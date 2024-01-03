Heading into Week 18, five playoff berths remain as nine teams have punched their ticket to the NFL postseason. Which teams will be in the postseason after Week 18? Below, we explore the 2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 18.

*As of 1/3/20234

2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

In the AFC, four teams have clinched playoff berths: the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Cleveland Browns. Of those four teams, three are locked into seeds: Ravens are No. 1, Chiefs are No. 3, and Browns are No. 5.

The Dolphins can win the AFC East and No. 2 seed with a win over the Buffalo Bills. If the Dolphins lose, they will be the No. 6 seed.

If the Bills beat the Dolphins, Buffalo will be the No. 2 seed. If Buffalo loses, they will likely be the No. 6 seed. However, Buffalo can miss the postseason with a loss and a win by the Steelers and Jaguars, as long as the Colts-Texans game doesn’t end in a tie.

The game between the Texans and Colts game is a win-and-in scenario for both teams. The loser will be eliminated. If the Jaguars win, Jacksonville wins the AFC South. If the Jaguars lose, the winner of the Texans vs. Colts will be the AFC South champion.

AFC Playoff Picture

Baltimore Ravens* (13-3) – AFC North Miami Dolphins* (11-5) – AFC East Kansas City Chiefs* (10-6) – AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) – AFC South Cleveland Browns* (11-5) – Wild Card 1 Buffalo Bills (10-6) – Wild Card 2 Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (9-7) – 3rd in AFC South

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) – 3rd in AFC North

Eliminated

Denver Broncos (8-8) – 3rd in AFC West

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – 4th in AFC North

Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – 2nd in AFC West

New York Jets (5-9) – 3rd in AFC East

Tennessee Titans (5-9) – 4th in AFC South

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) – 3rd in AFC West

New England Patriots (4-11) – 4th in AFC East

2023-2024 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

In the NFC, five teams have clinched playoff berths: the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers are the No. 1 seed. If the Cowboys beat the Commanders in Week 18, Dallas will be the No. 2 seed, with the Lions as the No. 3 seed. The Eagles will be the No. 5 seed in that scenario. If Philly wins and Dallas loses, the Eagles are the No. 2 seed, and the Cowboys drop to No. 5. If the Cowboys and Eagles lose, the Lions will be the No. 2 seed with a win. Dallas would be the No. 3 seed in this scenario, and Philly would be No. 4.

The NFC South is still up for grabs. If the Buccaneers defeat the Panthers, Tampa wins the NFC South and locks up the No. 4 seed. If Tampa loses, the winner of the Saints vs. Falcons wins the NFC South.

The Packers have a win-and-in scenario against the Bears. If the Packers win, they will be the No. 6 seed if the Rams lose or the No. 7 seed if the Rams win.

If the Packers lose and the Seahawks win, Seattle clinches the No. 7 seed. If the Vikings win and the Packers/Seahawks/Bucs OR Saints lose, Minnesota clinches the No. 7 seed.

NFC Playoff Picture

San Francisco 49ers* (12-4) – NFC West Dallas Cowboys* (11-5) – NFC East Detroit Lions* (11-5) – NFC North Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) – AFC South Philadelphia Eagles* (11-5) – Wild Card 1 Los Angeles Rams* (9-7) – Wild Card 2 Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8) – 3rd in NFC West

9. New Orleans Saints (8-8) – 2nd in NFC South

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – 3rd in NFC North

11. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) – 3rd in NFC South

Eliminated



Chicago Bears (7-9) – 4th in NFC North

New York Giants (5-11) – 3rd in NFC East

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – 4th in NFC West

Washington Commanders (4-12) – 4th in NFC East

Carolina Panthers (2-14) – 4th in NFC South

For all scenarios, visit NFLPlayoffscenarios.com.