The roar of the crowd, the clash of helmets, and the thunderous chant of ‘Fight On’ signify the commencement of the USC football season for 2023. With the landscape of college football ever-evolving, the Trojans’ schedule becomes a canvas of fierce rivalries, electrifying matchups, and crucial kickoff times that every fan eagerly marks on their calendar. Here, we take a look at the USC Trojans schedule including their key games and how to watch.

In a world increasingly connected by digital streams and broadcast networks, never before has the Trojan fanbase been so empowered to follow their team’s journey. Delving deeper into the USC schedule, each game, TV channel, and kickoff time becomes more than just an event—it’s a blend of passion, determination, and the quest for collegiate supremacy.

Whether you’re at the Coliseum or watching from a screen miles away, the 2023 season promises to be a gripping chapter in USC’s illustrious football history.

USC Trojans 2023 College Football Schedule

Sat, Aug 26 Opponent: San José State Time: 8:00 PM TV Channel: PAC12

Sat, Sep 2 Opponent: Nevada Time: 6:30 PM TV Channel: PAC12

Sat, Sep 9 Opponent: Stanford Time: 10:30 PM TV Channel: FOX

Sat, Sep 23 Opponent: @ Arizona State Time: TBD

Sat, Sep 30 Opponent: @ Colorado Time: TBD

Sat, Oct 7 Opponent: vs Arizona Time: TBD

Sat, Oct 14 Opponent: @ Notre Dame Time: 7:30 PM TV Channel: NBC

Sat, Oct 21 Opponent: vs Utah Time: TBD

Sat, Oct 28 Opponent: @ California Time: TBD

Sat, Nov 4 Opponent: vs Washington Time: TBD

Sat, Nov 11 Opponent: @ Oregon Time: TBD

Sat, Nov 18 Opponent: vs UCLA Time: TBD



*All times in ET

USC Trojans Football Key Games in 2023

Week 5: @ Colorado

With the Buffaloes now boasting football legend Deion Sanders as their leading light, the stakes have risen significantly. There’s no denying that the Buffaloes this season will be a team transformed, aiming to outdo their previous performances.

Playing in front of a fully-packed Colorado crowd, notorious for its electric atmosphere, USC’s star Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, will be up against the recent top two cornerbacks in the last two recruiting cycles in Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain. The matchup promises fireworks as both teams strive to prove their mettle.

Week 7: @ Notre Dame

Set against the backdrop of primetime NBC, this matchup is nothing short of a high-octane spectacle. The Fighting Irish, entering the season with a notable preseason ranking of 13, pose potentially the greatest challenge USC will confront up to this juncture.

With Notre Dame coming off a commendable 9-4 season, both teams have more than just victory on the line; it’s about making an indelible mark and solidifying their position for the College Football Playoffs.

Week 11: @ Oregon

The road to glory never did run smooth, and the USC Trojans will feel the weight of this adage when they face off against the formidable Oregon Ducks.

With the Ducks’ QB Bo Nix among the top echelon of quarterbacks in college football, and a preseason ranking of 15, this duel will be pivotal in shaping the narrative for both teams’ CFP aspirations.

Week 12: vs. UCLA

History, rivalry, and an impending farewell to the Pac-12 – this game against the Bruins encapsulates it all. The two giants, who produced a thrilling 48-45 showdown in 2022, are set for another epic encounter.

This game not only marks the end of their time in the Pac-12, a relationship that has lasted since 1922, but is also steeped in rumors suggesting it could spell the end for the conference itself. Beyond its historical implications, if both teams are still in contention, this match could also have significant bearings on their CFP prospects.

How to Watch USC Football in 2023

In the 2023 season, fans eager to follow the Trojans on their football journey will have multiple viewing options. Here’s a breakdown of where to catch the games:

PAC12 Network : Broadcasting the Trojans’ battles against both San José State and Nevada early in the season. Ensure you’re tuned in on August 26th at 8:00 PM for the former and September 2nd at 6:30 PM for the latter.

