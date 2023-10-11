Oregon State and Washington State sue Pac-12, seeking to limit departing members’ influence on conference decisions.

Lawsuit arises from fears of conference dissolution and struggles over governance amidst realignment.

University of Washington objects, citing compliance with Pac-12 bylaws and premature nature of the lawsuit.

In a pivotal lawsuit, Oregon State and Washington State confront the Pac-12, challenging the power of departing schools amidst conference instability. The University of Washington counters, spotlighting procedural adherence and strategic foresight.

What is the Washington State and Oregon State Lawsuit Against the Pac-12?

Oregon State and Washington State’s lawsuit against the Pac-12 stems from the upheaval caused by member schools announcing intentions to leave.

These departures, they contend, jeopardize the conference’s future, potentially stripping remaining members of their rights and voice in conference governance.

The suit aims to restrict departing members from influencing key decisions. Washington State and Oregon State say that other teams’ public declarations to join other conferences amount to an official withdrawal.

If this is true, their right to vote on Pac-12 issues should be terminated says the lawsuit.

Why Does University of Washington Object to the Lawsuit?

The University of Washington, opposing the lawsuit, argues that the schools are in full compliance with Pac-12 bylaws.

These bylaws permit schools to announce future withdrawal but prohibit actual departure before August 2024.

They assert that the lawsuit is premature, as the departing schools haven’t officially withdrawn, and internal resolutions haven’t been fully pursued.

What is the Most Likely Outcome?

The case hinges on whether announcements to leave equate to official withdrawal, affecting Pac-12 governance.

Given the legal complexities and ongoing mediation, an out-of-court resolution might be sought to ensure stability and mutual benefit for all member schools​.

