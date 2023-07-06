Victor Wembanyama’s Security Struck Britney Spears In Las Vegas

On Wednesday night, San Antonio Spurs top-pick Victor Wembanyama was involved in an incident with Britney Spears that resulted in the pop star being struck by a member of Wembanyama’s security.

Victor Wembanyama Involved In Incident With Britney Spears

Britney Spears Slapped in Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Security https://t.co/BHNrzz3jHo — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2023

According to TMZ, the incident between Wembanyama and Spears occurred at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel.

Britney, her husband, Sam Asghari, and 2 others walked over to Catch. Britney spotted Wembanyama while entering the restaurant. Wanting a picture, Spears allegedly grabbed Wembanyama from behind to get his attention.

TMZ reports that Damian Smith, Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, backhanded Spears out of the way, knocking her glass off. Smith later apologized to Spears, which she accepted.

However, Spears’ team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept. alleging battery. A TMZ source states that the incident is a “criminal investigation” and it will “likely” be referred to the district attorney.

Victor Wembanyama Explained What Happened On Thursday

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

On Thursday, Wembanyama spoke to reporters after practice and explained that although something occurred, he was unaware of the specifics.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” Wembanyama said. “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Wembanyama later found out that the woman who grabbed him from behind was the iconic pop star.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Wembanyama said. “At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

Wembanyama is in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League as he prepares to make his debut for the Spurs on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets.

