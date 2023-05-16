College Football

Twitter Reacts to Former Georgia Bulldogs and New LA Rams QB Stetson Bennett Leaving Without a Degree After Seven Years in School

David Evans
stetson bennett 5

With the dust barely settled on the Georgia Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, one Bulldog is still in the spotlight. Stetson Bennett, the team’s celebrated quarterback, has raised eyebrows for a reason unrelated to his gridiron prowess. Despite a seven-year college career, Bennett did not graduate from UGA. This revelation triggered a veritable firestorm on Twitter, offering a study in the dichotomy between athletic achievement and academic pursuit.

Stetson Bennett – Two National Championships, Zero Degrees

Former Ohio State quarterback, Cardale Jones, was quick to chime in on Stetson Bennett’s situation. Jones, known for his own memorable tweets on the college football athlete-student balance, posted, “Buddy definitely wasn’t playing school!”

The statement, sharp and witty, echoed his sentiments from 2012, where he argued that football, not academics, was his primary focus.

Twitter Got Jokes

Bennett’s situation echoes Jones’s sentiments. From 2017 to 2023, Bennett’s education ostensibly took a back seat to his athletic career. His path, winding from Georgia to Jones College and back, was a circuitous one. But in the end, the focus remained: football.

The revelation about Bennett’s lack of degree had Twitter users, like Joe Pompliano, in stitches.

Pompliano joked, “Stetson Bennett spending 6 years in college and leaving without a degree might be even more impressive than his 2 National Championships.”

It does seem a remarkable feat, but it leaves us wondering if Bennett will go back and complete his degree when he has downtime from his new NFL career with the LA Rams.

Then, of course, we had the memes from famous movies applied to Bennett’s situation. A very relevant clip from the movie “Tommy Boy” caught Twitter’s attention.

We also got the age jokes (Bennett is 25-years-old as a rookie) to go with the movie memes. One of the best ones that we found was from user @Sam_Federman who says that Bennett is a 72-year-0ld Georgia man who graduated college with his 98-year-old mother in attendance, and that the rumors he doesn’t have a degree are false!

This Twitter barrage reflects a lingering debate in college sports. The question isn’t just about Bennett but about the larger system that allows – and in some cases, encourages – such academic bypasses.

Yet, for all the Twitter jesting and debate, Bennett’s story is still remarkable. From walk-on to championship leader, his journey has been an underdog tale for the ages. And while he may not have a degree to show for his years in college, he does have two national championship rings.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
