lineup with increased flexibility and strategic options.

Anderson’s physical strengths are complemented by his sharp instincts on the field. His aggressive, competitive nature, reflected in his relentless drive to finish through the whistle, serves as a crucial component of his playing style. Anderson’s quick reaction time and ability to swiftly neutralize the opposition only add to his impressive repertoire of skills that should transfer from high school to college football.

Despite his impressive set of attributes, Anderson also has areas for potential growth. His tendency to play high could lead to penalties, a minor issue that can be addressed with appropriate coaching and training. As he adapts to the speed of the college game, it is expected that these minor nuances will be ironed out.

High Expectations for Anderson at Rocky Top

Anderson’s commitment to Tennessee brings with it high expectations. With his versatile skill set and competitive spirit, he has the potential to significantly enhance the performance of the Vols’ offensive line.

As the Vols look towards the future, Anderson’s recruitment undoubtedly adds a spark of promise and potential to their roster.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
