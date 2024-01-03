NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18 | Free NFL Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44)

Week 18 includes a Saturday afternoon game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) taking on the Baltimore Ravens (13-3). Find out how to watch the Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18 with a free live stream.

The Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Steelers have some work to do to make the playoffs. Before Week 18, the Steelers have a 44% chance of making the playoffs. To secure a postseason berth, the Steelers must win, and the Bills OR Jaguars must lose.

Find out how to watch Steelers vs. Ravens with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Ravens
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 6, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens – With A Free Live Stream

Coverage of the game between the Steelers and the Ravens begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge will be on the call in Baltimore.

NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on their phone or tablet. Streaming television services with ESPN will carry the game. This includes YouTube TV and FuboTV, two services that offer free trials to new customers.

For a free live stream of Steelers vs. Ravens, place a wager on the game at BetOnline. After the bet is made, BetOnline will supply customers with a free live stream.

Score a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Steelers vs. Ravens Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Steelers vs. Ravens
  5. Stream Steelers vs. Ravens for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Steelers vs. Ravens at BetOnline

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds

The Steelers are a 4-point favorite on the road. Pittsburgh is favored because Lamar Jackson, the favorite to win MVP, won’t play. The team will likely rest more starters since the game does not affect their seeding. Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson’s place.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline -205 +175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-110) +4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
A general overall view of the Pro Bowl Games logo

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: AFC, NFC Rosters Revealed

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and tight end Kylen Granson (83)
How to Watch Texans vs. Colts in Week 18 | Free NFL Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)
2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 18
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56
Jets Waive RB Dalvin Cook Before Final Game Of 2023 Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown
NFL Week 18 Power Rankings: Who Will Challenge The Ravens And 49ers?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
aaron rodgers jimmy kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers After Epstein List Comments on Pat McAfee Show
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
All of the Top 10 Slots in Highest Viewership of TV Programs in 2023 Belong to NFL Games
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top