How to Watch Patriots vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu (30) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football will feature the New England Patriots (3-11) playing the Denver Broncos (7-7). Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream. 

It’s a special Christmas Eve edition of Sunday Night Football in Week 16 on NFL Network, as NBC’s game will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 16: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Patriots vs. Broncos
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Dec. 24, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado
  • 📺 TV Channel: NFL Network
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Broncos With A Free Live Stream

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian
Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his interception in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Patriots and Broncos kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, James Palmer, and Sherree Burruss will be on the call for NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, sign up for a streaming television service that offers NFL Network. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two services that provide NFL Network for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial.

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Broncos

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are a 7-point favorite heading into their Christmas Eve matchup. Taking a look at the NFL Playoff Picture, the Broncos have a 24% chance of making the playoffs. With a win, that number moves to 32%. A loss and it falls to 3%.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New England Patriots Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-103) -7 (-117) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34 (-110) Under 34 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Broncos NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Patriots
Dan Girolamo

