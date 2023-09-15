College Football

The Business Behind Colorado Football: Deion Sanders Say Buffaloes Home Opener Made City of Boulder $18 Million

David Evans
The business of college football has a new ace up its sleeve, and his name is Deion Sanders. As Colorado football enjoys a renaissance under Coach Prime, it’s not just the fans who are celebrating. The city of Boulder’s cash registers are ringing louder than ever, and Sanders deserves more than a nod.

Boulder Rakes in $18 Million From Colorado Home Opener Versus Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes’ surge in popularity has been astronomical. With only two weeks into this college football season, the Buffaloes have impressively bulldozed their way into the AP Poll Top 25. Yet, this on-field success only tells part of the tale. Off the field, the economic ripple effect of their newfound fame is equally staggering.

Sanders, during an intimate chat on Colorado’s behind-the-scenes segment, shed light on this financial win. Discussing the roaring popularity of the program, Sanders mentioned, “They say the city made $18 million from us.”


Quite the figure! The Boulder Chamber of Commerce echoes this sentiment, estimating the revenue from the Buffaloes’ home opener against Nebraska to be around $17 million.

Buffs on ESPN College Gameday For First Time in a Quarter of a Century

The Buffaloes sold out their home opener, drawing an audience of 53,241 – the largest crowd the university has seen in 15 years. Each ticket, averaging around $400 apiece, contributed to Boulder’s significant financial uptick. This victory wasn’t just a scoreboard win against Nebraska, a 36-14 triumph, but also a grand slam for Boulder’s local businesses.

This weekend offers yet another chapter in the Sanders-led saga. The Buffaloes will square off against in-state rivals, Colorado State, a game set to broadcast on ESPN’s College Gameday. Notably, it marks the first time in over 25 years that Colorado plays host to this esteemed program.

Under the vibrant leadership of Deion Sanders, Colorado football has not only redefined its athletic prowess but has also orchestrated a symphony of economic success for the city of Boulder. As the Buffaloes continue their journey, Boulder rejoices and college football fans the world over have a new underdog to root for.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
