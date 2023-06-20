The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Travelers Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 Travelers Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout. Learn more about the Travelers Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

A week after the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour will head to Connecticut for an elevated event at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The 2023 Travelers Championship purse received a significant boost in 2023 with prize money and payouts up a whopping 140 percent. As an elevated event, the purse will rise from $8.3 million in 2022 to $20 million in 2023.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Travelers Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Travelers Championship was founded in 1952 and was formerly known as the Insurance City Open. It went through a few name changes throughout the years, including the Greater Hartford Open, and Buick Championship, before finally being named the Travelers Championship in 2007.

One of the best events of the year, the Travelers Championship has earned the Players Choice award two times since 2017.

As one of the favorite stops on the Tour, it was chosen as an elevated event this year, raising the purse to $20 million. Despite not being a major championship, the 2023 Travelers Championship will offer just as much money as the U.S. Open.

The purse increased by just 140 percent in 2023. The winner will be set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3.6 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Travelers Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,180,000 3 $1,380,000 4 $980,000 5 $820,000 6 $725,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $585,000 10 $545,000 11 $505,000 12 $465,000 13 $425,000 14 $385,000 15 $365,000 16 $345,000 17 $325,000 18 $305,000 19 $285,000 20 $265,000 21 $245,000 22 $225,000 23 $209,000 24 $193,000 25 $177,000 26 $161,000 27 $155,000 28 $149,000 29 $143,000 30 $137,000 31 $131,000 32 $125,000 33 $119,000 34 $114,000 35 $109,000 36 $104,000 37 $99,000 38 $95,000 39 $91,000 40 $87,000 41 $83,000 42 $79,000 43 $75,000 44 $71,000 45 $67,000 46 $63,000 47 $59,000 48 $55,800 49 $53,000 50 $51,400 51 $50,200 52 $49,000 53 $48,200 54 $47,400 55 $47,000 56 46,600 57 $46,200 58 $45,800 59 $45,400 60 45,000 61 $44,600 62 $44,200 63 $43,800 64 43,400 65 $43,000

Travelers Championship Purse Has Increased 140% in 2023

In 2023, the Travelers Championship will see its highest purse increase ever.

Last year, the purse was valued at a healthy $8.3 million, but now, the total purse offered has ballooned to $20 million. It’s the biggest purse increase of the year on the PGA Tour, nearly tripling in value in just 12 months.

With poor attendance last week at the U.S. Open, fans can get excited about golf again at the TPC River Highlands. It’s the second-most attended PGA Tour event annually, sitting behind the Waste Management Phoneix Open.

The course is expecting more than 200,000 fans to visit the course this week.

Check out the table below to view the Travelers Championship purses since 2007.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Xander Schauffele 8,300,000 1,494,000 2021 Harris English 7,400,000 1,332,000 2020 Dustin Johnson 7,400,000 1,332,000 2019 Chez Reavie 7,200,000 1,296,000 2018 Bubba Watson (3) 7,000,000 1,260,000 2017 Jordan Spieth 6,800,000 1,224,000 2016 Russell Knox 6,600,000 1,188,000 2015 Bubba Watson (2) 6,400,000 1,152,000 2014 Kevin Streelman 6,200,000 1,116,000 2013 Ken Duke 6,100,000 1,098,000 2012 Marc Leishman 6,000,000 1,080,000 2011 Freddie Jacobson 6,000,000 1,080,000 2010 Bubba Watson 6,000,000 1,080,000 2009 Kenny Perry 6,000,000 1,080,000 2008 Stewart Cink (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000 2007 Hunter Mahan 6,000,000 1,080,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023