: Broadcasting the Trojans’ battles against both and early in the season. Ensure you’re tuned in on August 26th at 8:00 PM for the former and September 2nd at 6:30 PM for the latter. FOX : Serving as the platform for the Trojans’ clash with Stanford , set your reminders for September 9th at 10:30 PM.

: Serving as the platform for the Trojans’ clash with , set your reminders for September 9th at 10:30 PM. NBC: The channel known for broadcasting some of the most iconic football matchups is where you’ll find the much-anticipated game against Notre Dame. Ensure you’re in front of your screens by 7:30 PM on October 14th.

For the other games on the Trojans’ roster where the broadcast channel is yet to be confirmed, it’s good to note that in 2023, the Pac-12 Network plans to showcase 35 games, while both FOX Sports and ESPN have set their sights on 45 games each. With USC being a major draw, it’s highly likely many of their TBD games will find a home on one of these major networks.

Remember, dates and times might be subject to change, so keeping an eye on the official USC website or checking in with the respective broadcasting channels for the latest updates is always a good strategy.

*All times in ET

USC Trojans’ Championship Odds

Diving into the world of odds can be a whirlwind, but it’s a crucial lens through which many gauge a team’s prospects. Let’s unravel what the numbers say about the Trojans this season.

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation.

Pac-12 Victory : USC has been given odds of +200 to clinch the Pac-12, placing them ahead of competitors like Washington and Oregon. Essentially, these odds indicate a perceived 33.3% chance of the Trojans taking the Pac-12 crown.

: USC has been given odds of +200 to clinch the Pac-12, placing them ahead of competitors like Washington and Oregon. Essentially, these odds indicate a perceived 33.3% chance of the Trojans taking the Pac-12 crown. College Football National Championship : USC stands at +1600 to claim the national title. This puts them behind six other teams in the betting order, with frontrunners like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan leading the charge.

: USC stands at +1600 to claim the national title. This puts them behind six other teams in the betting order, with frontrunners like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan leading the charge. Season Win Totals: The over/under line for USC’s total wins is set at 10. The odds for them exceeding this number (over) stand at -135, suggesting a likelihood of approximately 57.5%. On the flip side, if you believe they might fall short (under), the odds are set at +105.

What Else to Look Out For in 2023 USC Football

Caleb Williams Chasing History

After a season that saw him seize the Heisman Trophy, all eyes are on Caleb Williams. The buzz around the football community is palpable. Can he defy the odds and claim the prestigious award back-to-back? The stakes are high, not just for the team but for Williams personally.

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, going number one overall is in his sights. Leading the Heisman race once more with odds of +600, Williams is tipped to be one of the standout performers this season.

Rising Star – Zachariah Branch

Among the fresh faces to don the USC jersey this season, Zachariah Branch is making waves. Ranked as the no.1 wide receiver in his class and the no.4 recruit overall, expectations are soaring. Dennis Simmons, the USC outside receivers coach, didn’t hold back in his praise, remarking that from a talent perspective, Branch is “different.”

With attributes like strength, an elite catch radius, and an ability to run after the catch, Branch is set to bring an exciting dimension to the USC offense.

Receiver Room Dynamics

USC’s receiver room is a hub of competition. With the departure of Jordan Addison, the Trojans’ leading receiver from the previous season, opportunities abound. Tahj Washington is the leading returning receiver, boasting 785 yards and six touchdowns in the past season.

However, Dorian Singer, transferring from Arizona, is tipped to be a game-changer for the Trojans. Earning first-team all-conference honors in the Pac-12 last year, Singer has showcased his prowess and looks set to be a pivotal figure in the Trojans’ offensive play.

USC’s 2023 season promises a rollercoaster of emotions, gripping gameplay, and narratives that will be etched in the annals of college football. Don’t miss a beat.

