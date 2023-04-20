Facing a staggering 27 scholarship players entering the transfer portal, Texas A&M Football and head coach Jimbo Fisher have a significant challenge ahead. But despite the adversity, the Aggies have the resources and determination to surmount these obstacles and maintain their competitive edge.

27 Scholarships Lost, But is it Really That Bad?

Last season, Texas A&M had the top college football recruiting class in the country and big things were expected of the Aggies. However, after a particularly bad 5-7 campaign, the Aggies faced a mass exodus of players. A massive 27 scholarship players headed to the NCAA transfer portal to seek pastures new. Texas A&M also leads the nation in total players transferring out, with 30 players opting to enter the portal.

Most Transfers Out this offseason: 1. Texas A&M – 30

2. Arkansas – 28

T3. Arizona State – 25

T3. Oregon – 25 (H/T @BenScottStevens) https://t.co/742YdI92CX pic.twitter.com/B6TLTtvBVM — On3 (@On3sports) April 18, 2023

Initially, the numbers may appear disastrous for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. But under the surface, the numbers are not particularly heinous. The Aggies have lost some top talent, including three five-star and 18 four-star players, through the portal, draft, or graduation.

However, they’ve managed to acquire three five-star and 12 four-star recruits from high school and the transfer portal. Consequently, their roster’s overall talent level has not suffered as much as some might believe.

Moreover, the Aggies’ core starting lineup remains solid. None of the 22 starters from their final regular season game entered the transfer portal. 19 of those players will return, while three will head to the NFL Draft.

Graduation losses have also been minimal for Texas A&M. The team loses just three scholarship seniors from last year’s roster. Coupled with only three underclassmen declaring for the draft, it’s unsurprising that the Aggies faced an unusually high number of transfer portal departures to make room for the incoming recruiting classes.

With all that being said, it looks like the Aggies are losing rotation players rather than high-quality starters. And they are working on keeping their squad depth.

Jimbo Fisher Pursuing New Talent

To compensate for the loss of scholarship players, Texas A&M has aggressively pursued new talent. They have already secured Boston College defensive back Josh DeBerry and Rice fullback Jerry Johnson III. The Aggies are also actively pursuing other talent in the portal.

The 15-day spring transfer window will be a critical period for the Aggies to strengthen their roster, aiming to fill the available scholarship spots up to the 85-player limit. With SEC restrictions and a limited pool of transfer candidates, Texas A&M must be both bold and discerning in their quest for new recruits.

Texas A&M Football may be grappling with an unprecedented transfer portal challenge, but the Aggies are poised to rise above it. With Jimbo Fisher at the helm, strategic roster management, and a relentless pursuit of fresh talent, Texas A&M is well-positioned to overcome these trials and remain a formidable force in the 2023 season.

