NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch Jacksonville Jaguars Sack, Blank Punchless Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
bryce young sacked by jaguars (1)

The low point of the Carolina Panthers’ campaign keeps getting lower.

The floundering NFL squad suffered a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, clinching the NFL’s worst record and handing the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers’ offense was nearly non-existent, gaining 33 first-half net yards.

Directed by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers were shut out for the first time since 2002 and compiled just seven first downs, second fewest in franchise history.

The Jaguars competed without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) and backup C.J. Beathard Started for the first time in three seasons.

The Jaguars entered Sunday with four consecutive losses. The Panthers proved to be the perfect antidote …

The Jaguars’ top defenders, Josh Allen (41) and Travon Walker (41), warmed up, hoping to get the Jaguars’ defense untracked, which had surrendered 118 points in their past four losses. The duo combined for 12 tackles and sacked Young five sacks. The Jaguars ended the Panthers’ first four possessions with third-down sacks …

Allen, who had three sacks, established a new franchise single-season record with 16.5 sacks …

The Panthers were looking to build off their improved offensive performance last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, scoring 30 points for the first time this season. Pressured throughout by the hard-hitting Jaguars, Young ended up suffering six sacks. The rookie has been sacked 59 times in 15 starts …

The Jaguars kicked a field goal on their opening possession, which surprised many of their fans. Over their past three outings, the Jaguars were outscored 44-7 during the first half. The Panthers’ Brian Burns forced the field goal after executing a third-down sack on an slick inside stunt move …

Added to the Panthers’ 53-man roster Friday, 10-year veteran Gabe Jackson received his first start at right guard as the coaching staff attempted to solidify the interior of the offensive line. Entering Sunday, eight different players have lined up at RG this season …

Young was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers last April after GM Scott Fitterer mortgaged the team’s near future with a trade with the Bears. The Panthers are one of five teams who have not scored a TD on their opening possessions this season …

Young, who threw for a career-high 312 yards last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, compiled just 41 first half passing yards versus the Jaguars. As team, the Panthers had minus-2 net passing yards …

Thanks in large part to “The Mayor,” the Panthers averaged 1.3 yards per play during the first half …

At the time of Travis Etienne Jr.’s 68-yard, milestone TD run, which gave the Jaguars a 16-0, third-quarter lead, the Panthers produced just 41 total yards on 28 plays. Etienne also scored on a 1-yard, fourth-quarter run, which closed out the scoring …

The chippy play resulted in Panthers DT Derrick Brown and Jaguars OT Cam Robinson being ejected after getting into a fourth-quarter mele …

After opening with a 13-play drive, which fizzled out on a fourth-down sack, Young failed to generate any kind of momentum. They didn’t get another first down until running back Chuba Hubbard gained 12 yards on two carries with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter …

Final score: Jaguars 26, Panthers 0 …

Topics  
Jaguars NFL News and Rumors Panthers Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
ceedee lamb cooks lions (1)

NFL Fans Watch Wild Finish As CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys Catch Break During Controversial Victory Over Risk-Taking Detroit Lions At AT&T Stadium

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers gabe jackson with bryce young (1)
Carolina Panthers’ Gabe Jackson Waiting For NFL Opportunity To Start Vs. Slumping Jacksonville Jaguars At EverBank Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Lions vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay For Saturday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16)
Lions vs. Cowboys: Best Saturday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks over the offensive line
Lions vs. Cowboys: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Are Jets Fans Growing Tired of Head Coach Robert Saleh?
Jets’ Breece Hall Issues Warning To NFL Fans: “Get Y’all Laughs Out Now”
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0)
NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top