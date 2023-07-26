UFC News and Rumors

Tony Ferguson Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. On the main card, we have a fight in the lightweight division between longtime lightweight contender Tony Ferguson taking a mainstay in the lightweight division Bobby Green.

In Ferguson’s last fight, he lost by fourth-round guillotine choke against Nate Diaz. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $300,000 and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $321,000.

Tony Furguson’s Net Worth

Tony Ferguson has been in the UFC a long time and he has made an estimated $4.2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $6.5 Million.

Tony Ferguson has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter in 2011 after getting signed The Ultimate Fighter Season 13 Champion.

Tony Furguson’s UFC Record

Tony Ferguson holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 25-8 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 15-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Tony Furguson’s Next Fight

Tony Ferguson will fight former fellow lightweight contender Bobby Green at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Tony Ferguson (+320) making him the heavy underdog.

Tony Furguson’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Tony Ferguson fights out of Ventura, California.

He is happily married to his wife Cristina Servin.

  • Age: 39
  • Born: Ventura, California
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 76.5″
  • Coach/Trainer: Rashad Holloway

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
