The world’s best golfers will tee off at the 2023 U.S. Open this week for a share of a $17.5 million purse. Along with etching their name in golf history, the 2023 U.S. Open winner will take home a cool $3.15 million payout. Learn more about the U.S. Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
There will be a lot on the line at Los Angeles Country Club this weekend.
The U.S. Open is one of the biggest purses left on the schedule and the second-last major championship of the season.
The 2023 U.S. Open purse is set at an estimated $17.5 million with the winner taking home 20 percent, good for a $3.15 million payout. Since 2021, the purse has steadily increased, rising 40 percent over the past two years alone.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The U.S. Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
In 2023, the U.S. Open will be hosted at Los Angeles Country Club for the first time ever.
First hosted in 1895 at Newport Country Club, this will be the 123rd edition of the tournament. For the first few years, the U.S. Open was dominated by British players until 1911, when John J. McDermott became the first American winner.
In 2022, the U.S. Open was the biggest purse of the four major championships. Currently, the 2023 purse is listed at $17.5 million but there is a good chance that the final payout will be higher than that number once the winner is crowned champion. The winner’s share is expected to be at least $3.15 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 U.S. Open purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Payout
|1
|3,150,000
|2
|$1,890,000
|3
|$1,225,374
|4
|$859,032
|5
|$715,491
|6
|$634,415
|7
|$571,950
|8
|$512,249
|9
|463,604
|10
|$425,830
|11
|$388,609
|12
|$359,311
|13
|334,805
|14
|$309,008
|15
|$286,896
|16
|$268,470
|17
|253,729
|18
|$238,988
|19
|$224,247
|20
|$209,506
|21
|196,792
|22
|$184,078
|23
|$171,732
|24
|$160,308
|25
|150,358
|26
|$141,882
|27
|$135,432
|28
|$129,720
|29
|124,192
|30
|$118,665
|31
|$113,137
|32
|$107,609
|33
|102,081
|34
|$97,106
|35
|$93,052
|36
|$88,998
|37
|85,129
|38
|$81,444
|39
|$77,758
|40
|$74,073
|41
|70,388
|42
|$66,703
|43
|$63,017
|44
|$59,332
|45
|$55,647
|46
|$52,330
|47
|$49,013
|48
|$45,881
|49
|$44,038
|50
|$42,196
|51
|$41,090
|52
|$40,169
|53
|$39,432
|54
|$39,063
|55
|$38,695
|56
|$38,326
|57
|$37,958
|58
|$37,589
|59
|$37,221
|60
|$36,852
U.S. Open Purse Has Increased by 40% Since 2021
Since 2021, the U.S. Open purse has increased by 40 percent from $12.5 million in 2021 to $17.5 million in each of the past two tournaments.
There’s still a chance the purse will be increased on Sunday after the final round. Like most of the major championships, the payouts won’t be announced until the winner is crowned.
Right now, the minimum the purse will be is $17.5 million. However, throughout the history of the majors, the USGA has always offered the most lucrative purse. So far this year, the Masters has offered the highest purse at $18 million.
Check out the table below to view the U.S. Open purses since 2013.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s Share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|17,500,000
|3,150,000
|2022
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|17,500,000
|3,150,000
|2021
|Jon Rahm
|12,500,000
|2,250,000
|2020
|Bryson DeChambeau
|12,500,000
|2,250,000
|2019
|Gary Woodland
|12,500,000
|2,250,000
|2018
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2017
|Brooks Koepka
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|10,000,000
|1,800,000
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|10,000,000
|1,800,000
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2013
|Justin Rose
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2012
|Webb Simpson
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2011
|Rory McIlroy
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
