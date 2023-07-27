PGA Tour pro Nick Hardy made an unforgettable impact at the 3M Open held at TPC Twin Cities, not just with his exceptional skills but also with his fearlessly audacious approach to a challenging situation when he was left behind a tree.

A Tree Proves No Problem For Nick Hardy and His 9-Iron

The memorable moment occurred at the conclusion of his first round. Hardy was at the 500-yard, par-4 ninth hole – a tricky end to the day for Hardy who started on the 10th. His initial shot ended up nestling behind a dense tree, and Hardy was left with a formidable 184-yard path to the green. Additionally, the shot not only required sailing across a body of water but also inevitably resulted in the golfer’s 9-iron clashing with the tree trunk at the end of his swing.

Take a bow, @NickHardy8 🤯 A ridiculous escape ending up with a broken club @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/dNjrE188oq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2023

True to his aggressive game style, Hardy, the victor of his first PGA Tour title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April alongside partner Davis Riley, resolved to give it his all. Embracing the risk, Hardy swung with total commitment. However, as he knew would happen, his club came into harsh contact with the tree on the follow-through. The collision caused the shaft of his 9-iron to distort alarmingly.

But the risky decision came with a silver lining. The ball managed not just to clear the water but made its way within a range of around 10 feet from the pin. Onlookers burst into laughter and applause as Hardy humorously inspected the deformed club. To add to the spectacle, Hardy even managed to successfully sink the birdie putt, proving that the gamble had paid off.

Great Shot “Felt Perfect”

“I had an opportunity to attempt the shot,” he said. “I had to perform a hook shot with a 9-iron without a complete follow-through, which made it challenging.” He had deliberated between using an 8 and a 9. The former could have provided a safer shot, but he took a chance with the latter – a decision that proved fruitful.

“The moment I hit it, I realized it was a great shot because it felt perfect. And it seemed like it would hook a little. My main concern was getting across the water. After the shot, I felt quite confident about the outcome.”

That confidence clearly wasn’t misplaced. Hardy’s birdie meant he finished the day tied for sixth on -6. He goes into Friday two shots behind leader Lee Hodges.

