Watch NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule

The NBA 2K24 Summer League kicks off on July 7 in Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will participate in a series of games featuring predominantly rookies, second-year and third-year players. Below, we explore how to watch the NBA Summer League, plus the full schedule, including dates, games, and times.

When is NBA Summer League?

11 Days. 76 Games. All 30 NBA Teams. The NBA 2K24 Summer League will be an unparalleled showcase of non-stop basketball featuring the future stars of the NBA. Get Tix: https://t.co/sTWyWuZhvk Enter-to-Win a VIP Experience: https://t.co/zdW9sehpUn#NBA2kSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Ajo6kBYZQr — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) June 16, 2023

The NBA 2K24 Summer League begins on Friday, July 7.

76 games will be played over 11 days. Games will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Additionally, every game can be streamed on the ESPN App or NBA App.

All 30 NBA teams will play at least five games. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. Based on winning percentage, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 16. The winners of those semifinal games advance to the championship on July 17. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game on July 15 or July 16.

NBA Summer League: Dates, Games, Times, And Schedule

The NBA 2K24 Summer League starts with a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs on July 7 as No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama makes his NBA Summer League debut against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The hype for Wembanyama is real as the game has sold out, all 17,500 tickets.

Wembanyama will most likely play one more game against No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

View the entire NBA Summer League schedule below.

Game Day Date Away Home Local ET Arena National TV 1 Fri 7/7/23 New Orleans Minnesota 1:30 PM 4:30 PM COX NBA TV 2 Fri 7/7/23 Denver Milwaukee 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPNU 3 Fri 7/7/23 Chicago Toronto 3:30 PM 6:30 PM COX NBA TV 4 Fri 7/7/23 Portland Houston 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 5 Fri 7/7/23 Cleveland Brooklyn 5:30 PM 8:30 PM COX NBA TV 6 Fri 7/7/23 Charlotte San Antonio 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN 7 Fri 7/7/23 Sacramento Atlanta 7:30 PM 10:30 PM COX NBA TV 8 Fri 7/7/23 Golden State L.A. Lakers 8:00 PM 11:00 PM T&M ESPN 9 Sat 7/8/23 Miami Boston 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX NBA TV 10 Sat 7/8/23 Dallas Oklahoma City 12:30 PM 3:30 PM T&M ESPN2 11 Sat 7/8/23 New York Philadelphia 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX NBA TV 12 Sat 7/8/23 Detroit Orlando 2:30 PM 5:30 PM T&M ESPN 13 Sat 7/8/23 Memphis Chicago 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX NBA TV 14 Sat 7/8/23 Indiana Washington 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 15 Sat 7/8/23 Milwaukee Phoenix 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX NBA TV 16 Sat 7/8/23 LA Clippers Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 17 Sun 7/9/23 Toronto Cleveland 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 18 Sun 7/9/23 L.A. Lakers Charlotte 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 19 Sun 7/9/23 New York Brooklyn 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 20 Sun 7/9/23 Detroit Houston 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 21 Sun 7/9/23 Boston Washington 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 22 Sun 7/9/23 San Antonio Portland 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 23 Sun 7/9/23 Atlanta Denver 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 24 Sun 7/9/23 New Orleans Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 25 Mon 7/10/23 Memphis Cleveland 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNews 26 Mon 7/10/23 Phoenix Miami 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 27 Mon 7/10/23 Philadelphia Dallas 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPNU 28 Mon 7/10/23 Indiana Orlando 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 29 Mon 7/10/23 Minnesota Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPNU 30 Mon 7/10/23 Sacramento LA Clippers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 31 Tue 7/11/23 Brooklyn Milwaukee 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNU 32 Tue 7/11/23 Houston Oklahoma City 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 33 Tue 7/11/23 Phoenix New Orleans 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPN2 34 Tue 7/11/23 Portland Charlotte 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 35 Tue 7/11/23 Chicago Sacramento 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPN2 36 Tue 7/11/23 Washington San Antonio 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 37 Wed 7/12/23 LA Clippers Memphis 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 38 Wed 7/12/23 Minnesota Atlanta 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 39 Wed 7/12/23 Golden State Dallas 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 40 Wed 7/12/23 Toronto Detroit 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 41 Wed 7/12/23 Oklahoma City Indiana 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 42 Wed 7/12/23 New York Orlando 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN 43 Wed 7/12/23 Denver Utah 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 44 Wed 7/12/23 L.A. Lakers Boston 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN 45 Thu 7/13/23 Cleveland Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM T&M ESPN2 46 Thu 7/13/23 Philadelphia Atlanta 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 47 Thu 7/13/23 Brooklyn Toronto 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPN2 48 Thu 7/13/23 Miami Milwaukee 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 49 Thu 7/13/23 Houston Golden State 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 50 Thu 7/13/23 Charlotte New Orleans 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 51 Thu 7/13/23 Portland Orlando 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN2 52 Thu 7/13/23 Minnesota Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 53 Fri 7/14/23 LA Clippers Philadelphia 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 54 Fri 7/14/23 Oklahoma City Washington 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN2 55 Fri 7/14/23 Dallas Indiana 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 56 Fri 7/14/23 Boston New York 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX ESPN2 57 Fri 7/14/23 San Antonio Detroit 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 58 Fri 7/14/23 Miami Denver 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX ESPN2 59 Fri 7/14/23 Memphis L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 60 Fri 7/14/23 Utah Phoenix 8:00 PM 11:00 PM COX ESPN2 61 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM T&M NBA TV 62 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX ESPN 63 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 64 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN 65 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 66 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 67 Sat 7/15/23 TBD TBD 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 68 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 69 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN 70 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 71 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 72 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 73 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 74 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 75 Sun 7/16/23 TBD TBD 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 76 Mon 7/17/23 CHAMPIONSHIP 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN NBA Betting Guides 2023 NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.

