The Tennessee Volunteers have made another key addition to their offensive line, securing the services of Max Anderson, a four-star recruit. Hailing from Reedy High School, Anderson’s commitment comes in the wake of his official visit to Knoxville earlier this month, bolstering the Vols’ prospects. The depth and strength of Tennessee’s recruiting pipeline only continues to solidify with this new addition.

Anderson’s decision to align with the Vols over other major contenders like Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan Wolverines comes as a significant boost for Tennessee. Their early interest in Anderson, marked by the initial offer from offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, seems to have played a pivotal role in winning over the young talent.

But let’s take a look at what the Vols are getting from ‘Big Max.’

Max Anderson Scouting Profile

Name: Max Anderson

Max Anderson Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Weight: 300 lbs

300 lbs Position(s): Guard/Offensive Tackle

Guard/Offensive Tackle School: Frisco Reedy

Frisco Reedy ESPN Stars: 4

4 ESPN Overall Ranking: 214

214 ESPN Position Ranking (IOL): 20

20 ESPN State Ranking (TX): 36

Here’s a look at 2024 4-star Frisco (Tex.) Reedy OL Max Anderson. 6-foot-5, 300 pound frame with plenty of room to add size. Holds offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU. Ole Miss, Miami, and others. Visited Texas A&M in September. pic.twitter.com/Agk1cZszuh — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) January 8, 2023

Max Anderson Strengths

As a player, Anderson boasts a myriad of strengths. His versatility is perhaps one of his biggest assets. Capable of playing both guard and offensive tackle positions, Anderson provides the Tennessee lineup with increased flexibility and strategic options.

Created a new @Rivals profile for 2024 Frisco (TX) Reedy OT Max Anderson (6-4, 260) who was superb last night in pass pro + helped spree some BIG runs Max is the younger brother of #Oklahoma OL @ndatexas | @ReedyLions @adamgorney @SoonerScoop Profile: https://t.co/WVnB8neq54 pic.twitter.com/fgpdaNSwF2 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 27, 2021

Anderson’s physical strengths are complemented by his sharp instincts on the field. His aggressive, competitive nature, reflected in his relentless drive to finish through the whistle, serves as a crucial component of his playing style. Anderson’s quick reaction time and ability to swiftly neutralize the opposition only add to his impressive repertoire of skills that should transfer from high school to college football.

On3 is high on On300 Frisco (TX) Reedy OL Max Anderson. Look at the mobility and leverage he plays with on this block https://t.co/nbYDSTVsuz pic.twitter.com/xwachRtdUa — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 1, 2022

Despite his impressive set of attributes, Anderson also has areas for potential growth. His tendency to play high could lead to penalties, a minor issue that can be addressed with appropriate coaching and training. As he adapts to the speed of the college game, it is expected that these minor nuances will be ironed out.

High Expectations for Anderson at Rocky Top

Anderson’s commitment to Tennessee brings with it high expectations. With his versatile skill set and competitive spirit, he has the potential to significantly enhance the performance of the Vols’ offensive line.

As the Vols look towards the future, Anderson’s recruitment undoubtedly adds a spark of promise and potential to their roster.

