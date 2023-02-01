NFL News and Rumors

The 2023 NFL Conference Championships Hit a Four-Year High Viewership on Sunday

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
2 min read
Conference Championship viewers

CBS Sports has released viewing figures from last weekend’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bengals, and a reported 53.124 million viewers tuned in to watch the former claim a third conference title in four seasons.

According to the broadcaster, this figure represents an 11% jump from last season’s AFC decider, and this contest was the most watched for either conference in four years after an average of 53.92 million people sat down to watch Kansas comfortably dispatch of the Titans in 2019.

CBS Sports also reported their largest average viewing figures in seven years this past NFL season, which continued right the way through the postseason with 40.798 million watchers.

Elsewhere, the NFC Championship game, where the Eagles ran out comfortable winners against an injury-stricken San Francisco, experienced a five percent drop off compared to last year’s contest, although the Rams’ victory in 2022 was played out during a primetime slot.

47.5 million viewers watched as Philadelphia secured safe passage to the Super Bowl in little under two weeks, but across the two games an average of 50.31 million people watched the conference championships, which is around a 3% jump from last season.

Paramount+ also clocked in with its very own all-time most-streamed sporting event courtesy of the AFC Championship Game, with a reported growth in everything from number of households to minutes watched per viewer.

With these numbers indicating a positive upward trajectory in at-home spectators, broadcasters will be hoping the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12th, could surpass the record set in 2015. Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks saw an all-time high of 114.44 million viewers, while 2012’s Patriots vs Giants follows closely in second with 111.3 million.

Other Content You May Like

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
49ers Bengals Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tail

Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tails

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Tyler Huntley Named To Pro Bowl Is Precisely What’s Wrong With The Pro Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Makes the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Favorites, According to Stephen A. Smith
Tom Brady Makes the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Favorites, According to Stephen A. Smith
Author image Dylan Williams  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park
5 Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thanksgiving Broadcast Could Break Viewership Records in 2022
Uncertain Futures Lie Ahead For Most Of 2018 NFL Quarterback Class
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top