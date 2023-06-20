UFC News and Rumors

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria Fight Card, Date and Time

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)

UFC Jacksonville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Jacksonville, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC returns to the sunshine state when two of the top men’s featherweight contenders headline a stacked fight card in Jacksonville, FL. Former title challenger and No. 5 Josh Emmett looks to get back on track towards another title shot after he takes on surging undefeated contender No. 9 Ilia Topuria in a fight that is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Also in the co-main event, we have two of the best in the women’s flyweight division square off as No. 9 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber look to cement themselves as one of the best in the division. The rest of this fight is littered with elite talent which should make for some very exciting fights.

Scroll down for the complete UFC Jacksonville fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

  • 🥊 UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Emmett (+260) | Topuria (-350)

UFC Jacksonville Fight Card

The full UFC Jacksonville fight card has been released with Emmett vs Topuria headlining the fight night.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 11:30 A.M. EST. Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe will headline the prelims before Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva kick off a stacked main card.

David Onama will take on Gabriel Santos in a featherweight bout between two heavy-handed knockout artists. That fight will be followed by a heavyweight slobber knocker between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a women’s flyweight matchup between rising contenders Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Jacksonville Fight Card.

UFC Jacksonville Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ 3 P.M. ET)

  • Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
  • Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Jacksonville Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van
  • Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
  • Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
b59730d2a7d11264c18f5aebe8c79939

Erin Blanchfield wants Julianna Peña for vacant UFC bantamweight title next

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2min
UFC News and Rumors
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)
UFC Jacksonville Fighter Pay: Josh Emmett to take home over $150K in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22min
UFC News and Rumors
FwfGjfuXwAM_oHD
How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 257
UFC Vegas 75: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jared Cannonier career earnings
UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marvin vettori cezar ferreira
UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jared Cannonier career earnings
Jared Cannonier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top