Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $18M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship this week for a share of a $75 million purse. The 2023 Tour Championship winner will take home a cool $18 million payout and 2000 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Tour Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will come to an end this weekend as players compete at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings will compete for $75 million in bonus money. The winner will take home the biggest payout of the year at $18 million.

All players are guaranteed a bonus with the last-place finisher taking home at least $500,000. Unlike the rest of the PGA Tour events, the Tour Championship will feature a staggered start giving the top-ranked player the lead at the beginning of Round 1.

The Tour Championship purse hasn’t been increased very often since 2019. In the last two years, it’s only increased by 25%.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Tour Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Tour Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Tour Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour season as players compete for the biggest purse of the year.

The format of the Tour Championship has changed over the last few decades. Prior to 2007, the field only consisted of the top 30 money leaders in the season. Now, it’s the final event of a three-tournament playoff with the rankings decided through FedEx Cup points.

This year, the PGA Tour reduced the field sizes with only the top 30 players advancing to East Lake.

The Tour Championship offers the biggest purse of the year as there is $75 million in bonus money up for grabs. The winner is set to take home $18 million while the last-place finisher is guaranteed at least $500,000. Each of the top 10 players will bring home at least $1 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Tour Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Place Total
1 $18,000,000
2 $6,500,000
3 $5,000,000
4 $4,000,000
5 $3,000,000
6 $2,500,000
7 $2,000,000
8 $1,500,000
9 $1,250,000
10 $1,000,000
11 $950,000
12 $900,000
13 $850,000
14 $800,000
15 $760,000
16 $720,000
17 $700,000
18 $680,000
19 $660,000
20 $640,000
21 $620,000
22 $600,000
23 $580,000
24 $565,000
25 $550,000
26 $540,000
27 $530,000
28 $520,000
29 $510,000
30 $500,000

Tour Championship Purse Has Increased 25% Since 2021

The stakes have never been higher at the Tour Championship. Their purse is absolutely ridiculous with $75 million in prize money available.

The highest payout this year for any PGA Tournament event was $3.6 million. The winner this week will have a chance to bring home four times more for a single win.

Since changing the format to three events in 2019, the prize money increased just once. In 2019, the purse was valued at $60 million. Just last year, the PGA Tour increased the bonus money to $75 million for a total of 25%.

Check out the table below to view the Tour Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Bonus Money ($) Winner’s Share ($)
2023 TBD 75,000,000 18,000,000
2022 Rory McIlroy (3) 75,000,000 18,000,000
2021 Patrick Cantlay 60,000,000 15,000,000
2020 Dustin Johnson 60,000,000 15,000,000
2019 Rory McIlroy (2) 60,000,000 15,000,000

