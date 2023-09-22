USA Today NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions

USA Today contributor and Arizona Republic writer Jeremy Cluff has released his NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 3 picks of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today writer’s NFL Week 3 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today writer Jeremy Cluff provided his expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. For his final pick, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Vikings (-1)

Cluff is predicting that the Minnesota Vikings’ defense will find a way to stop the Los Angeles Chargers’ high-scoring offense in the fourth quarter of this Sunday’s game. “Barring a tie, one of these teams will start the season 0-3,” Cluff wrote. “We think this one could be a classic, with the home team finding a way to hold on late.”

Minnesota is 8-6 all-time against the Chargers. More importantly, Los Angeles has lost the last three matchups against them. The Bolts haven’t beaten the Vikings since Sept. 11, 2011, when then-Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw two touchdowns, two interceptions, and passed for 335 yards.

Cluff has the Vikings winning 30-27 at home.

Bills (-6)

Moreover, Cluff is sticking with the Buffalo Bills to defeat the Washington Commanders. He believes Washington benefitted a lot from its soft schedule to begin the season. “The Commanders are 2-0 after two close wins, but they have played the Cardinals and Broncos. The Bills represent a much tougher test,” Cluff added.

Now, Buffalo is entering this matchup 10-6 all-time against Washington. The Bills are 8-1 in their last nine meetings versus the Commanders. Plus, Washington hasn’t defeated them since Dec. 20, 2015.

Under head coach Ron Rivera, an upset is still possible. It all depends on whether or not the Commanders can avoid surrendering points late in the fourth quarter. If there’s any team that has the defensive line to give Bills quarterback Josh Allen problems, it’s this one.

Cluff has Buffalo winning 30-20 over the Commanders.

Steelers (+2.5)

For his third pick, Jeremy Cluff is convinced that Las Vegas Raiders fans will be missing their former quarterback, Derek Carr, against the Pittsburgh Steelers by the time this Sunday Night Football matchup ends.

“Maybe Derek Carr wasn’t so bad after all, Raiders?” Cluff wrote. “Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t exactly making Las Vegas fans forget their former QB.”

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 1-0 in his NFL career versus the Steelers. However, his performance was underwhelming as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback in that 2019 win, with also a loaded offense. Jimmy G. threw one touchdown and two picks while passing for 277 yards as well.

The Steelers are 2-2 against Las Vegas in their past four meetings. Neither Garoppolo nor Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett are reassuring options to lead any offense. Therefore, expect turnovers in this game. That’s an understatement.

Cluff has Pittsburgh winning 23-20 over the Raiders.

