UFC 291 Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off for a second time in their careers but this time it’s for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira 2 happens in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, we have a No. 1 contender fight in the light heavyweight division between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. Pereira will be looking to make his presence known in his new weight class and attempt to be a two-division champion in just a short amount of time in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is looking to be a two-time light heavyweight champion.

For UFC fans in the US, this fight will cost $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30 percent.

For UFC fans in the UK, it will cost a monthly subscription to TNT Sports through discovery+ which is £29.99 a month.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for this event start at $384 each.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 will be live from the Delta Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The arena can hold up to 20,000.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best lightweights is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for ESPN+, tickets range from $384 to $13,244.

Check out the full fight card for UFC 290 Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 below.

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Fight Card

The most anticipated rematch in UFC history is finally here. On July 29, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will meet again in the main event of UFC 291. The first fight, which took place in 2018, was one of the greatest fights in UFC history, and this one is sure to be even better.

Poirier has come a long way since their first meeting. He has since won two fights against Conor McGregor, and he is now the #2 ranked lightweight in the world. Gaethje, on the other hand, has also been on a tear. He has won four of his last five fights, including a dominant victory over Michael Chandler.

This fight has all the makings of a classic. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles, and they are both coming into this fight with a lot to prove. Poirier is looking to cement his status as the top lightweight in the world, while Gaethje is looking to avenge his loss and prove that he is still one of the best fighters in the world.

The fight will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is sure to be a sellout, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. This is a fight that you won’t want to miss. Let’s take a look at the full fight card for UFC 290 Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2:

UFC 291 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – Vacant ‘BMF’ Title

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

UFC 291 Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

UFC 291 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

Matthew Semelsberge vs Uros Medic

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Dustin Poirier -140 Justin Gaethje +120

