The low point of the Carolina Panthers’ campaign keeps getting lower.

The floundering NFL squad suffered a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, clinching the NFL’s worst record and handing the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers’ offense was nearly non-existent, gaining 33 first-half net yards.

Directed by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers were shut out for the first time since 2002 and compiled just seven first downs, second fewest in franchise history.

The Jaguars competed without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) and backup C.J. Beathard Started for the first time in three seasons.

The Jaguars entered Sunday with four consecutive losses. The Panthers proved to be the perfect antidote …

The Jaguars’ top defenders, Josh Allen (41) and Travon Walker (41), warmed up, hoping to get the Jaguars’ defense untracked, which had surrendered 118 points in their past four losses. The duo combined for 12 tackles and sacked Young five sacks. The Jaguars ended the Panthers’ first four possessions with third-down sacks …

Allen, who had three sacks, established a new franchise single-season record with 16.5 sacks …

The Panthers were looking to build off their improved offensive performance last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, scoring 30 points for the first time this season. Pressured throughout by the hard-hitting Jaguars, Young ended up suffering six sacks. The rookie has been sacked 59 times in 15 starts …

The Jaguars kicked a field goal on their opening possession, which surprised many of their fans. Over their past three outings, the Jaguars were outscored 44-7 during the first half. The Panthers’ Brian Burns forced the field goal after executing a third-down sack on an slick inside stunt move …

#Panthers’ Brian Burns, signing autographs following Thursday’s practice, secured his first sack in five #NFL games against the #Jaguars on Sunday. After, the OLB appeared to limp off the field, but returned during the next defensive series … pic.twitter.com/MNC4KLNjII — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 31, 2023

Added to the Panthers’ 53-man roster Friday, 10-year veteran Gabe Jackson received his first start at right guard as the coaching staff attempted to solidify the interior of the offensive line. Entering Sunday, eight different players have lined up at RG this season …

#NFL RG Gabe Jackson (69) earned his first #Panthers start against the #Jaguars and yielded a sack to LB Travon Walker, ending the team’s second drive … pic.twitter.com/MaSdmrgj1O — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 31, 2023

Young was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers last April after GM Scott Fitterer mortgaged the team’s near future with a trade with the Bears. The Panthers are one of five teams who have not scored a TD on their opening possessions this season …

Bryce Young was less than thrilled | @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/oYof9O09Wr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

Young, who threw for a career-high 312 yards last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, compiled just 41 first half passing yards versus the Jaguars. As team, the Panthers had minus-2 net passing yards …

Panthers with -2 net passing yards at the half. Feels bad! pic.twitter.com/RcYWzMcz6l — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 31, 2023

Thanks in large part to “The Mayor,” the Panthers averaged 1.3 yards per play during the first half …

At the time of Travis Etienne Jr.’s 68-yard, milestone TD run, which gave the Jaguars a 16-0, third-quarter lead, the Panthers produced just 41 total yards on 28 plays. Etienne also scored on a 1-yard, fourth-quarter run, which closed out the scoring …

.@swaggy_t1 picked a hell of a way to break 2,000 career rushing yards.#CARvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/VopMGS02Ii — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 31, 2023

The chippy play resulted in Panthers DT Derrick Brown and Jaguars OT Cam Robinson being ejected after getting into a fourth-quarter mele …

#Panthers DT Derrick Brown and #Jaguars OT Cam Robinson have been ejected after getting into a fight. pic.twitter.com/Qs1oNqpD7O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

After opening with a 13-play drive, which fizzled out on a fourth-down sack, Young failed to generate any kind of momentum. They didn’t get another first down until running back Chuba Hubbard gained 12 yards on two carries with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter …

#Panthers’ #NFL offense, directed by OC Thomas Brown, produced 0 net yards on six consecutive three-and-outs vs. #Jaguars on Sunday … pic.twitter.com/uZuAuE0c7C — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 31, 2023

Final score: Jaguars 26, Panthers 0 …