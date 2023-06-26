UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs Magomedov Fight Card, Date and Time

UFC Vegas 76 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Vgeas 76, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex after taking its talents to the sunshine state for a stacked fight night event at UFC Jacksonville. This fight night is headlined by two of the men’s middleweight division’s best in No. 7 Sean Strickland and unranked top prospect Abus Magomedov. Magomedov would be looking for the biggest win of his UFC career meanwhile Strickland is trying to get back into title contention with a win this weekend.

Also in the co-main event, we have two contenders in the lightweight division going at it as No. 15 ranked Grant Dawson takes on No. 12 ranked Damir Isamgulov. Each fighter is looking for that signature win to put their name on the map in hopes of getting a title shot in the future. The rest of this fight card is littered with a ton of exciting matchups from top to bottom. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Scroll down for the complete UFC Vegas 76 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

🥊 UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov 📅 Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Strickland 26-5 | Magomedov 25-4-1

Strickland 26-5 | Magomedov 25-4-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Strickland (-175) | Magomedov (+130)

UFC Vegas 76 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 76 fight card has been released with Strickland vs Magomedov headlining the fight night.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov will headline the prelims before Nursulton Ruziboev vs Brunno Ferreira kick off a stacked main card.

Benoit Saint-Denis will take on Ismael Bonfim in a lightweight bout between two heavy-handed knockout artists. That fight will be followed by a women’s flyweight matchup between Ariane Lipski and Melissa Gatto.

In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the middleweight division between top prospect Michael Morales and UFC veteran Max Griffin. Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a lightweight matchup between rising contenders Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 76 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 76 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Ismael Bonfim

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira

UFC Vegas 76 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa

Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Alexandr Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brener

