UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria Fight Card, Date and Time

UFC Jacksonville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Jacksonville, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC returns to the sunshine state when two of the top men’s featherweight contenders headline a stacked fight card in Jacksonville, FL. Former title challenger and No. 5 Josh Emmett looks to get back on track towards another title shot after he takes on surging undefeated contender No. 9 Ilia Topuria in a fight that is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Also in the co-main event, we have two of the best in the women’s flyweight division square off as No. 9 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber look to cement themselves as one of the best in the division. The rest of this fight is littered with elite talent which should make for some very exciting fights.

Scroll down for the complete UFC Jacksonville fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

🥊 UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria 📅 Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+

ABC/ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0

Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Emmett (+260) | Topuria (-350)

UFC Jacksonville Fight Card

The full UFC Jacksonville fight card has been released with Emmett vs Topuria headlining the fight night.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 11:30 A.M. EST. Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe will headline the prelims before Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva kick off a stacked main card.

David Onama will take on Gabriel Santos in a featherweight bout between two heavy-handed knockout artists. That fight will be followed by a heavyweight slobber knocker between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a women’s flyweight matchup between rising contenders Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Jacksonville Fight Card.

UFC Jacksonville Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ 3 P.M. ET)

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Jacksonville Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Betting Guides 2023