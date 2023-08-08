In the offense dominated sport of college football, defensive coordinators play a pivotal role in determining a team’s success. As programs across the nation aim to bolster their defensive lines and strategies, the salaries of these pivotal positions have skyrocketed. Currently, the top 5 highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football are all tied in terms of compensation, showcasing the immense value they bring to their respective teams. With such hefty paychecks, it’s clear that universities are willing to invest heavily in hopes of achieving defensive prowess and, ultimately, championship titles. Here, we take a look at the top 10 highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football.



Stopping high-octane offenses is a challenge that shows off the sheer tactical prowess of DCs in college football. It’s these defensive savants who often stand between victory and defeat, orchestrating strategies that halt even the most dynamic playmakers in their tracks.

Recognizing the critical role these defensive coordinators play, we’ve compiled a definitive list of the highest-paid figures in the game. Below is the guide to those who have earned the right to be paid at the top of their field.

Top 10 Highest-Paid DCs in College Football

T8. Brad White, Kentucky Wildcats – $1.5 Million

Kentucky Football has had Top 5 SEC Defenses every year under DC Brad White. With that said, he has passed on opportunities at bigger programs. Why is that? Talking to @KySportsRadio on Friday, White talked about Mark Stoops’ focus on family, and it can be seen clearly here. https://t.co/80OagBWHKL — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 5, 2023

Brad White has been a game-changer for Kentucky since his appointment as the defensive coordinator in 2019. Under his astute leadership, the Wildcats’ defense transformed remarkably.

Notably, in all four seasons with White at the helm, Kentucky consistently ranked within the top 40 defenses, culminating in a No. 11 national finish last season — a significant milestone in the school’s history.

As a position coach, White, a Wake Forest alum, significantly contributed to Josh Allen’s National Defensive Player of the Year campaign. Fast forward to 2022, Kentucky posted its best defensive stats during the Stoops era, ranking No. 4 overall in ESPN SP+. With momentum on their side, 2023 forecasts suggest that Kentucky might once again find itself in the top-five defense rankings.

T8. Tim Banks, Tennessee Volunteers – $1.5 Million

The teaching has begun! DC Tim Banks instructing his troops as Camp Vols gets underway @wvlt pic.twitter.com/r6cDnamozM — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 2, 2023

Transitioning from a successful co-DC tenure at Penn State (2016-2020), Tim Banks assumed the defensive coordinator role at Tennessee in 2021. He faced the unique challenge of managing a defense that spent extended durations on the field due to the team’s rapid offensive approach.

However, the 2022 results were commendable. Under Banks’ blitz-heavy and aggressive strategy, the Volunteers conceded an average of only 22.8 points per game, even when adversaries racked up over 400 yards against them.

Such an approach, although occasionally yielding big plays, ensured a myriad of turnovers. Banks’ “bend-not-break” philosophy promises an even tighter defense for the Volunteers in the upcoming season.

T8. DJ Durkin, Texas A&M Aggies – $1.5 Million

After a controversial stint at Maryland, DJ Durkin ventured into Texas A&M with a mission. While his first season witnessed a defense that showed undeniable promise, it also hinted at areas needing refinement. Durkin’s emphasis on speed, communication, especially from the linebackers, and unwavering focus on fundamentals promises a fortified defense.

His words, “Playing faster, playing more aggressive,” and recognition of the young but skilled frontline encapsulate his strategy. Expectations are high for the coming season, as experience combined with technique and fundamentals, which Durkin prioritizes, are poised to elevate Texas A&M’s defense.

With so much talent at College Station, a mediocre defensive display again in 2023 will likely not be tolerated by fans or the powers that be.

7. Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas Longhorns – $1.7 Million



Pete Kwiatkowski likes his Texas defense but lamented missed opportunities in 2022 with 21 botched turnover chances and 13 missed sack attempts, none bigger than the Ryan Watts whiff on Bryce Young. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) August 1, 2023

With a longstanding admiration for the Texas Longhorns, stemming back to his childhood memories of the 1978 Cotton Bowl Classic, Pete Kwiatkowski seized the opportunity to become the team’s defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian in 2021.

The initiation into this role saw a challenging period for the Longhorns. Recording a 5-7 finish, the team ranked a concerning 89th in ESPN SP+ and a dismal 99th in scoring defense, averaging 31.1 points per game.

Nonetheless, hope sparkled in 2022, with the defense surging to 22nd in SP+, reflecting significant improvements. The team cut down their ground yardage, bolstered their passing defense, and improved their internal communications. However, the challenge of turnovers persisted, with Texas recording only 14 in 2022.

