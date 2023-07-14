UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the women’s bantamweight division between the champ former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for this weekend’s festivities.

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for UFC Vegas 77.

UFC Vegas 77 Parlay of the Week

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Melsik Baghdasaryan -146 Melquizael Costa -250 Ailin Perez -250 Parlay Odds +230

Melsik Baghdasaryan (-146)

Melsik Baghdasaryan comes into this matchup off his first loss in his UFC career when he was beaten by Josh Culibao. He will now be looking to get back on track as he takes on Tucker Lutz who’s on the heels of back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career.

Baghdasaryan is one of the most credentialed strikers in the featherweight division as he is a former kickboxing world champion. Seeing as Lutz had a ton of trouble with the leg kicks of Daniel Pineda in his last fight, this will not end well if he’s dominating Baghdasaryan on the mat. As long as this fight stays on the feet it’s Baghdasaryan’s fight to lose.

Melquizael Costa (-250)

Melquizael Costa took a loss in his short-notice debut fight up a weight class against Thiago Moises. There’s no fault there as that was an extremely tough fight on such short notice and he even did well in that fight, especially on the feet. The Chute Boxe fighter will look to have a much more favorable matchup this time around in his normal weight class of 145 pounds when he takes on Austin Lingo.

Lingo took his second loss in the UFC when he was submitted by Nate Landwehr. He was just outmatched everywhere in that matchup something I expect to happen here in this matchup as well. Lingo thrives in brawls but he gets soundly outstruck if he’s not able to implement that which will happen against Costa. Costa will utilize his Muay Thai striking to his advantage and decimate Lingo as he marches forward with kicks until he finishes him late when Lingo fades to get his first win inside the octagon.

Ailin Perez (-250)

Ailin Perez is coming off a short-notice debut loss where she went up in weight to fight a much larger Stephanie Egger who out-grappled and eventually submitted her. She is back down to her normal weight class of 135 pounds to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith who’s been out of the game for three years.

Evans-Smith has been out for a while as she had a serious spinal injury that resulted in her having surgery to repair it but now seems to be healthy and is ready to get another crack at it. Unfortunately for her, she hasn’t won a fight since 2018 and that was against a fighter that is now a bareknuckle fighter and no longer in the promotion and she is only 1-5 in her last six fights.

Perez has recently switched camps after her first loss in the UFC to MMA Masters which should help her a ton getting in work with UFC fighters and high-level coaching staff. If Perez can just make Evans-Smith work along the cage and the fence and push her, she should be able to get her first win in her UFC career.

