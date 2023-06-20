The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Travelers Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 Travelers Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout. Learn more about the Travelers Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
A week after the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour will head to Connecticut for an elevated event at the 2023 Travelers Championship.
The 2023 Travelers Championship purse received a significant boost in 2023 with prize money and payouts up a whopping 140 percent. As an elevated event, the purse will rise from $8.3 million in 2022 to $20 million in 2023.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
The Travelers Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Travelers Championship was founded in 1952 and was formerly known as the Insurance City Open. It went through a few name changes throughout the years, including the Greater Hartford Open, and Buick Championship, before finally being named the Travelers Championship in 2007.
One of the best events of the year, the Travelers Championship has earned the Players Choice award two times since 2017.
As one of the favorite stops on the Tour, it was chosen as an elevated event this year, raising the purse to $20 million. Despite not being a major championship, the 2023 Travelers Championship will offer just as much money as the U.S. Open.
The purse increased by just 140 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3.6 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,180,000
|3
|$1,380,000
|4
|$980,000
|5
|$820,000
|6
|$725,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$585,000
|10
|$545,000
|11
|$505,000
|12
|$465,000
|13
|$425,000
|14
|$385,000
|15
|$365,000
|16
|$345,000
|17
|$325,000
|18
|$305,000
|19
|$285,000
|20
|$265,000
|21
|$245,000
|22
|$225,000
|23
|$209,000
|24
|$193,000
|25
|$177,000
|26
|$161,000
|27
|$155,000
|28
|$149,000
|29
|$143,000
|30
|$137,000
|31
|$131,000
|32
|$125,000
|33
|$119,000
|34
|$114,000
|35
|$109,000
|36
|$104,000
|37
|$99,000
|38
|$95,000
|39
|$91,000
|40
|$87,000
|41
|$83,000
|42
|$79,000
|43
|$75,000
|44
|$71,000
|45
|$67,000
|46
|$63,000
|47
|$59,000
|48
|$55,800
|49
|$53,000
|50
|$51,400
|51
|$50,200
|52
|$49,000
|53
|$48,200
|54
|$47,400
|55
|$47,000
|56
|46,600
|57
|$46,200
|58
|$45,800
|59
|$45,400
|60
|45,000
|61
|$44,600
|62
|$44,200
|63
|$43,800
|64
|43,400
|65
|$43,000
Travelers Championship Purse Has Increased 140% in 2023
In 2023, the Travelers Championship will see its highest purse increase ever.
Last year, the purse was valued at a healthy $8.3 million, but now, the total purse offered has ballooned to $20 million. It’s the biggest purse increase of the year on the PGA Tour, nearly tripling in value in just 12 months.
With poor attendance last week at the U.S. Open, fans can get excited about golf again at the TPC River Highlands. It’s the second-most attended PGA Tour event annually, sitting behind the Waste Management Phoneix Open.
The course is expecting more than 200,000 fans to visit the course this week.
Check out the table below to view the Travelers Championship purses since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Xander Schauffele
|8,300,000
|1,494,000
|2021
|Harris English
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2019
|Chez Reavie
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2016
|Russell Knox
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2015
|Bubba Watson (2)
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2014
|Kevin Streelman
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Ken Duke
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2012
|Marc Leishman
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2011
|Freddie Jacobson
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2010
|Bubba Watson
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2009
|Kenny Perry
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2008
|Stewart Cink (2)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2007
|Hunter Mahan
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
