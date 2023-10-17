Tom Kim Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

At the age of 21, Tom Kim has burst onto the PGA Tour circuit. He’s picked up three wins so far in his career, including becoming the first person ever to successfully defend a Shriners Children’s Open title.

Kim is currently 11th on the Official World Golf Rankings and sits T20 on the FedEx Cup Rankings. With his current ranking, Kim is already set up for the next season with automatic invites to designated events and exemptions for the Major Championships.

Kim picked up two wins this season and dramatically increased his career earnings by 668% in just a single year. While the young golf star dealt with injuries for the first few years of his career, it looks like he’s back and ready to make his mark as a Korean golf professional on the PGA Tour.

Tom Kim’s Career PGA Tour Earnings Up 68% In 2023

Kim was born in South Korea in 2002, and while he goes by Tom, his real name is Joo-hyung. He’s the son of professional golfer Kim Chang-Ik. Kim has played on multiple tours, including the PGA, Asian, and Korean Tour.

The 21-year-old is fresh off his Shriners Children’s Open victory after picking up his third career win. The 2023 season marked the first campaign that Kim played a full schedule. While there were many ups and downs, Kim had some huge shining moments, including his first-ever appearance in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and a T2 finish at the Open Championship.

In 2023, Kim played 27 events, finishing with nine top-10 appearances and 22 made cuts. Kim earned a total of $7,774,919 this year, causing his career earnings to skyrocket by 68 percent.

Kim’s total career earnings currently sit at $11,437,258.

Tom Kim’s Net Worth

After the Shriners Children’s Open win, Kim increased his career earnings by 13 percent. However, his net worth is not nearly as high as his official payouts. Kim’s net worth is rumored to be around $6 million.

He’s still very early in his career and has already established himself among some of the PGA Tour’s best talents. Earlier this year, he was signed to Nike and was seen repping the ‘Swoosh’ logo for the remainder of the season.

It seems like Kim’s trajectory is only going up from here. Now, with three wins under his belt, Kim is poised for another breakout season in 2024.

Tom Kim Girlfriend

There isn’t much information about Kim’s personal life. According to news outlets, Kim is still single and isn’t dating another at the moment. He’s only 21 and the young golfer is currently hyper-focused on his career.

