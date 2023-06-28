The San Antonio Spurs announced Victor Wembanyama will skip the California Classic in Sacramento, but will join the team in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

Victor Wembanyama Will Play For San Antonio Spurs In Las Vegas Summer League

Wembanyama will miss the Spurs’ two games in the California Classic, which are scheduled for July 3 and July 5 in Sacramento.

However, the French phenom will join the team in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League beginning on July 7.

If he plays for the Spurs in their opening Summer League game, Wembanyama will face off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. That game will air on Friday, July 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Victor Wembanyama Skipping FIBA World Cup

Wembanyama was originally scheduled to play for France in the FIBA World Cup later this summer. However, the 19-year-old recently decided to skip the World Cup and prepare for the upcoming NBA season and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama said to French newspaper L’Equipe. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

In other news, the Spurs measured Wembanyama on Wednesday without shoes and listed his official height as 7 feet, 3½ inches.

