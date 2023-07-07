NBA News and Rumors

Watch NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) and forward Brandon Miller (24)

The NBA 2K24 Summer League kicks off on July 7 in Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will participate in a series of games featuring predominantly rookies, second-year and third-year players. Below, we explore how to watch the NBA Summer League, plus the full schedule, including dates, games, and times.

When is NBA Summer League?

The NBA 2K24 Summer League begins on Friday, July 7.

76 games will be played over 11 days. Games will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Additionally, every game can be streamed on the ESPN App or NBA App.

All 30 NBA teams will play at least five games. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. Based on winning percentage, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 16. The winners of those semifinal games advance to the championship on July 17. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game on July 15 or July 16.

NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule

The NBA 2K24 Summer League starts with a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs on July 7 as No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama makes his NBA Summer League debut against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The hype for Wembanyama is real as the game has sold out, all 17,500 tickets.

Wembanyama will most likely play one more game against No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

View the entire NBA Summer League schedule below.

Game Day Date Away Home Local ET Arena National TV
1 Fri 7/7/23 New Orleans Minnesota 1:30 PM 4:30 PM COX NBA TV
2 Fri 7/7/23 Denver Milwaukee 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPNU
3 Fri 7/7/23 Chicago Toronto 3:30 PM 6:30 PM COX NBA TV
4 Fri 7/7/23 Portland Houston 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN
5 Fri 7/7/23 Cleveland Brooklyn 5:30 PM 8:30 PM COX NBA TV
6 Fri 7/7/23 Charlotte San Antonio 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN
7 Fri 7/7/23 Sacramento Atlanta 7:30 PM 10:30 PM COX NBA TV
8 Fri 7/7/23 Golden State L.A. Lakers 8:00 PM 11:00 PM T&M ESPN
9 Sat 7/8/23 Miami Boston 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX NBA TV
10 Sat 7/8/23 Dallas Oklahoma City 12:30 PM 3:30 PM T&M ESPN2
11 Sat 7/8/23 New York Philadelphia 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX NBA TV
12 Sat 7/8/23 Detroit Orlando 2:30 PM 5:30 PM T&M ESPN
13 Sat 7/8/23 Memphis Chicago 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX NBA TV
14 Sat 7/8/23 Indiana Washington 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2
15 Sat 7/8/23 Milwaukee Phoenix 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX NBA TV
16 Sat 7/8/23 LA Clippers Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2
17 Sun 7/9/23 Toronto Cleveland 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV
18 Sun 7/9/23 L.A. Lakers Charlotte 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2
19 Sun 7/9/23 New York Brooklyn 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV
20 Sun 7/9/23 Detroit Houston 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2
21 Sun 7/9/23 Boston Washington 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV
22 Sun 7/9/23 San Antonio Portland 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2
23 Sun 7/9/23 Atlanta Denver 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV
24 Sun 7/9/23 New Orleans Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2
25 Mon 7/10/23 Memphis Cleveland 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNews
26 Mon 7/10/23 Phoenix Miami 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV
27 Mon 7/10/23 Philadelphia Dallas 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPNU
28 Mon 7/10/23 Indiana Orlando 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV
29 Mon 7/10/23 Minnesota Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPNU
30 Mon 7/10/23 Sacramento LA Clippers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV
31 Tue 7/11/23 Brooklyn Milwaukee 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNU
32 Tue 7/11/23 Houston Oklahoma City 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV
33 Tue 7/11/23 Phoenix New Orleans 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPN2
34 Tue 7/11/23 Portland Charlotte 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV
35 Tue 7/11/23 Chicago Sacramento 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPN2
36 Tue 7/11/23 Washington San Antonio 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV
37 Wed 7/12/23 LA Clippers Memphis 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV
38 Wed 7/12/23 Minnesota Atlanta 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2
39 Wed 7/12/23 Golden State Dallas 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV
40 Wed 7/12/23 Toronto Detroit 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2
41 Wed 7/12/23 Oklahoma City Indiana 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV
42 Wed 7/12/23 New York Orlando 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN
43 Wed 7/12/23 Denver Utah 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV
44 Wed 7/12/23 L.A. Lakers Boston 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN
45 Thu 7/13/23 Cleveland Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM T&M ESPN2
46 Thu 7/13/23 Philadelphia Atlanta 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV
47 Thu 7/13/23 Brooklyn Toronto 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPN2
48 Thu 7/13/23 Miami Milwaukee 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV
49 Thu 7/13/23 Houston Golden State 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN
50 Thu 7/13/23 Charlotte New Orleans 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV
51 Thu 7/13/23 Portland Orlando 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN2
52 Thu 7/13/23 Minnesota Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV
53 Fri 7/14/23 LA Clippers Philadelphia 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV
54 Fri 7/14/23 Oklahoma City Washington 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN2
55 Fri 7/14/23 Dallas Indiana 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV
56 Fri 7/14/23 Boston New York 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX ESPN2
57 Fri 7/14/23 San Antonio Detroit 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV
58 Fri 7/14/23 Miami Denver 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX ESPN2
59 Fri 7/14/23 Memphis L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV
60 Fri 7/14/23 Utah Phoenix 8:00 PM 11:00 PM COX ESPN2
61 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM T&M NBA TV
62 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX ESPN
63 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV
64 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN
65 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV
66 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV
67 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV
68 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV
69 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN
70 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV
71 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2
72 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV
73 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2
74 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV
75 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2
76 Mon 7/17/23 CHAMPIONSHIP 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds If Not Portland Or Miami: Brooklyn, Boston Among Favorites

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama’s Security Struck Britney Spears In Las Vegas
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NBA News and Rumors
Steve Kerr USA Basketball
USA Basketball Announces Roster For 2023 FIBA World Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Orlando Magic center Bol Bol
Orlando Magic: Promote Anthony Parker to GM, Waive Bol Bol
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 5 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Underwent Knee Procedure, Should Be Ready For Camp
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 5 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
Shams Charania: Damian Lillard Only Wants To Play For The Miami Heat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 3 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Agree To Five-Year Extension
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top