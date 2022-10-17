UT Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt Headlines Our NCAAF Week 7 Team of the Week

This week’s college football was absolute chaos and that is why we love the sport. But the top offensive skill players of week seven may not have been involved in the games that you settled in to watch. We take a look at our week seven Team of the Week led by Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt who bagged FIVE touchdowns against Alabama.

Team of the Week Quarterback – Michael Penix, Jr. (Washington)

Michael Penix is somewhat quietly racking up excellent numbers this season. He led his Washington Huskies team to a 49-39 victory over Arizona this weekend. Penix went 36/44 for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Unbelievably has thrown for 300 or more yards in EVERY game this year and has gone for four or more touchdowns FOUR times. He is having an unbelievable season and is deservedly leading our Team of the Week from the QB position this week.

Team of the Week Running Back – Blake Corum (Michigan)

Sure, there were a number of contenders who put up better numbers at the running back slot this week. But none of them were playing a much vaunted run defense like Penn State. Michigan hammered them on the ground with a one-two punch from Blake Corum and his running back teammate, Donovan Edwards. Corum was the workhorse who tired out this Nittany Lions D, going for 28 carries, 166 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards rushed for more yards on less carries but Corum was the guy smashing into the line all day long and earned his spot on our roster.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

This one was the shoo-in of the week. Hyatt (title picture) was involved of the biggest game of the weekend and racked up FIVE touchdowns on six receptions. Hyatt went for 207 yards and was easily the NCAAF MVP of the week.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Tyrone Howell (Louisiana-Monroe)

We go a little off the board to find our second wide receiver this week. Tyrone Howell went for nine receptions, 244 yards and three TDs in ULM’s loss to South Alabama. Howell had shown little so far this season to make us believe he was capable of these figures, but here he is in our team of the week after an exceptional individual performance. Unfortunately, his team could not get the job done, but Howell makes our TOTW.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver – Trey Palmer (Nebraska)

It was a hotly contested contest for our third wide receiver slot this week. Eventually, Trey Palmer of Nebraska pipped out Michael Penix’s teammate, Rome Odunze and Georgia Southern’s Amare Jones. Palmer scored two touchdowns in the Nebraska defeat to Purdue. He also racked up seven receptions and 237 yards. It’s Palmer’s biggest game of his career and the kind of numbers that will have NFL executives and scouts interested.

Team of the Week Tight End – Dalton Kincaid (Utah)

Dalton Kincaid was arguably the best receiver at any position on show this weekend. After fellow tight end, Brant Kuithe went down against Arizona State, Kincaid was expected to step up. It took a few games, but finally the 6’4″, 240 lbs tight end has done so. He hauled in an incredible 16 (SIXTEEN) receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s big win against USC in a top 25 clash this weekend. A truly remarkable display and the missing piece that rounds out our exceptional Team of the Week for week seven.