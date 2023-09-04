Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday

The fourth round of the 2023 United States Open continues on Labour Day Monday. Here are three matches worth considering watching.

(3) Daniil Medvedev–Russia vs. (13) Alex De Minaur–Australia

Medvedev of Moscow, Russia, the 2021 United States Open champion, faces De Minaur of Australia, the 2023 Mexican Open champion, and 2023 Canadian Open finalist. When Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open, he upset Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev has five ATP titles in 2023. They came at the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championship, Miami Open, and Italian Open.

Head-to-head, Medvedev has won four of six meetings. Medvedev won the first four meetings, with de Minaur winning the last two meetings. This will be the first time in their careers that they have faced each other at a major. In 2023, de Minaur won their only matchup. He came away with a 7-6, 7-5 win in the quarterfinals of the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Medvedev will face de Minaur late Monday afternoon at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. (13) Daria Kaskatkina–Russia

This intriguing matchup has Aryna Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open champion, against Daria Kasatkina, the 2022 French Open semifinalist. Sabalenka also won the Adelaide International leading up to the Australian Open in January, and the Madrid Open in May.

Sabalenka has won four of six matches. Two of Sabalenka’s wins have come at a grand slam. Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-0 in the second round of the 2020 French Open, and 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open. In their only meeting this year, Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the 2023 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

(6) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. (12) Alexander Zverev–Germany

Sinner, the 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist, will face Zverev, the 2020 United States Open finalist. When Zverev reached the U.S. Open final, he lost in five sets to Dominic Thiem of Austria, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Sinner has two ATP title victories in 2023. They came at Canada’s National Bank Open, and the Open Sud de France. Zverev has one ATP title. It came in Hamburg in July.

Zverev has beaten Sinner in three of four matches. Zverev and Sinner have beaten each other in the fourth round of a grand slam tournament. Sinner won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at the 2020 French Open. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 at the 2021 United States Open. They will play against each other in the fourth round again on Monday. This time, like Sabalenka and Kasatkina, under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.