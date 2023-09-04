News

Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Aryna Sabalenka

The fourth round of the 2023 United States Open continues on Labour Day Monday. Here are three matches worth considering watching.

(3) Daniil Medvedev–Russia vs. (13) Alex De Minaur–Australia

Medvedev of Moscow, Russia, the 2021 United States Open champion, faces De Minaur of Australia, the 2023 Mexican Open champion, and 2023 Canadian Open finalist. When Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open, he upset Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev has five ATP titles in 2023. They came at the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championship, Miami Open, and Italian Open.

Head-to-head, Medvedev has won four of six meetings. Medvedev won the first four meetings, with de Minaur winning the last two meetings. This will be the first time in their careers that they have faced each other at a major. In 2023, de Minaur won their only matchup. He came away with a 7-6, 7-5 win in the quarterfinals of the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Medvedev will face de Minaur late Monday afternoon at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. (13) Daria Kaskatkina–Russia

This intriguing matchup has Aryna Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open champion, against Daria  Kasatkina, the 2022 French Open semifinalist. Sabalenka also won the Adelaide International leading up to the Australian Open in January, and the Madrid Open in May.

Sabalenka has won four of six matches. Two of Sabalenka’s wins have come at a grand slam. Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-0 in the second round of the 2020 French Open, and 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open. In their only meeting this year, Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the 2023 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

(6) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. (12) Alexander Zverev–Germany

Sinner, the 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist, will face Zverev, the 2020 United States Open finalist. When Zverev reached the U.S. Open final, he lost in five sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Sinner has two ATP title victories in 2023. They came at Canada’s National Bank Open, and the Open Sud de France. Zverev has one ATP title. It came in Hamburg in July.

Zverev has beaten Sinner in three of four matches. Zverev and Sinner have beaten each other in the fourth round of a grand slam tournament. Sinner won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at the 2020 French Open. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 at the 2021 United States Open. They will play against each other in the fourth round again on Monday. This time, like Sabalenka and Kasatkina, under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To News

News
Jimmy Buffett

Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Leads All-Around After Day 1 Of US Gymnastics Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
News
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles Sweeps 100m And 200m At World Championships, First Man To Do So Since Usain Bolt
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top