Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been issued a one-game suspension without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, the league announced Tuesday night.

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement.

Green will serve his suspension Thursday when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 at Chase Center. Sacramento holds a 2-0 series lead. Oddsmakers show Golden State as a three-point favorite.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors hold seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers greater odds.

BREAKING: Draymond Green has been suspended for one game pic.twitter.com/WOZFtck9rI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 19, 2023

In the Warriors’ 114-106 loss to Sacramento in Game 2, Draymond Green was ejected with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter after stomping on the chest of Sabonis. When Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound and turned to advance up the court, Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint.

The three-time All-Star then proceeded to grab Green’s right leg. After Green wiggled his leg off Sabonis’ grip, he stepped on Sabonis’ chest. The Golden State forward then asked for an X-ray on his right ankle following his exit.

NBA suspends Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 against Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest

“My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching,” said the four-time NBA champ. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. … I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

This is the second time Green will serve a suspension during the playoffs. The Warriors forward received his first playoff suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals after committing too many flagrant fouls.

Green hit LeBron James in the groin after the two got tangled up in Game 4. In the Western Conference Finals, Green was ejected for kicking then-Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin.

That feels like something Draymond Green will be ejected and possibly even suspended moving forward… pic.twitter.com/HaAzrHXhkT — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 18, 2023

Additionally, Green has been called for six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games. During this past regular season, Dillon Brooks led the league in technicals with 18.

Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Green finished in a three-way tie for second with a total of 17. Draymond Green is the only player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple times in the playoffs.

The Warriors forward was also at the center of controversy last October for punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a team practice.

NBA Betting Guides 2023