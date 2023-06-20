Golf News and Rumors

Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner's Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Travelers Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 Travelers Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout. Learn more about the Travelers Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

A week after the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour will head to Connecticut for an elevated event at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The 2023 Travelers Championship purse received a significant boost in 2023 with prize money and payouts up a whopping 140 percent. As an elevated event, the purse will rise from $8.3 million in 2022 to $20 million in 2023.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Travelers Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Travelers Championship was founded in 1952 and was formerly known as the Insurance City Open. It went through a few name changes throughout the years, including the Greater Hartford Open, and Buick Championship, before finally being named the Travelers Championship in 2007.

One of the best events of the year, the Travelers Championship has earned the Players Choice award two times since 2017.

As one of the favorite stops on the Tour, it was chosen as an elevated event this year, raising the purse to $20 million. Despite not being a major championship, the 2023 Travelers Championship will offer just as much money as the U.S. Open.

The purse increased by just 140 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3.6 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 43,400
65 $43,000

Travelers Championship Purse Has Increased 140% in 2023

In 2023, the Travelers Championship will see its highest purse increase ever.

Last year, the purse was valued at a healthy $8.3 million, but now, the total purse offered has ballooned to $20 million. It’s the biggest purse increase of the year on the PGA Tour, nearly tripling in value in just 12 months.

With poor attendance last week at the U.S. Open, fans can get excited about golf again at the TPC River Highlands. It’s the second-most attended PGA Tour event annually, sitting behind the Waste Management Phoneix Open.

The course is expecting more than 200,000 fans to visit the course this week.

Check out the table below to view the Travelers Championship purses since 2007.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Xander Schauffele 8,300,000 1,494,000
2021 Harris English 7,400,000 1,332,000
2020 Dustin Johnson 7,400,000 1,332,000
2019 Chez Reavie 7,200,000 1,296,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) 7,000,000 1,260,000
2017 Jordan Spieth 6,800,000 1,224,000
2016 Russell Knox 6,600,000 1,188,000
2015 Bubba Watson (2) 6,400,000 1,152,000
2014 Kevin Streelman 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Ken Duke 6,100,000 1,098,000
2012 Marc Leishman 6,000,000 1,080,000
2011 Freddie Jacobson 6,000,000 1,080,000
2010 Bubba Watson 6,000,000 1,080,000
2009 Kenny Perry 6,000,000 1,080,000
2008 Stewart Cink (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2007 Hunter Mahan 6,000,000 1,080,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

