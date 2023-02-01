CBS Sports has released viewing figures from last weekend’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bengals, and a reported 53.124 million viewers tuned in to watch the former claim a third conference title in four seasons.

According to the broadcaster, this figure represents an 11% jump from last season’s AFC decider, and this contest was the most watched for either conference in four years after an average of 53.92 million people sat down to watch Kansas comfortably dispatch of the Titans in 2019.

CBS Sports also reported their largest average viewing figures in seven years this past NFL season, which continued right the way through the postseason with 40.798 million watchers.

Elsewhere, the NFC Championship game, where the Eagles ran out comfortable winners against an injury-stricken San Francisco, experienced a five percent drop off compared to last year’s contest, although the Rams’ victory in 2022 was played out during a primetime slot.

47.5 million viewers watched as Philadelphia secured safe passage to the Super Bowl in little under two weeks, but across the two games an average of 50.31 million people watched the conference championships, which is around a 3% jump from last season.

NFL says the NFC and AFC Championship games involving the Eagles-49ers and Chiefs-Bengals averaged 50.7 Million viewers. Most watched conference championship round since 2014. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 31, 2023

Paramount+ also clocked in with its very own all-time most-streamed sporting event courtesy of the AFC Championship Game, with a reported growth in everything from number of households to minutes watched per viewer.

With these numbers indicating a positive upward trajectory in at-home spectators, broadcasters will be hoping the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12th, could surpass the record set in 2015. Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks saw an all-time high of 114.44 million viewers, while 2012’s Patriots vs Giants follows closely in second with 111.3 million.

