Week 18 includes a Saturday afternoon game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) taking on the Baltimore Ravens (13-3). Find out how to watch the Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18 with a free live stream.

The Ravens have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Steelers have some work to do to make the playoffs. Before Week 18, the Steelers have a 44% chance of making the playoffs. To secure a postseason berth, the Steelers must win, and the Bills OR Jaguars must lose.

Find out how to watch Steelers vs. Ravens with a free live stream below.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Ravens

📅 Date : Saturday – Jan. 6, 2024

: Saturday – Jan. 6, 2024 🕗 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+

📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and ESPN+

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens – With A Free Live Stream

Herbo hat trick 🎩 📺: #PITvsBAL 1/6 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/t6Py952ObS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2024

Coverage of the game between the Steelers and the Ravens begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge will be on the call in Baltimore.

NFL+ subscribers can stream the game on their phone or tablet. Streaming television services with ESPN will carry the game. This includes YouTube TV and FuboTV, two services that offer free trials to new customers.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh announces that potential MVP Lamar Jackson won’t play on Saturday vs the #Steelers, as Tyler Huntley will start and Josh Johnson is the backup. Lamar Jackson’s regular season is over. On to the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2024

The Steelers are a 4-point favorite on the road. Pittsburgh is favored because Lamar Jackson, the favorite to win MVP, won’t play. The team will likely rest more starters since the game does not affect their seeding. Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson’s place.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.