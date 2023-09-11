UFC Noche features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event women’s flyweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and former longtime reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Find everything you need to know about UFC Noche, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Noche event. We have a women's flyweight main event fight where the women's flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko.

In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Noche fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Noche: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

🥊 UFC Noche: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Grasso 16-3 | Shevchenko 23-4

Grasso 16-3 | Shevchenko 23-4 🎲 UFC Odds: Grasso (+140) | Shevchenko (-160)

UFC Noche Fight Card

The full UFC Noche fight card has been released with Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a strawweight matchup between two strawweight hopefuls Loopy Godinez and Elise Reed. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Fernando Padilla takes on Kyle Nelson.

Then we have a lightweight fight between Daniel Zellhuber and Christos Giagos which should be an absolute dogfight between the two of them. The featured bout will be contested in the bantamweight division as we get the young bull Raul Rosas Jr. taking on former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Terrence Mitchell.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Noche Fight Card.

UFC Noche Main Card (ESPN + 10 P.M. ET)

Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Kyle Nelson vs. Fernando Padilla

UFC Noche Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 7 P.M. ET)

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

