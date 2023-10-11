College Football

University of Washington Objects to Oregon State and Washington State’s Pac-12 Lawsuit

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
2 min read
DJ Uiagalelei
  • Oregon State and Washington State sue Pac-12, seeking to limit departing members’ influence on conference decisions.
  • Lawsuit arises from fears of conference dissolution and struggles over governance amidst realignment.
  • University of Washington objects, citing compliance with Pac-12 bylaws and premature nature of the lawsuit.

In a pivotal lawsuit, Oregon State and Washington State confront the Pac-12, challenging the power of departing schools amidst conference instability. The University of Washington counters, spotlighting procedural adherence and strategic foresight.

What is the Washington State and Oregon State Lawsuit Against the Pac-12?

Oregon State and Washington State’s lawsuit against the Pac-12 stems from the upheaval caused by member schools announcing intentions to leave.

These departures, they contend, jeopardize the conference’s future, potentially stripping remaining members of their rights and voice in conference governance.

The suit aims to restrict departing members from influencing key decisions. Washington State and Oregon State say that other teams’ public declarations to join other conferences amount to an official withdrawal.

If this is true, their right to vote on Pac-12 issues should be terminated says the lawsuit.

Why Does University of Washington Object to the Lawsuit?

The University of Washington, opposing the lawsuit, argues that the schools are in full compliance with Pac-12 bylaws.

These bylaws permit schools to announce future withdrawal but prohibit actual departure before August 2024.

They assert that the lawsuit is premature, as the departing schools haven’t officially withdrawn, and internal resolutions haven’t been fully pursued.

What is the Most Likely Outcome?

The case hinges on whether announcements to leave equate to official withdrawal, affecting Pac-12 governance.

Given the legal complexities and ongoing mediation, an out-of-court resolution might be sought to ensure stability and mutual benefit for all member schools​.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
