USA Today writer and Arizona Republic contributor Jeremy Cluff has released his NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today writer’s NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

USA Today NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today football analyst Jeremy Cluff published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the London game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jaguars (-3)

Cluff believes Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a better game against the Atlanta Falcons to help his team secure the W in this international matchup. Atlanta holds a 5-3 all-time record versus Jacksonville, including four straight victories.

“Neither of these teams impressed in Week 3 losses, with both offenses struggling,” he wrote. “We think both could rebound to put some points on the board, with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars doing enough to secure the win in London.”

Jacksonville hasn’t defeated Atlanta since its 13-7 win at home on Sept. 16, 2007. As for Cluff’s final score, he has the Jags winning 30-24 at Wembley Stadium.

Other NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

Dolphins (+2.5)

Next, Cluff has the Miami Dolphins upsetting the Buffalo Bills as a 2.5-point road underdog. Should the Dolphins have been favored in this matchup after dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos last week? Oddsmakers didn’t think so. This could be based on Buffalo sweeping Miami last season.

“Both of these teams are on a roll entering this game, with the Dolphins coming off an incredible 70-point performance. They won’t get anywhere near that in this game, but we’re taking the road team in an upset in Buffalo,” he wrote.

Considering the Phins blew out Denver without Jaylen Waddle, fans are wondering how much better Miami’s offense will look now that he’s cleared concussion protocol. Turnovers were a factor in Week 3. If Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays a clean game, this AFC East battle will be interesting.

Cluff’s final score is 34-27, Dolphins.

Cowboys (-6.5)

Furthermore, Cluff is predicting that the Dallas Cowboys will bounce back at home against the New England Patriots this Sunday. On Oct. 17, 2021, the Cowboys won 35-29 in overtime over New England at Gillette Stadium.

As a 6.5-point favorite in Week 4, the Boys are aiming for their second straight win versus the Pats. Dallas hasn’t won back-to-back games against New England since the 90s (11/15/1987, 12/15/1996).

“The Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals was among NFL Week 3’s biggest surprises. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have too much offensive firepower to be held back long,” added the USA Today writer.

Cluff has Dallas winning 28-20 at home.

More NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023