U.S. Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 40% Since 2021, Winner’s Share Set At $3.15M

The world’s best golfers will tee off at the 2023 U.S. Open this week for a share of a $17.5 million purse. Along with etching their name in golf history, the 2023 U.S. Open winner will take home a cool $3.15 million payout. Learn more about the U.S. Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

There will be a lot on the line at Los Angeles Country Club this weekend.

The U.S. Open is one of the biggest purses left on the schedule and the second-last major championship of the season.

The 2023 U.S. Open purse is set at an estimated $17.5 million with the winner taking home 20 percent, good for a $3.15 million payout. Since 2021, the purse has steadily increased, rising 40 percent over the past two years alone.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The U.S. Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

In 2023, the U.S. Open will be hosted at Los Angeles Country Club for the first time ever.

First hosted in 1895 at Newport Country Club, this will be the 123rd edition of the tournament. For the first few years, the U.S. Open was dominated by British players until 1911, when John J. McDermott became the first American winner.

In 2022, the U.S. Open was the biggest purse of the four major championships. Currently, the 2023 purse is listed at $17.5 million but there is a good chance that the final payout will be higher than that number once the winner is crowned champion. The winner’s share is expected to be at least $3.15 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Payout
1 3,150,000
2 $1,890,000
3 $1,225,374
4 $859,032
5 $715,491
6 $634,415
7 $571,950
8 $512,249
9 463,604
10 $425,830
11 $388,609
12 $359,311
13 334,805
14 $309,008
15 $286,896
16 $268,470
17 253,729
18 $238,988
19 $224,247
20 $209,506
21 196,792
22 $184,078
23 $171,732
24 $160,308
25 150,358
26 $141,882
27 $135,432
28 $129,720
29 124,192
30 $118,665
31 $113,137
32 $107,609
33 102,081
34 $97,106
35 $93,052
36 $88,998
37 85,129
38 $81,444
39 $77,758
40 $74,073
41 70,388
42 $66,703
43 $63,017
44 $59,332
45 $55,647
46 $52,330
47 $49,013
48 $45,881
49 $44,038
50 $42,196
51 $41,090
52 $40,169
53 $39,432
54 $39,063
55 $38,695
56 $38,326
57 $37,958
58 $37,589
59 $37,221
60 $36,852

U.S. Open Purse Has Increased by 40% Since 2021

Since 2021, the U.S. Open purse has increased by 40 percent from $12.5 million in 2021 to $17.5 million in each of the past two tournaments.

There’s still a chance the purse will be increased on Sunday after the final round. Like most of the major championships, the payouts won’t be announced until the winner is crowned.

Right now, the minimum the purse will be is $17.5 million. However, throughout the history of the majors, the USGA has always offered the most lucrative purse. So far this year, the Masters has offered the highest purse at $18 million.

Check out the table below to view the U.S. Open purses since 2013.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($)
2023 TBD 17,500,000 3,150,000
2022 Matt Fitzpatrick 17,500,000 3,150,000
2021 Jon Rahm 12,500,000 2,250,000
2020 Bryson DeChambeau 12,500,000 2,250,000
2019 Gary Woodland 12,500,000 2,250,000
2018 Brooks Koepka (2) 12,000,000 2,160,000
2017 Brooks Koepka 12,000,000 2,160,000
2016 Dustin Johnson 10,000,000 1,800,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 10,000,000 1,800,000
2014 Martin Kaymer 9,000,000 1,620,000
2013 Justin Rose 8,000,000 1,440,000
2012 Webb Simpson 8,000,000 1,440,000
2011 Rory McIlroy 8,000,000 1,440,000
2010 Graeme McDowell 7,500,000 1,350,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
