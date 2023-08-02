NBA News and Rumors

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Changes Number To 5

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be wearing a new number this upcoming season as the former No. 1 draft pick will wear No. 5. Edwards, who previously wore No. 1, informed The Athletic’s Shams Charania of the jersey change.

Anthony Edwards Will Wear No. 5

Edwards will be switching from No. 1 to No. 5, a number of significance for the 21-year-old.

“I want to let all the Minnesota Timberwolves fans know that I’m just switching from No. 1 to No. 5 this year. It should be fun,” Edwards told Charania on Stadium TV. “Five has always been number. High school, college, AAU. It’s always been a number that I always wanted. I tried to get it when I got drafted, I just couldn’t. My teammate had it. Opportunity presented itself this year and I took it.”

When asked if his stats will improve wearing No. 5, Edwards said he’s about to be a “whole different player.”

Anthony Edwards On The Cusp Of Stardom

Edwards is one of the rising stars in the NBA.

In three seasons, Edwards has improved every year statistically. In 2022-2023, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on shooting splits of a 45.9 field goal percentage.

For his efforts last season, Edwards was named to the All-Star team for the first time.

The Timberwolves made the playoffs as the eighth-seed, falling to the Denver Nuggets in the first round 4-1.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

