Warriors Make Huge Comeback, Take 2-0 Series Lead Against Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors just came away with an insane win against the Dallas Mavericks that saw them come back from a huge deficit in the third quarter and secure the win.

Golden State ended up winning this game 126-117 behind Stephen Curry and his 32 points. We also have to give a shout-out here to Kevon Looney as he was sensational for Golden State, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Can The Warriors Win The Series Against The Mavericks?

From the looks of things right now, it would seem likely if the Golden State Warriors end up winning the series. They were able to come away with a dominant victory in game 1 of this series, 112-87, and then came back from a huge deficit in game two to walk away with another win.

This Golden State Warriors team just has so much postseason experience and that’s proving to be extremely valuable for them. Not only do they have a bunch of veterans on their team who can make plays at a high level, but they’re also getting contributions out of some of their other guys that haven’t been here before, like Jordan Poole.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have proven time and time again that when they’re at the top of their game, they can beat anybody in the world. They’re going to have to bear down here and find a way to win two games at home and then take it from there.

Warriors vs Mavericks Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds now see the Golden State Warriors as a heavy favorite. Considering that Golden State’s up 2-0 in the series and how much experience they have with leads like this, it would seem likely if they’re able to take care of business. However, it could be a decent time to throw some money on the Dallas Mavericks considering that they just accomplished this feat by coming back 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns in the previous round.

NBA Playoff Odds Mavericks Warriors
Odds to Win the Series +500 -700

When Is Game 3 Between The Mavericks And Warriors?

Game 3 between Golden State and Dallas is going to be taking place on Sunday, May 22. This is going to be a huge game for both sides and one that the Mavericks desperately need to win.