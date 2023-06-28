NBA News and Rumors

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama To Skip California Classic, Will Play In Las Vegas Summer League

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama will skip the California Classic in Sacramento, but will join the team in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

Victor Wembanyama Will Play For San Antonio Spurs In Las Vegas Summer League

Wembanyama will miss the Spurs’ two games in the California Classic, which are scheduled for July 3 and July 5 in Sacramento.

However, the French phenom will join the team in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League beginning on July 7.

If he plays for the Spurs in their opening Summer League game, Wembanyama will face off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. That game will air on Friday, July 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Victor Wembanyama Skipping FIBA World Cup

Wembanyama was originally scheduled to play for France in the FIBA World Cup later this summer. However, the 19-year-old recently decided to skip the World Cup and prepare for the upcoming NBA season and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama said to French newspaper L’Equipe. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

In other news, the Spurs measured Wembanyama on Wednesday without shoes and listed his official height as 7 feet, 3½ inches.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Spurs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic Agrees To Contract Extension With Chicago Bulls

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Chris Paul and Stephen Curry
Chris Paul ‘Excited’ To Play Alongside Stephen Curry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play For France In FIBA World Cup
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
John Collins Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Trade John Collins To Utah Jazz
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 26 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) controls the ball
WATCH: Damian Lillard Listens To “Miami” On His Instagram Live
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Rookie of the Year 2023-2024 Odds: Victor Wembanyama The Clear Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole Phoenix Suns Chris Paul
Wizards Send Chris Paul To Warriors For Jordan Poole
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top