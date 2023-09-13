UFC News and Rumors

Valentina Shevchenko Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

Valentina Shevchenko readies to fight.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Noche event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

In Shevchenko’s last fight, she lost by fourth-round submission against the newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso for the undisputed flyweight championship. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $542,000

Valentina Shevchenko’s Net Worth

Valentina Shevchenko has been in the UFC for a long time and she has made an estimated $2.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Valentina Shevchenko has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut her cloth on the Kyrgyzstan regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2015.

Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC Record

Valentina Shevchenko holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-4 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. She will look to improve her 12-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Noche.

Valentina Shevchenko’s Next Fight

Valentina Shevchenko will fight the newly crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a 5-round main event rematch this Saturday at UFC Noche. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Valentina Shevchenko (-160) making her the slight favorite in the rematch

Valentina Shevchenko’s, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Valentina Shevchenko fights out of Lima, Peru but is originally from Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Valentina Shevchenko is currently not in a known relationship.

  • Age: 35
  • Born: Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
  • Height: 5’5″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 65.5″
  • Coach/Trainer: Pavel Fedotov

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
