Watch NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule

The NBA 2K24 Summer League kicks off on July 7 in Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will participate in a series of games featuring predominantly rookies, second-year and third-year players. Below, we explore how to watch the NBA Summer League, plus the full schedule, including dates, games, and times.
When is NBA Summer League?
11 Days. 76 Games. All 30 NBA Teams.
The NBA 2K24 Summer League will be an unparalleled showcase of non-stop basketball featuring the future stars of the NBA.
— NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) June 16, 2023
The NBA 2K24 Summer League begins on Friday, July 7.
76 games will be played over 11 days. Games will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Additionally, every game can be streamed on the ESPN App or NBA App.
All 30 NBA teams will play at least five games. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. Based on winning percentage, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 16. The winners of those semifinal games advance to the championship on July 17. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game on July 15 or July 16.
NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule
The NBA 2K24 Summer League starts with a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
All eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs on July 7 as No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama makes his NBA Summer League debut against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The hype for Wembanyama is real as the game has sold out, all 17,500 tickets.
Wembanyama will most likely play one more game against No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
View the entire NBA Summer League schedule below.
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Local
|ET
|Arena
|National TV
|1
|Fri
|7/7/23
|New Orleans
|Minnesota
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|2
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Denver
|Milwaukee
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPNU
|3
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Chicago
|Toronto
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|4
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Portland
|Houston
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|5
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Cleveland
|Brooklyn
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|6
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Charlotte
|San Antonio
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|7
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Sacramento
|Atlanta
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|8
|Fri
|7/7/23
|Golden State
|L.A. Lakers
|8:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|9
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Miami
|Boston
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|10
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Dallas
|Oklahoma City
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|11
|Sat
|7/8/23
|New York
|Philadelphia
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|12
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Detroit
|Orlando
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|13
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Memphis
|Chicago
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|14
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Indiana
|Washington
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|15
|Sat
|7/8/23
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|16
|Sat
|7/8/23
|LA Clippers
|Utah
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|17
|Sun
|7/9/23
|Toronto
|Cleveland
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|18
|Sun
|7/9/23
|L.A. Lakers
|Charlotte
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|19
|Sun
|7/9/23
|New York
|Brooklyn
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|20
|Sun
|7/9/23
|Detroit
|Houston
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|21
|Sun
|7/9/23
|Boston
|Washington
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|22
|Sun
|7/9/23
|San Antonio
|Portland
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|23
|Sun
|7/9/23
|Atlanta
|Denver
|6:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|24
|Sun
|7/9/23
|New Orleans
|Golden State
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|25
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Memphis
|Cleveland
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|COX
|ESPNews
|26
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Phoenix
|Miami
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|27
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|COX
|ESPNU
|28
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Indiana
|Orlando
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|29
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Minnesota
|Utah
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|COX
|ESPNU
|30
|Mon
|7/10/23
|Sacramento
|LA Clippers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|31
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Brooklyn
|Milwaukee
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|COX
|ESPNU
|32
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Houston
|Oklahoma City
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|33
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Phoenix
|New Orleans
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|34
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Portland
|Charlotte
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|35
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Chicago
|Sacramento
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|36
|Tue
|7/11/23
|Washington
|San Antonio
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|37
|Wed
|7/12/23
|LA Clippers
|Memphis
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|38
|Wed
|7/12/23
|Minnesota
|Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|39
|Wed
|7/12/23
|Golden State
|Dallas
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|40
|Wed
|7/12/23
|Toronto
|Detroit
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|41
|Wed
|7/12/23
|Oklahoma City
|Indiana
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|42
|Wed
|7/12/23
|New York
|Orlando
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|43
|Wed
|7/12/23
|Denver
|Utah
|6:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|44
|Wed
|7/12/23
|L.A. Lakers
|Boston
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|45
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Cleveland
|Chicago
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|46
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|47
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Brooklyn
|Toronto
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|48
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Miami
|Milwaukee
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|49
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Houston
|Golden State
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|50
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Charlotte
|New Orleans
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|51
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Portland
|Orlando
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|52
|Thu
|7/13/23
|Minnesota
|Sacramento
|6:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|53
|Fri
|7/14/23
|LA Clippers
|Philadelphia
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|54
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Oklahoma City
|Washington
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|55
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Dallas
|Indiana
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|56
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Boston
|New York
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|57
|Fri
|7/14/23
|San Antonio
|Detroit
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|58
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Miami
|Denver
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|59
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Memphis
|L.A. Lakers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|60
|Fri
|7/14/23
|Utah
|Phoenix
|8:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN2
|61
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|62
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN
|63
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|64
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|COX
|ESPN
|65
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|66
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|67
|Sat
|7/15/23
|TBD
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|T&M
|NBA TV
|68
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|69
|Sun
|7/16/23
|SEMIFINALS
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
|70
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|71
|Sun
|7/16/23
|SEMIFINALS
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|72
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|73
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|74
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|COX
|NBA TV
|75
|Sun
|7/16/23
|TBD
|TBD
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN2
|76
|Mon
|7/17/23
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|T&M
|ESPN
