The world’s best golfers will tee off at the 2023 U.S. Open this week for a share of a $17.5 million purse. Along with etching their name in golf history, the 2023 U.S. Open winner will take home a cool $3.15 million payout. Learn more about the U.S. Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

There will be a lot on the line at Los Angeles Country Club this weekend.

The U.S. Open is one of the biggest purses left on the schedule and the second-last major championship of the season.

The 2023 U.S. Open purse is set at an estimated $17.5 million with the winner taking home 20 percent, good for a $3.15 million payout. Since 2021, the purse has steadily increased, rising 40 percent over the past two years alone.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The U.S. Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

In 2023, the U.S. Open will be hosted at Los Angeles Country Club for the first time ever.

First hosted in 1895 at Newport Country Club, this will be the 123rd edition of the tournament. For the first few years, the U.S. Open was dominated by British players until 1911, when John J. McDermott became the first American winner.

In 2022, the U.S. Open was the biggest purse of the four major championships. Currently, the 2023 purse is listed at $17.5 million but there is a good chance that the final payout will be higher than that number once the winner is crowned champion. The winner’s share is expected to be at least $3.15 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Payout 1 3,150,000 2 $1,890,000 3 $1,225,374 4 $859,032 5 $715,491 6 $634,415 7 $571,950 8 $512,249 9 463,604 10 $425,830 11 $388,609 12 $359,311 13 334,805 14 $309,008 15 $286,896 16 $268,470 17 253,729 18 $238,988 19 $224,247 20 $209,506 21 196,792 22 $184,078 23 $171,732 24 $160,308 25 150,358 26 $141,882 27 $135,432 28 $129,720 29 124,192 30 $118,665 31 $113,137 32 $107,609 33 102,081 34 $97,106 35 $93,052 36 $88,998 37 85,129 38 $81,444 39 $77,758 40 $74,073 41 70,388 42 $66,703 43 $63,017 44 $59,332 45 $55,647 46 $52,330 47 $49,013 48 $45,881 49 $44,038 50 $42,196 51 $41,090 52 $40,169 53 $39,432 54 $39,063 55 $38,695 56 $38,326 57 $37,958 58 $37,589 59 $37,221 60 $36,852

U.S. Open Purse Has Increased by 40% Since 2021

Since 2021, the U.S. Open purse has increased by 40 percent from $12.5 million in 2021 to $17.5 million in each of the past two tournaments.

There’s still a chance the purse will be increased on Sunday after the final round. Like most of the major championships, the payouts won’t be announced until the winner is crowned.

Right now, the minimum the purse will be is $17.5 million. However, throughout the history of the majors, the USGA has always offered the most lucrative purse. So far this year, the Masters has offered the highest purse at $18 million.

Check out the table below to view the U.S. Open purses since 2013.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) 2023 TBD 17,500,000 3,150,000 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick 17,500,000 3,150,000 2021 Jon Rahm 12,500,000 2,250,000 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 12,500,000 2,250,000 2019 Gary Woodland 12,500,000 2,250,000 2018 Brooks Koepka (2) 12,000,000 2,160,000 2017 Brooks Koepka 12,000,000 2,160,000 2016 Dustin Johnson 10,000,000 1,800,000 2015 Jordan Spieth 10,000,000 1,800,000 2014 Martin Kaymer 9,000,000 1,620,000 2013 Justin Rose 8,000,000 1,440,000 2012 Webb Simpson 8,000,000 1,440,000 2011 Rory McIlroy 8,000,000 1,440,000 2010 Graeme McDowell 7,500,000 1,350,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023