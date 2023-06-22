The 2023 Travelers Championship will tee off from TPC River Highlands on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $20 million purse. Find the Travelers Championship 2023 tee times, field, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC River Highlands.

It’s an elevated event, and the world’s best players will be embarking on a cross-country journey to Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship. Both fans and players should gear up for the weather conditions this weekend, which are expected to be wet and cold.

Following the ideal weather in Los Angeles last week, the forecast for Cromwell predicts cold temperatures with showers persisting throughout the weekend.

With a total of 156 players participating, tee times will commence as early as 6:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Travelers Championship tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Travelers Championship 2023 Field

Despite being scheduled right after the U.S. Open, the Travelers Championship boasts one of the most competitive fields of the year. It is considered a marquee event on the Tour. Now that it has been elevated to such status, the best players will be participating this weekend.

The Travelers Championship will showcase eight of the top 10 players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

Travelers Championship 2023 Tee Times

Tee times will start bright and early on Thursday morning with the first group teeing off at 6:45 a.m. ET. The first group will feature Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon. The last group is expected to tee off at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Travelers Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There is a lot to look forward to at the Travelers Championship. It’s going to be one of the most competitive events of the year featuring a boatload of featured groups.

The first featured group will begin at 7:15 a.m. which includes Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Sahith Theegala.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:15 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

7:25 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

7:35 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas

12:30 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

12:40 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

12:50 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

1:00 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups 6:45 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon 6:45 a.m.* Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 6:55 a.m. Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim 6:55 a.m.* David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens 7:05 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok 7:05 a.m.* Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu 7:15 a.m. Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 7:15 a.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala 7:25 a.m. Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey 7:25 a.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele 7:35 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 7:35 a.m.* Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas 7:45 a.m. Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam 7:45 a.m.* K.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young 7:55 a.m. J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes 7:55 a.m.* Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama 8:05 a.m. Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings 8:05 a.m.* Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 8:15 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay 8:15 a.m.* Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley 8:25 a.m. Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin 8:25 a.m.* Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander 8:35 a.m. Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 8:35 a.m.* Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak 8:45 a.m. Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen 8:45 a.m.* Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum 12:00 p.m. Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett 12:00 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young 12:10 p.m. C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole 12:10 p.m.* Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 12:20 p.m. Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall 12:20 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu 12:30 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler 12:30 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 12:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 12:40 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm 12:50 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim 12:50 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar 1:00 p.m. Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 1:00 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner 1:10. p.m. Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson 1:10. p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson 1:20 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott 1:20 p.m.* Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari 1:30 p.m. Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor 1:30 p.m.* James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley 1:40 p.m. Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab 1:40 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton 1:50 p.m. Ben An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy 1:50 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower 2:00 p.m. Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett 2:00 p.m.* Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

Travelers Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

It’s going to be a gloomy weekend at the Travelers Championship. After experiencing perfect golf conditions in Los Angeles over the weekend, the field will now be contending with wet conditions in Connecticut.

Although the winds are expected to be manageable, the forecast predicts rain throughout the weekend. Additionally, the temperatures will be cooler. While these conditions are not ideal and may result in some game delays, the Travelers Championship remains one of the most highly anticipated stops on the Tour.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Travelers Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 66 / 61 E 8 mph (13 mph) 60% E 8 mph (13 mph) 60% Friday 75 / 52 S 10 mph (15 mph) 90% S 8 mph (14 mph) 70% Saturday 77 / 68 S 8 mph (13 mph) 80% S 9 mph (14 mph) 70% Sunday 77.65 SW 4 mph (9 mph) 40% SW 8 mph (14 mph) 60%

