Sunday Night Football will feature the New England Patriots (3-11) playing the Denver Broncos (7-7). Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

It’s a special Christmas Eve edition of Sunday Night Football in Week 16 on NFL Network, as NBC’s game will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 16: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Patriots vs. Broncos

📅 Date : Sunday – Dec. 24, 2023

: Sunday – Dec. 24, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: NFL Network

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Broncos With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Patriots and Broncos kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, James Palmer, and Sherree Burruss will be on the call for NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, sign up for a streaming television service that offers NFL Network. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two services that provide NFL Network for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial.

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Broncos

The Broncos are a 7-point favorite heading into their Christmas Eve matchup. Taking a look at the NFL Playoff Picture, the Broncos have a 24% chance of making the playoffs. With a win, that number moves to 32%. A loss and it falls to 3%.