Kwiatkowski has emphasized the need to leverage opportunities better, particularly in game-changing moments. While they managed to force nine fumbles last season, recovery remained a weak point, ranking 112th nationally. As Kwiatkowski and his team gear up for the next season, there’s a collective understanding of the hurdles ahead, and a shared vision for the Longhorns’ legacy.

6. Tosh Lupoi, Oregon Ducks – $1.735 Million

.@oregonfootball HC Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi built their reputations as coaches getting most out of talented front-sevens at Georgia and Alabama, respectively. This year’s Ducks defense has some pieces up front that many SEC schools wish they had. Return of versatile DE… pic.twitter.com/fhqeuPs89u — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 5, 2023

Embracing his role in 2022 alongside new head coach Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi entered the Oregon Ducks’ narrative with ambition and vision. His clear intent: to transform the Ducks’ defense into a formidable force on the field.

Addressing areas of improvement, Lupoi highlighted the need for a more robust pass defense and emphasized refining their game strategies. His approach relies on evidence-based analysis, ensuring decisions are rooted in empirical data.

Responding to the team’s performance, he identified weak areas like short game passing defense, aiming for enhancement in both aggression and strategic tackles. Expressing optimism, Lupoi has shown confidence in the inside linebacker group, acknowledging their growth and potential. As he looks ahead, there’s a palpable excitement to push the boundaries and set new benchmarks for the Ducks’ defense.

T1. Matt House, LSU Tigers – $1.9 Million



LSU DC Matt House is having a lot of fun designing defensive schemes w/ all these weapons (No particular order): Harold, Mekhi, Maason, Sage Ryan, Yaites, Toviano, Brooks Jr & Burns, Quency, Womack, Big Tank, Omar, Denver, Ovie, Penn…

🐅DEF. PREVIEW👇 https://t.co/3IjV6SEoun pic.twitter.com/Ghh0aFPXzT — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) July 31, 2023

After finishing 2021 with a struggling defense that ranked 89th in points allowed, LSU’s hiring of Matt House has brought a renewed sense of vigor. In his first year at the helm as the defensive coordinator, House earns an impressive salary of $1.9 million, a testament to the faith that LSU has in his abilities.

House’s enthusiasm for his position is matched by the head coach, Brian Kelly, who commented on the exciting multiplicity of the new defense. House has been instrumental in the reintroduction of the nose tackle, a central feature in his base scheme of three down linemen.

The Tigers have made significant moves to bolster their defensive line. They’ve added depth with the signings of transfers Jalen Lee and Jordan Jefferson. The adaptability of players like Jacobian Guillory, who can shift positions even during a game, shows the dynamic approach House is championing. Guillory’s experiences under former coaches have only added to this versatility.

Having the super-talented Harold Perkins also helps, of course. Meanwhile, Arizona transfer Paris Shand and preseason All-American Mekhi Wingo are just a few names that prove LSU’s D-line isn’t stuck to traditional roles.

The standout Maason Smith, recovering from an ACL injury, is expected back for preseason camp. His versatility offers LSU a promising inside pass rush. This blend of new schemes and player flexibility under House’s direction could be the key to turning LSU’s defensive stats around this season.

T!. Jim Knowles, Ohio State Buckeyes – $1.9 Million



Jim Knowles’ defense took a step forward in year 1 in Columbus (and was actually higher rated than the championship 2014 defense). Curious to see how they look in year 2! pic.twitter.com/Eilo1UdwKI — Tyler Shoemaker (@TShoeIndex) August 5, 2023

Ohio State, with a stellar offense ranking 3rd in points per game, faced a notable contrast on the defensive side. Ranked 72nd in points allowed, their defense, under the guidance of Jim Knowles, became a topic of debate.

Hired in January 2022 with a salary of $1.9 million, Knowles introduced the unconventional 4-2-5 defensive system. Despite facing challenges in its first season, especially in the glaring losses against Michigan and Georgia, there’s an air of optimism for 2023.

Knowles recently expressed confidence in his defense’s progression, emphasizing players’ deeper understanding of the system. The commitment isn’t just from Knowles; players such as linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers echoed this sentiment.

A particular area of growth is the secondary, which is keen on making amends after their performance in the last two games of 2022. Cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke are projected to be the starters and have already made their presence felt in practices.

As Ohio State gears up for the 2023 season, Knowles stresses the value of his players’ growing familiarity with his scheme, hoping it will be the defining factor in their success.

T1. Glenn Schumann, Georgia Bulldogs – $1.9 Million

Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann have built another scary defensive unit. https://t.co/leCrvdRWFh — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) August 4, 2023

Commanding a hefty $1.9 million salary, Glenn Schumann stands tall as one of the five top-earning defensive coordinators in the sport. Joining UGA in 2019 as co-defensive coordinator, Schumann’s tenure has witnessed momentous achievements.

