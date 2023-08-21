UFC News and Rumors

UFC Singapore Fighter Pay & Salaries: Max Holloway To Earn $421k In Payout For Chan Sung Jung Retirement Fight

Garrett Kerman
ufc singapore

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In the co-main event, we have a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after back-to-back losses meanwhile, Spann is looking to make it 1-1 against Smith and get back to his winning ways after losing his last fight to Nikita Krylov.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Max Holloway is set to earn a big payday at UFC 292

Max Holloway is set to return to the octagon to take on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in his retirement fight in Singapore. Holloway is at the point where no one in the featherweight division can compete with him other than the king of the division Alexander Volkanovski. He is set out to put a stamp on the featherweight division by finishing Jung in front of his home crowd in Asia and making it impossible for the UFC not to give him another shot at the title in the near future. Jung was the one who called for his retirement fight to be against Holloway and he will get what he wished for which is an extremely tough fight against one of the best featherweight fighters of all time.

UFC Singapore Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Singapore event in Singapore

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Singapore.

Headlining the main event, are Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung. Holloway is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Jung should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Holloway is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Singapore. The former featherweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $421,000 this weekend. Holloway is set to fight future hall of famer Chan Sung Jung

Chan Sung Jung will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $261,000 payday. Anthony Smith ($91,000), Giga Chikadze ($78,000), and Ryan Spann ($66,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Singapore this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Singapore:

  • Max Holloway – $421,000
  • Chan Sung Jung – $261,000
  • Anthony Smith – $91,000
  • Giga Chikadze – $78,000
  • Ryan Spann – $66,000

Check out the projected UFC Singapore payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Max Holloway $400,000 $21,000 $421,000
Chan Sung Jung $250,000 $11,000 $261,000
Anthony Smith $75,000 $16,000 $91,000
Ryan Spann $65,000 $11,000 $66,000
Giga Chikadze $72,000 $6,000 $78,000
Alex Caceres $50,000 $21,000 $71,000
Rinya Nakamura $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Fernie Garcia $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Erin Blanchfield $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Taila Santos $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Junior Tafa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Parker Porter $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Waldo Cortes-Acosta $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Lukasz Brzeski $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Chidi Njokuani $43,000 $4,500 $48,500
Michael Oleksiejczuk $60,000 $11,000 $71,000
Kenan Song $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Rolando Bedoya $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Yusaku Kinoshita $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Billy Goff $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Na Liang $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
JJ Aldrich $48,000 $11,000 $59,000
Seung Woo Choi $26,000 $6,000 $32,000
Jarno Errens $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Singapore Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $183,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Singapore.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

