UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Silva Fight Card, Date and Time

UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Vegas 77, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Vegas 77 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

🥊 UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva 📅 Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1

Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Holm (-144) | Rodriguez (+124)

UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 77 fight card has been released with Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva headlining the Fight Night event.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan will headline the prelims before a banger in the lightweight division opens the main card between Ottman Azatair and Francisco Prado.

Norma Dumont a mainstay in the defunct women’s featherweight division will take on Chelsea Chandler. In the featured bout on the main card, Walt Harris makes his long-awaited return to the octagon when he takes on former Contender Series alumni Josh Parisian.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight a middleweight scrap between two surging contenders in Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card (ESPN+ 10 P.M. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Ottmain Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

UFC Vegas 77 Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Istela Nunes vs. Viktoriya Dudakova

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

Genaro Valdez vs. Evan Elder

Tyson Nam vs. Azar Maksum

Carl Deaton III vs. Alex Munoz

Ashlee Evans-Smith