Georgia’s defense under his guidance has consistently been elite, recording stellar figures throughout the 2022 campaign. Contributing to two national championship victories in 2021 and 2022, Schumann has masterminded defensive strategies that have challenged the best offenses in college football.

His impressive resume with the Bulldogs boasts multiple SEC Eastern Division titles, New Year’s Six Bowl berths, and College Football Playoff appearances. Several of Schumann’s prodigies have made their mark in the NFL Draft, further testifying to his stellar coaching acumen.

Beyond his accomplishments with Georgia, Schumann’s roots trace back to the Crimson Tide, reflecting over eight years of dedicated service. As he strides into the future with the Bulldogs, the promise of more accolades looms large.

T1. Kevin Steele, Alabama Crimson Tide – $1.9 Million



Kevin Steele talked about the shock of receiving the call from Nick Saban to return to Alabama. pic.twitter.com/hjKEfs6YX4 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) August 6, 2023

In a bold move for the 2023 season, Alabama decided to bring in Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. This marks Steele’s second stint as Alabama’s DC, with his previous one occurring in 2007. However, beyond his ties to Alabama, Steele boasts an extensive background that includes coordinating defenses at significant programs like LSU and Auburn.

The esteemed coach is no stranger to the challenges and pressures of the SEC, nor the larger stage of the NFL, having once served as the linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers during their 1996 NFC Championship run where he infamously got attacked by linebacker Kevin Green in a practice session.

Steele’s defensive philosophy is evident in his successful tactics against formidable offenses. Case in point, his Auburn defense’s success against Alabama quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones, pressuring them out of their comfort zones.

With Alabama’s defense having allowed under 20 PPG in all but one season under Pete Golding, Steele’s arrival is bound to ignite the intensity, discipline, and aggressiveness fans have been yearning for.

Given his preference for man-to-man defense and the array of talent in the team, like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, Alabama’s defense under Steele promises to be both disciplined and fierce.

T1. Pete Golding, Ole Miss Rebels – $1.9 Million



#OleMiss players praise Pete Golding’s honesty and communication since joining the Rebels. “Golding is a mastermind. He’s a professional, man. He breaks it down in the dumbest way and allows us to operate instead of playing like robots.”https://t.co/ZY1fQh1u2H — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) August 4, 2023

Pete Golding’s move to Ole Miss as their new defensive coordinator is undoubtedly one of the most discussed transitions in the 2023 season. His tenure with Alabama, which started in 2018, marked him as the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator under Nick Saban, second only to Kirby Smart.

Throughout his tenure, Golding showcased his defensive prowess by leading the Tide to three SEC titles and a national championship.

Golding’s defenses at Alabama consistently ranked in the top echelons, particularly in defensive efficiency and explosive plays allowed. Notably, the 2021 Alabama defense was arguably his pièce de résistance, finishing the season ranked first in per-play efficiency.

His defense always showed potential, whether it was keeping the scoring under 20 PPG or maintaining top positions in rush and total defense metrics.

However, Golding is now presented with a different challenge: rejuvenating an Ole Miss defense that allowed 387.8 total yards per game and 25.5 PPG in 2022.

Given his aggressive defensive front approach and emphasis on negative plays, combined with his track record in recruitment and player development, there’s optimism in the air for Ole Miss fans. Golding’s experience, especially in the SEC, could be the transformative element the Rebels have been seeking.

Complete List of Highest-Paid Defensive Coordinators in College Football in 2023

Rank Coach School Total Pay 1 Pete Golding Ole Miss $1,900,000 1 Kevin Steele Alabama $1,900,000 1 Glenn Schumann Georgia $1,900,000 1 Jim Knowles Ohio State $1,900,000 1 Matt House LSU $1,900,000 6 Tosh Lupoi Oregon $1,735,000 7 Pete Kwiatkowski Texas $1,700,000 8 DJ Durkin Texas A&M $1,500,000 8 Tim Banks Tennessee $1,500,000 8 Brad White Kentucky $1,500,000

TSD Commentary

“The list is a who’s who in the world of DCs in college football,” said Nick Raffoul, TSD lead editor. “The amount of talent, knowledge, and experience these professionals bring to their respective teams is paramount.

“As we move through the year, it will be fascinating to watch how each of these highly paid defensive maestros impacts the defensive performances of their teams, particularly as they look to challenge for titles, bowl appearances, and ultimately, a shot at the College Football Playoff.

“The trend towards investing heavily in defensive coordinators is clear evidence of the increasing recognition of their vital role in the game. As offenses evolve, so too do defenses, and the masterminds behind them are getting their well-deserved dues.”

