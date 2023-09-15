The business of college football has a new ace up its sleeve, and his name is Deion Sanders. As Colorado football enjoys a renaissance under Coach Prime, it’s not just the fans who are celebrating. The city of Boulder’s cash registers are ringing louder than ever, and Sanders deserves more than a nod.

Boulder Rakes in $18 Million From Colorado Home Opener Versus Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes’ surge in popularity has been astronomical. With only two weeks into this college football season, the Buffaloes have impressively bulldozed their way into the AP Poll Top 25. Yet, this on-field success only tells part of the tale. Off the field, the economic ripple effect of their newfound fame is equally staggering.

Sanders, during an intimate chat on Colorado’s behind-the-scenes segment, shed light on this financial win. Discussing the roaring popularity of the program, Sanders mentioned, “They say the city made $18 million from us.”

Quite the figure! The Boulder Chamber of Commerce echoes this sentiment, estimating the revenue from the Buffaloes’ home opener against Nebraska to be around $17 million.

Buffs on ESPN College Gameday For First Time in a Quarter of a Century

The Buffaloes sold out their home opener, drawing an audience of 53,241 – the largest crowd the university has seen in 15 years. Each ticket, averaging around $400 apiece, contributed to Boulder’s significant financial uptick. This victory wasn’t just a scoreboard win against Nebraska, a 36-14 triumph, but also a grand slam for Boulder’s local businesses.

This weekend offers yet another chapter in the Sanders-led saga. The Buffaloes will square off against in-state rivals, Colorado State, a game set to broadcast on ESPN’s College Gameday. Notably, it marks the first time in over 25 years that Colorado plays host to this esteemed program.

Under the vibrant leadership of Deion Sanders, Colorado football has not only redefined its athletic prowess but has also orchestrated a symphony of economic success for the city of Boulder. As the Buffaloes continue their journey, Boulder rejoices and college football fans the world over have a new underdog to root for.

