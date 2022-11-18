Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested On DUI Charges After TNF Win

It seems one of the Tennessee Titans’ staff members got a little too excited following the team’s big road win at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

Titans’ offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on Thursday night following the game under speeding and DUI charges. The team has not released an official statement.

According to NFL.com, Downing has emerged as a potential head coaching candidate after helping the Titans stay afloat in the wake of Ryan Tannehill’s injury.

Downing also kept the Titans on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC after losing Derrick Henry to injury last year.

Vrabel’s history of grooming offensive coordinators into head coaches may also play a role in Downing’s chances at earning a head coaching job. Both Matt LaFleur and Arthur Smith found success as head coaches after spending time under Vrabel’s tutelage.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Downing posted bond at nearly 7am and the Williamson County Sheriff confirmed Downing’s arrest.

The Titans had arguably one of their best offensive performances of the season in Green Bay and capped off the win with a gutsy play call late in the game.

With Tennessee ready to bleed out the clock, Downing called a deep pass to Treylon Burks that helped the Titans get into victory formation.

After starting out 0-2, the Titans have won seven of their next eight games to get back in the driver’s seat in the AFC South race.

The Titans now sit at 7-3-0 heading into Week 12 and will have a commanding lead in the division, where every other AFC South team currently sits below the .500-mark.

With Tennessee likely headed back to the NFL Playoffs, Downing will have to hope that this incident doesn’t cost him a potential head coaching job.