Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play For France In FIBA World Cup

Dan Girolamo
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, the recent No. 1 overall draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs, will not play for France this summer in the FIBA World Cup. Wembanyama will instead prepare for the upcoming season with the Spurs.

Wembanyama is expected to play for France next summer at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Victor Wembanyama Will Not Play For France In FIBA World Cup

Originally, Wembanyama was scheduled to play for France late this summer. However, Wembanyama changed his plans, opting to prepare for the NBA season and next summer’s Olympics.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama said to French newspaper L’Equipe. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

The French national team is expected to be one of the contenders at the World Cup, which starts in August and runs through September in Manila, Philippines.

Victor Wembanyama Planning To Suit Up For Spurs During Summer League

By skipping the FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama now plans to suit up for the Spurs and play in some of the team’s summer league games.

The Spurs are scheduled to play in the California Classic on July 3 and July 5 before the start of the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

It is unknown if Wembanyama will play in the California Classic.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
