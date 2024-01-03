NFL News and Rumors

2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 18

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)

Heading into Week 18, five playoff berths remain as nine teams have punched their ticket to the NFL postseason. Which teams will be in the postseason after Week 18? Below, we explore the 2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 18.

*As of 1/3/20234

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the
Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In the AFC, four teams have clinched playoff berths: the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cleveland Browns. Of those four teams, three are locked into seeds: Ravens are No. 1, Chiefs are No. 3, and Browns are No. 5.

The Dolphins can win the AFC East and No. 2 seed with a win over the Buffalo Bills. If the Dolphins lose, they will be the No. 6 seed.

If the Bills beat the Dolphins, Buffalo will be the No. 2 seed. If Buffalo loses, they will likely be the No. 6 seed. However, Buffalo can miss the postseason with a loss and a win by the Steelers and Jaguars, as long as the Colts-Texans game doesn’t end in a tie.

The game between the Texans and Colts game is a win-and-in scenario for both teams. The loser will be eliminated. If the Jaguars win, Jacksonville wins the AFC South. If the Jaguars lose, the winner of the Texans vs. Colts will be the AFC South champion.

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Baltimore Ravens* (13-3) – AFC North
  2. Miami Dolphins* (11-5) – AFC East
  3. Kansas City Chiefs* (10-6) – AFC West
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) – AFC South
  5. Cleveland Browns* (11-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Buffalo Bills (10-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (9-7) – 3rd in AFC South
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) – 3rd in AFC North

Eliminated

Denver Broncos (8-8) – 3rd in AFC West
Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – 4th in AFC North
Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – 2nd in AFC West
New York Jets (5-9) – 3rd in AFC East
Tennessee Titans (5-9) – 4th in AFC South
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) – 3rd in AFC West
New England Patriots (4-11) – 4th in AFC East

2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)
Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFC, five teams have clinched playoff berths: the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers are the No. 1 seed. If the Cowboys beat the Commanders in Week 18, Dallas will be the No. 2 seed, with the Lions as the No. 3 seed. The Eagles will be the No. 5 seed in that scenario. If Philly wins and Dallas loses, the Eagles are the No. 2 seed, and the Cowboys drop to No. 5. If the Cowboys and Eagles lose, the Lions will be the No. 2 seed with a win. Dallas would be the No. 3 seed in this scenario, and Philly would be No. 4.

The NFC South is still up for grabs. If the Buccaneers defeat the Panthers, Tampa wins the NFC South and locks up the No. 4 seed. If Tampa loses, the winner of the Saints vs. Falcons wins the NFC South.

The Packers have a win-and-in scenario against the Bears. If the Packers win, they will be the No. 6 seed if the Rams lose or the No. 7 seed if the Rams win.

If the Packers lose and the Seahawks win, Seattle clinches the No. 7 seed. If the Vikings win and the Packers/Seahawks/Bucs OR Saints lose, Minnesota clinches the No. 7 seed.

NFC Playoff Picture

  1. San Francisco 49ers* (12-4) – NFC West
  2. Dallas Cowboys* (11-5) – NFC East
  3. Detroit Lions* (11-5) – NFC North
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) – AFC South
  5. Philadelphia Eagles* (11-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Los Angeles Rams* (9-7) – Wild Card 2
  7. Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – 3rd in NFC West
9. New Orleans Saints (8-8) – 2nd in NFC South
10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – 3rd in NFC North
11. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – 3rd in NFC South

Eliminated

Chicago Bears (7-9) – 4th in NFC North
New York Giants (5-11) – 3rd in NFC East
Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – 4th in NFC West
Washington Commanders (4-12) – 4th in NFC East
Carolina Panthers (2-14) – 4th in NFC South

For all scenarios, visit NFLPlayoffscenarios.com.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56

Jets Waive RB Dalvin Cook Before Final Game Of 2023 Season

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown
NFL Week 18 Power Rankings: Who Will Challenge The Ravens And 49ers?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
aaron rodgers jimmy kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers After Epstein List Comments on Pat McAfee Show
Author image David Evans  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
All of the Top 10 Slots in Highest Viewership of TV Programs in 2023 Belong to NFL Games
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 17 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II
NFL Week 18: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 2 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the
PFF Week 17 Player Grades And Team Of The Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top